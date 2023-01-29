5 car crash in Fresno sends 7 people to hospital, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A five car crash in Fresno sent seven people to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says its officers were notified of a collision in the area of State Route 41, north of American Avenue, just before 1:00 p.m.

Investigators say a vehicle was driving roughly 50 to 60 miles-per-hour in the southbound lanes of Highway 41 when it collided with a group of vehicles stopped at the stoplight.

They also say the vehicle hit the car at full speed, which then forced that car to crash into the car ahead of it, causing a chain reaction.

In all, officers say, 10 people received injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Seven of the 10, including a child, were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The CHP says the roadway was closed for about 45 minutes while they investigated and cleaned up the scene.

