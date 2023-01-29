Read full article on original website
Fredericksburg Police looking for check fraud suspect
According to police, the woman pictured cashed fraudulent checks using a stolen ID at a Topside Federal Credit Union on Augustine Avenue on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.
'Hero' Metro Employee Killed Defending Woman During Shooting Spree in DC: Police
A Metro employee in Washington, DC is being hailed as a hero for sacrificing his life to help end a violent crime spree at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station on Wednesday morning. One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting spree that started at approximately 9:20 a.m....
Police investigate stabbing in Manassas
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Detectives with the Manassas City Police Department are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday. Police say the stabbing happened in the 8600 block of Carlton Drive in Rockville, Maryland. Drivers nearby were being asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area. An increased police presence...
Augusta Free Press
Hanover County authorities lead search for missing Mechanicsville teen
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old juvenile. Vasilica Joia was last seen at her residence in Mechanicsville on Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a long grey vest, a long skirt, and tall black boots. Anyone with information on...
WTOP
DC Parks employee charged in 13-year-old Karon Blake’s death mentored teens for a living
The man charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake is a longtime employee with the District’s Department of Parks and Recreation, where he worked to mentor and support teens. Before ordering 41-year-old Jason Lewis be held without bond, D.C. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Judith Pipe...
Virginia man gets life sentence in shooting deaths of mother, brother
A Virginia man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years in the shooting deaths of his mother and 6-year-old brother at their home in 2020.
WJLA
Endangered 17-year-old mother, 9-month-old missing; last seen in Falls Church, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are searching for a 17-year-old and her 9-month-old son who were last seen in Falls Church, according to information from the department. An alert was issued around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday for Delmy Ordonez Mendez, 17, who was last seen on Monday...
Police: Man shot while sitting in traffic in Arlington
It was determined that the victim was sitting in his car, which was stopped at the intersection, when the suspect fired multiple rounds from a black sedan. The victim drove away from the intersection and the suspect followed him, firing several more rounds towards his car at the intersection of Columbia Pike and South Wayne Street. The victim was eventually able to get away and made it to the hospital.
NBC Washington
‘I'm Only a Kid,' Karon Blake Cried After Being Shot. DC Employee Charged With 13-Year-Old's Murder
The D.C. government employee who shot at 13-year-old Karon Blake as he yelled “I’m only a kid” earlier this month turned himself in Tuesday to face a second-degree murder charge, according to court documents and Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee. Blake yelled “I’m sorry" and “I am...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police believe the victim in the fatal shooting along Grove Street knew the shooter, but investigators say they do not have a suspect right now. Police are looking for any information about a suspect in the homicide Saturday, January 28. Thirty-six-year-old Eldridge Vandrew Smith was...
WDBJ7.com
Missing Front Royal teen found safe
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - Jaylin Michelle Pinckney, 14, has been reported missing out of Front Royal after the last reported sighting of her, walking from her home in the 300 block of Frazier Place Saturday, January 28. According to the Front Royal Police Department, Pinckney is Black...
Police: Man stabbed to death by teen trying to stop him from assaulting his mother
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police say a teenager has been released after the deadly stabbing of his mother's boyfriend in Fairfax County, Virginia. Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, Fairfax County police officers were called to an apartment on Janna Lee Avenue by a teenager who reportedly said he stabbed his mother's boyfriend. He told officers the stabbing happened while his mother's boyfriend was trying to assault her.
NBC12
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Three teens in Culpeper County are facing charges after a high school student overdosed on Fentanyl at school. In a Facebook post, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old female student was found unresponsive at Eastern View High School on Friday. Staff administered Narcan,...
Fairfax County boy says he stabbed mother’s boyfriend who was hitting her; man dies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died after a stabbing at an apartment in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County Sunday night. The Fairfax County Police Department said emergency dispatchers received a call from a teenage boy who said he stabbed his mother’s boyfriend who was assaulting her. When officers got […]
fox5dc.com
Deadly car accident prompts safety changes for Lee Chapel Road
BURKE, Va. - Improvements to make Lee Chapel Road safer are taking place right now. The road has been a concern for many in Fairfax County over the years, but now more than ever after two teen girls were killed in a car accident earlier this month. Transportation leaders, county...
Deputies in Loudoun Co. respond to 10-vehicle crash
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A chilly start brought flurries to some parts of the D.C. region Wednesday morning. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to take it slow on the roads because of icy conditions. In a post to social media Wednesday, the sheriff's office reported responding...
fox5dc.com
Teen who stabbed mom's boyfriend to death not facing charges: police
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities say a teen stabbed and killed his mother's boyfriend after an alleged domestic assault Sunday night in Fairfax County. Police say they responded to an apartment in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving a call from the teen who told them the boyfriend had assaulted his mother.
Franklin News Post
Man facing felony charges after televised police chase in Virginia
A young Spotsylvania man has been charged with several felony charges following a high-speed pursuit Friday night that was featured on a national television program. Colby Michael Trowbridge, 20, is charged with felony eluding, abduction, felony hit and run and several other offenses. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Augusta Free Press
Arlington County student in critical condition from apparent drug overdose at school
A Wakefield High School student is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a school bathroom from an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday morning. Police and fire units had been dispatched to the high school at 9:27 a.m. to respond to a report of an unresponsive juvenile male inside a bathroom.
WTOP
Life in prison for Fauquier teen for Valentine’s Day murders of mother and brother
Levi Norwood has been sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years for the 2020 Valentine’s Day murders of his mother and 6-year-old brother in Fauquier County, Virginia. In August, Norwood pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Jennifer, and a reduced charge of second-degree murder in the death of his brother, Wyatt.
