WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Warmer Wednesday, but Frigid by Friday
It’s another frigid start to the day with temps ranging from minus single digits to minus twenties with the coldest conditions along and north of the Iron Range. These areas are in a Wind Chill Advisory until 10 am as wind chills approach -35. Temps rebound into low to mid-teens across the Northland this afternoon under a mix of clouds and sun. A cold front sweeps the region overnight, generating a few snow showers with a dusting possible. This front triggers blustery northwest winds and much colder air for our Thursday.
WDIO-TV
Winter storm causes 3rd day of dangerous, icy conditions
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dangerous road conditions from bands of sleet and snow were blamed for six deaths as a winter storm snarled traffic across parts of the nation’s midsection, forced the cancelation of flights and left hundreds of thousands without power Wednesday in several Southern states. Watches...
WDIO-TV
Seasonal positions open with Wisconsin DNR
The Wisconsin DNR is now hiring seasonal staff for State Parks, forests, trails, and recreation areas. The agency says these limited-term seasonal positions are responsible for outdoor maintenance, groundskeeping work, and customer service for visitors. Every year, the DNR recruits about 400 seasonal employees. Positions are available across the state,...
WDIO-TV
There will only be two types of new vehicles allowed in Minnesota by 2035
There is such a wide variety of vehicles on the roads these days, and more and more of them are fully electric and hybrid. More Minnesotans find themselves looking into e-v travel, too. Over the next twelve years, the way to get around is likely going to see some changes.
WDIO-TV
Oulu Glass Galley: A hidden gem in Wisconsin
Deep in the farmland of Oulu Wisconsin, there’s a glassblowing hidden gem that’s been teaching the art for generations. Oulu Glass Gallery has been teaching the art of glassblowing is a three generation run business. Co-Owners Sue and James Vojacek taught the art to their kids and their grandkids.
WDIO-TV
Governor Walz outlines his One Minnesota budget proposal
Governor Walz visited Laura MacArthur elementary to talk about his One Minnesota budget proposal. The $12 billion proposal aims to help make Minnesota the best place for families. Some of the issues being tackled are child poverty, mental health resources, and supporting public education. The One Minnesota budget proposal also...
WDIO-TV
Push for unemployment insurance for hourly employees
Positive movements were made on the house floor on Wednesday, making unemployment benefits available to hourly employees in Minnesota. Legislators and educational support staff met to talk about the amendments made to House file 20/Senate file 32 Bill, which would allow hourly waged educational support staff to qualify for unemployment benefits. Current statute says these employees are not eligible.
WDIO-TV
State in deal with plastics maker over PFAS contamination
BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) — A plastics manufacturer reached an agreement with the state to investigate and address hazardous substances known as “forever chemicals” at a former factory in Livingston County, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday. Asahi Kasei Plastics North America will also pay $663,000 to the...
WDIO-TV
Gov. Walz signs bill to protect reproductive rights in Minnesota
Every Minnesotan now has the right to an abortion, after Gov. Tim Walz signed the PRO Act into law Tuesday. The Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act establishes reproductive freedom as a fundamental right for every Minnesotan to make decisions about their own reproductive health, including the right to use or refuse reproductive health care, to continue a pregnancy and give birth, and to get an abortion.
