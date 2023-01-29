Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson sets all-time 3-point record

January 29 - Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson broke the women's record for career 3-pointers on Saturday when she made six against Iowa State to raise her total to 503.

Robertson entered the game tied with Kelsey Mitchell, who made 497 for Ohio State from 2014-18.

Mitchell set her mark in 139 games over four seasons. Robertson, a fifth-year senior, played in her 138th game on Saturday when the Sooners lost 86-78 to host Iowa State in Big 12 play.

"It's really cool to break the record just because of all the people that are up there on the list," Robertson said. "I wish I would've broken the record in a win because that's what matters, but it's definitely something that means a lot to me."

Robertson scored 25 points and made 8 of 10 field-goal attempts. She was 6 of 8 from long range.

Robertson broke the 3-pointer record by draining one near the top of the key with 4:18 left in the opening quarter.

Robertson has made 57 3-pointers (in 130 attempts) in 20 games this season. She has made more than 100 three times, topped by a career-best 131 during the 2019-20 campaign.

Mitchell now plays for the WNBA's Indiana Fever.

