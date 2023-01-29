It’s another frigid start to the day with temps ranging from minus single digits to minus twenties with the coldest conditions along and north of the Iron Range. These areas are in a Wind Chill Advisory until 10 am as wind chills approach -35. Temps rebound into low to mid-teens across the Northland this afternoon under a mix of clouds and sun. A cold front sweeps the region overnight, generating a few snow showers with a dusting possible. This front triggers blustery northwest winds and much colder air for our Thursday.

KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO