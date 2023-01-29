Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"D. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Related
NECN
DA to Share Evidence Wednesday in Search for Holly Piirainen's Killer
Authorities are set to give an update on the search for the killer of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in the western Massachusetts woods nearly 30 years ago. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is scheduled to share evidence in the Holly Piirainen case Wednesday, in a new bid for public help in solving the case, his office said. Prosecutors didn't share any details on any updates in the investigation.
NECN
Custodian at Connecticut Elementary School Injured While Confronting Intruder
A custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden was injured while confronting an intruder at the school early Tuesday morning, according to police and school officials. The custodian went to the school after an alarm went off around 5 a.m. and was confronted by a person “who illegally entered the building,” according to a message Gary Highsmith, the superintendent of schools in Hamden, sent to parents.
NECN
Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a report of shots fired on Capitol Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. According to investigators, a man in his 20s was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.
NECN
Man, 54, Injured in Worcester Shooting
A man was shot Saturday night in Worcester, Massachusetts, police announced. Worcester police said officers were called around 9:35 p.m. to a Merrifield Street address for a report of a gunshot victim. Responding officers found a 54-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with...
NECN
200-Pound Shrek Sculpture Missing from Home in Hatfield
Police in Hatfield, Massachusetts, are looking for help to find a missing Shrek statue. The 200-pound cement sculpture has been missing from a home on Mountain Road, police said in a Facebook post. "The dragon sculpture he lives with is frustrated and lonely," police write on social media. Police are...
NECN
Man Killed After Running Into Traffic in Bennington, Vt.
A man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car and a tractor trailer in Bennington, Vermont, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. Police in Bennington got a report around 10 p.m. Friday that a man was running into traffic on Route 7, according to WPTZ. When officers responded, they found the truck parked in the southbound lane, and the driver said he hit the man after he jumped in front of the big rig, the news outlet said.
NECN
Homicide Investigation Underway After 70-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Rhode Island
A homicide investigation is underway in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, after a 70-year-old man was found dead inside a home on Monday. Woonsocket police told WJAR-TV that they responded to a home on Cato Street around 5 p.m. Monday and found the man dead inside. They said the death is being investigated as a domestic homicide.
NECN
Admissions Frozen at Massachusetts Nursing Home After 83 COVID Cases, 2 Deaths
Admissions have been frozen at Life Care Center nursing home in Leominster, Massachusetts, after two residents died and over 80 residents and staff tested positive for COVID-19. As of Friday, there had been 50 resident COVID cases and 33 staff cases, the state Department of Public Health said. The facility...
Comments / 0