WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Warmer Wednesday, but Frigid by Friday
It’s another frigid start to the day with temps ranging from minus single digits to minus twenties with the coldest conditions along and north of the Iron Range. These areas are in a Wind Chill Advisory until 10 am as wind chills approach -35. Temps rebound into low to mid-teens across the Northland this afternoon under a mix of clouds and sun. A cold front sweeps the region overnight, generating a few snow showers with a dusting possible. This front triggers blustery northwest winds and much colder air for our Thursday.
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
Why Does Your Low Tire Pressure Light Come On In A Minnesota Cold Snap?
We've kind of have been on a roller coaster of weather throughout the winter. We started off with super sub-zero temperatures around the holidays, and then most of January brought much milder temperatures. With the law of averages, we knew we would eventually get another cold snap. That's what's happened lately, with temperatures in some parts of the state as low as -30 F.
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
KTLO
Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
Why Minnesota Houses Crack and Pop All Night
The bitter cold weather that we experience here in Minnesota each winter can create some major headaches like busted pipes or broken furnaces. Temps have dropped below zero several times this week and my house has been making some really strange sounds. Does your house make weird noises throughout the winter months?
wsiu.org
New Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of Monday-Tuesday system
The National Weather Service has issued a new Winter Weather Advisory, just as a previous alert expired. The new Advisory warns of a wintry mix of precipitation starting Monday evening and lasting through the night - total snow and sleep accumulation will vary depending on where you live. Travel will...
WSAZ
Sleet, snow, ice affect driving conditions across Southeastern Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ice, snow and sleet have caused obstacles for drivers throughout the day Tuesday. If you left your car outside overnight, you probably had to pull out the ice scraper to get rid of built-up ice on the windshield. When it comes to traveling on roadways,...
Does Your Insurance Cover Your Vehicle Going Through The Ice In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
There are a lot of misconceptions about if your vehicle goes through the ice on a body of water. I've heard things from it absolutely doesn't cover it, to people claiming it's a once-in-a-lifetime coverage, to claiming it's covered all the time. So, I reached out to a local expert to get to the bottom of it.
WISN
Snow totals: Southeast Wisconsin sees its highest snowfall this winter season
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Southeast Wisconsin has seen the most snowfall this winter season. Totals are the highest in Racine county, with a few totals nearing and reaching 10 inches. A 10-inch snowfall total was reported in Sturtevant. The...
Freezing rain has created treacherous road conditions across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were out driving earlier Monday afternoon, a band of freezing rain made the freeway ramps and overpasses treacherous. Once that passed, conditions started to improve throughout the evening but there are still dangerous areas that you will need to know about. The exit ramp from Highway 75 onto the Bush Turnpike in Plano has been shut down most of Monday evening because a FedEx truck was stuck on the icy overpass. Not far away, a car lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the elevated exit ramp to Plano Parkway from southbound Highway 75. Farther north, the...
Temperature of -62° recorded in Utah, 152 degrees below national same-day high
The highest and lowest temperatures in the United States' lower 48 were separated by a shocking 152 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. On the same day that temperatures soared to 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Dundee, Florida, they plummeted to negative 62 degrees at Peter Sinks in Utah. While negative 62 is cold, it's a few degrees higher than the record low in Utah – negative 69.3 in the same Peter Sinks area in 1985. The record low for the lower 48...
Western Montana school delays - Feb. 1, 2023
With winter weather impacting road conditions, some Western Montana schools will delay start times today.
Paczki Season Has Arrived Across Central Minnesota
My little Polish heart is filled to the brim, just like these seasonal donuts. Pączki are filled doughnuts found in Polish cuisine that usually make an appearance around Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday. Traditional paczki share some common elements: sweet filling, dough, grain alcohol, icing or bits of dried orange zest, and lots of powdered sugar. These super-sweet treats are meant to be savored before the 40 days of lent and fasting get underway.
a-z-animals.com
The 7 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Minnesota
Minnesota has a little bit of everything for everyone. Ice fishing is a popular recreational activity for residents and visitors alike. Thousands of people flock to Minnesota’s numerous frozen lakes in hopes of catching large fish. If you aren’t sure where to go for ice fishing in Minnesota, keep...
WDIO-TV
Winter storm causes 3rd day of dangerous, icy conditions
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dangerous road conditions from bands of sleet and snow were blamed for six deaths as a winter storm snarled traffic across parts of the nation’s midsection, forced the cancelation of flights and left hundreds of thousands without power Wednesday in several Southern states. Watches...
WWEEK
Wind Chill Could Be Life-Threatening Tonight, County Officials Warn as They Open Shelters
Multnomah County officials warned that overnight lows and high winds this weekend could be life-threatening to people sleeping outdoors, and pledged to open four severe weather shelters tonight. The National Weather Service’s Portland office says tonight could see a dusting of snow in scattered locations across the Willamette Valley—but the...
fox9.com
Sub-zero temperatures could cause car troubles Monday
Dangerously cold temperatures across Minnesota on Monday could spell car trouble for those who park outdoors. FOX 9's Bill Keller shares the latest.
stormlakeradio.com
Winter Storm Warning Kicks in Late This Evening
Another round of snow is expected to come through Storm Lake and the surrounding area late tonight (Fri) through tomorrow (Sat) morning. Alex Trellinger is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls...(audio clip below :31 ) The wind will also be increasing on Saturday...(audio clip below...
St. Paul Winter Carnival medallion tracked down by first-time hunters in Phalen Regional Park
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2023 Saint Paul Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt medallion was found Tuesday by a first-time hunter.The medallion was unearthed in Phalen Regional Park on the hunt's 10th day by Ken Soles and his partner, Tony Honkomp. Its location? An empty can of Sun Luck Stir-Fry Baby Corn. "I could see the snowman and the magnifying glass [on the medallion] when I started opening up the can, and got to that point and I just looked at Tony and said, 'I found it.' What a rush," Soles said.His big find scored him a $10,000 prize.
