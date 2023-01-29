ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Montanan

Major GOP legislation on abortion, taxes, advances in Senate

Legislation to exclude abortion from Montana’s constitutional protection for privacy advanced Wednesday in the Senate, as did a controversial GOP bill to reduce income taxes.  Senate Bill 154 to exempt abortion from privacy protection earned 28-21 approval with little discussion — and some Republican support. Sen. Wendy McKamey, R-Great Falls, stood up to break with […] The post Major GOP legislation on abortion, taxes, advances in Senate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

House Passes Bi-Partisan Legislation Requiring SEC to Report on Capital Challenges for Rural Small Businesses

The Expanding Access to Capital for Rural Job Creators Act, (HR 298) has passed the House of Representatives. The legislation has both Democrat and Republican sponsors. The legislation would require the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to submit an annual report on the challenges rural small businesses face in accessing capital. Under current law, the Commission must report on challenges encountered by minority-owned small businesses, women-owned small businesses, and small businesses affected by natural disasters.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
CBS DFW

Texas House, Senate agree on property tax relief, school safety & border security funding

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Republican majority in the Texas House and Senate have now formally proposed spending billions of dollars in relief from rising property tax bills across the state.The first budget proposals released by each chamber of the legislature show a general funds budget of more than $130 billion, with agreement on a number of spending priorities.With a record budget surplus of nearly $33 billion dollars, both Republicans and Democrats at the Texas Capitol agree the state is in a good position to give money back to Texans.Each chamber has set aside $15 billion dollars for property tax relief...
TEXAS STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states

WASHINGTON – A panel of policymakers and educators, including author Dave Eggers and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to promote the American Teacher Act. The bill, if passed, would authorize the federal government to create four-year grants for states to enact and enforce minimum school teacher salary requirements of $60,000 or more. The program would start in fiscal 2024. It would not mandate teacher raises. ...
ALABAMA STATE
KUOW

Washington state lawmakers again consider legalizing 'shrooms'

For the second time, the Washington State Legislature is considering legalizing psilocybin, the psychedelic drug found in magic mushrooms. State Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline) is the bill’s main sponsor. He said the primary case for legalizing the drug is that guided experiences with psilocybin have been found to help alleviate some mental health conditions, including depression, PTSD, and addiction.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

The Fed is punishing Americans for the problems it created. It’s time to rein it in

The Federal Reserve has become borderline schizophrenic and downright destructive toward the American people. First, it created trillions of dollars to feed the government’s out-of-control spending, bringing sky-high inflation. Now, in an attempt to fix the inflation problem, it has chosen to go after the American people instead of cutting off the government from its credit addiction. It’s time for the Fed to be reined in.
Daily Montanan

Montana lawmakers shoot down law that would help wheelchair users repair their own equipment

More than a decade ago, Congress required car manufacturers to disclose more information, sell parts and share some technology with consumers and non-dealer repair shops, marking a win for the right-to-repair movement. And advocates and members of Montana’s disability community last week testified that a motorized wheelchair was also an essential means for transportation, especially […] The post Montana lawmakers shoot down law that would help wheelchair users repair their own equipment appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Denver Gazette

From manufacturer liability to 'assault weapons' ban, Colorado Democrats set sights on gun bills

Just how many gun bills do Democrats intend to support in the 2023 session? The number appears to range from a minimum of seven to as many as a dozen. But it's unlikely all of those bills, with Democratic sponsors, will reach the governor's desk, even in a legislature with a Democratic supermajority in the House and one vote shy of another in the state Senate.
COLORADO STATE

