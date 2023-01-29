Girls Roundup: Meadow Bridge tops Sherman

Meadow Bridge 51, Sherman 37

Meadow Bridge – The Wildcats ran their winning streak to nine games Saturday with a 51-37 win over Sherman.

Kiersten Rozelle led the home team with a game-high 22 points and freshman Lilyan Hayes added 15. Both players nailed three shots from behind the arc.

Annika Roop scored 13 for the Tide.

Meadow Bridge (13-1) hosts Greenbrier West Wednesday. The Cavaliers handed the Wildcats their only loss of the season in Charmco.

S: 13 9 8 7 – 37

MB: 10 12 13 16 – 51

Sherman

Annika Roop 13, Summer Harvey 7, Hope Keith 2, Sophia Rollo 6, Maleigha Mullins 6, Alexis Lovejoy 3. Totals: 15 5-13 37.

Meadow Bridge

Charity Reichard 5, Riley Roberts 4, Kiersten Rozell 22, Kaitlyn Cooper 5, Lilyan Hayes 15. Totals: 20 5-15 51.

3-pointers – S: 2 (Harvey, Lovejoy); MB: 6 (Rozell 3, Hayes 3).