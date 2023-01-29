ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

5 car crash in Fresno sends 7 people to hospital, CHP says

By Karen Melrose
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488UjX_0kUtcbfj00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A five car crash in Fresno sent seven people to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says its officers were notified of a collision in the area of State Route 41, north of American Avenue, just before 1:00 p.m.

Investigators say a vehicle was driving roughly 50 to 60 miles-per-hour in the southbound lanes of Highway 41 when it collided with a group of vehicles stopped at the stoplight.

They also say the vehicle hit the car at full speed, which then forced that car to crash into the car ahead of it, causing a chain reaction.

In all, officers say, 10 people received injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Seven of the 10, including a child, were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The CHP says the roadway was closed for about 45 minutes while they investigated and cleaned up the scene.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Seven People Injured in Fresno Multi-Car Crash

Seven people, including a young child, were injured after a 5-car accident in Fresno on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The accident occurred shortly before 1:00 pm near Highway 41, north of American Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a car was traveling southbound in the fast lane on...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Crash on 27th Avenue and Elder Avenue in Kings County

The California Highway Patrol recently reported a fatal head-on collision in Kings County. The car crash occurred on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the incident involved two vehicles at the intersection of Elder Avenue and 27th Avenue. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision in...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DUI driver in Visalia sent multiple to hospital, CHP says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A DUI driver caused two separate crashes Saturday evening, sending at least five people to the hospital, including a pregnant woman and a three-month-old, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 6:00 p.m., they responded to a multi-car crash on Road 108 near Avenue 264. When they arrived they […]
VISALIA, CA
KMJ

Driver Arrested For Suspected DUI After Crashing Into Hydrant, Power Pole

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A driver was arrested Sunday after officers say they crashed into a water hydrant and power pole near Belmont and De Wolf in Fresno. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called just before 3:30 p.m. after learning that a driver in a BMW M4 had crashed after speeding in the area.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man uses trash can to steal alcohol in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted after using a trash can to steal alcohol from a business in Madera. The Madera police departments says the suspect in the pictures is wanted for commercial burglary from the same business on two separate occasions. The suspect went into...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: K9 sniffs out 50lbs of fentanyl in Fresno traffic stop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for several alleged drug-related charges after officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Fresno said they seized more than 200,000 pills of fentanyl during a traffic stop. Officials say on Friday, Jan. 27 around 12:17 p.m. a Central Division K9 officer and his canine partner […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Driver Crashes Into Home In North Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Minor injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a home Sunday in north Merced. According to the Merced Fire Department, a driver in a red Mustang GT crashed into the front portion of someone’s home. Firefighters were called out to the scene and...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Officer, suspect named in Selma police shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Selma Police officer killed Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s office identified the officer as 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officials say Carrasco began his career with the department in May of 2021. He is survived by his parents, brother, sisters, and girlfriend, who […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Selma residents express heartbreak after murder of officer

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities Wednesday released that 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was the Selma Police officer killed late in the morning on Tuesday, taken from his girlfriend pregnant with their child. Carrasco was the first police officer killed in the line of duty, in the Selma Police Department’s 130 years. Authorities also released the […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA ‘should blame herself’: Newsom on Selma police shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp on Wednesday, following her statement issued Tuesday after the death of a Selma Police officer. 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot multiple times while on duty by a known felon. In Smittcamp’s statement, she said Governor Newsom and some members […]
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Waymon Dulce McCombs

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Waymon Dulce McCombs. Waymon McCombs is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Grand Theft. 60-year-old McCombs is 5' 7" tall, 150 lbs., and has white hair and brown eyes. If you know where Waymon McCombs is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Foggy day school schedule for Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Monday, Jan. 30. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Pixley Union School District Plan A. Farmersville Unified School District Plan A. Yosemite Unified School District has a two-hour delay. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog.   Drive with […]
FARMERSVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy