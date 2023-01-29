ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

WUSA9

Police investigate stabbing in Manassas

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Detectives with the Manassas City Police Department are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday. Police say the stabbing happened in the 8600 block of Carlton Drive in Rockville, Maryland. Drivers nearby were being asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area. An increased police presence...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Police: Man shot while sitting in traffic in Arlington

It was determined that the victim was sitting in his car, which was stopped at the intersection, when the suspect fired multiple rounds from a black sedan. The victim drove away from the intersection and the suspect followed him, firing several more rounds towards his car at the intersection of Columbia Pike and South Wayne Street. The victim was eventually able to get away and made it to the hospital.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police believe the victim in the fatal shooting along Grove Street knew the shooter, but investigators say they do not have a suspect right now. Police are looking for any information about a suspect in the homicide Saturday, January 28. Thirty-six-year-old Eldridge Vandrew Smith was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing Front Royal teen found safe

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - Jaylin Michelle Pinckney, 14, has been reported missing out of Front Royal after the last reported sighting of her, walking from her home in the 300 block of Frazier Place Saturday, January 28. According to the Front Royal Police Department, Pinckney is Black...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WUSA9

Police: Man stabbed to death by teen trying to stop him from assaulting his mother

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police say a teenager has been released after the deadly stabbing of his mother's boyfriend in Fairfax County, Virginia. Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, Fairfax County police officers were called to an apartment on Janna Lee Avenue by a teenager who reportedly said he stabbed his mother's boyfriend. He told officers the stabbing happened while his mother's boyfriend was trying to assault her.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC12

3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Three teens in Culpeper County are facing charges after a high school student overdosed on Fentanyl at school. In a Facebook post, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old female student was found unresponsive at Eastern View High School on Friday. Staff administered Narcan,...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Deadly car accident prompts safety changes for Lee Chapel Road

BURKE, Va. - Improvements to make Lee Chapel Road safer are taking place right now. The road has been a concern for many in Fairfax County over the years, but now more than ever after two teen girls were killed in a car accident earlier this month. Transportation leaders, county...
BURKE, VA
WUSA9

Deputies in Loudoun Co. respond to 10-vehicle crash

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A chilly start brought flurries to some parts of the D.C. region Wednesday morning. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to take it slow on the roads because of icy conditions. In a post to social media Wednesday, the sheriff's office reported responding...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Teen who stabbed mom's boyfriend to death not facing charges: police

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities say a teen stabbed and killed his mother's boyfriend after an alleged domestic assault Sunday night in Fairfax County. Police say they responded to an apartment in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving a call from the teen who told them the boyfriend had assaulted his mother.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Man facing felony charges after televised police chase in Virginia

A young Spotsylvania man has been charged with several felony charges following a high-speed pursuit Friday night that was featured on a national television program. Colby Michael Trowbridge, 20, is charged with felony eluding, abduction, felony hit and run and several other offenses. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

