ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Two-time MVP Candace Parker to sign with Aces

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CG0qT_0kUtcURW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZrcx_0kUtcURW00

Longtime star and two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker said Saturday she will sign with the Las Vegas Aces for her 16th WNBA season.

Parker, 36, is an unrestricted free agent after playing the past two seasons with the Chicago Sky. The two-time MVP spent her first 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Free agents such as Parker are allowed to sign contracts beginning Wednesday.

“As I’ve gone through free agency this time around, of course I’m thinking of where I can compete for my third championship, but the words home and family are what I kept coming back to … I need to be there for my daughter, for my son, for my wife,” Parker said on Instagram. “I can’t be without them for parts of the season when Lailaa is in school and I won’t miss her volleyball games or school dances simply because of distance. Lailaa starts high school in August and I need to be there for her, just as she’s been there for me.

“After evaluating the landscape together with my family, we’ve decided the Las Vegas Aces are the right organization for us at this point in our lives.”

According to reports, Parker will sign a one-year deal with the Aces. Her salary is still under negotiation.

Parker considered retiring after last season. She also had indicated she would play for either the Sky or Sparks if she continued playing.

Instead, she will be in Las Vegas as part of a powerful club that won the 2022 WNBA title. Parker joins fellow stars A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray on the Aces’ roster.

Parker was part of the Sparks’ title team in 2016 and led her hometown Sky to the 2021 title.

Chicago coach James Wade said he was fine with Parker’s decision to continue her career elsewhere.

“Candace has done so much for our franchise in her time here,” Wade said in a statement. “I understand her reasons for wanting to be closer with her immediate family. We wish her nothing but the best. She will always be a part of the Sky family. We will celebrate her time here as she deserves.”

Parker is a seven-time All-Star who ranks 10th on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list with 6,412 points and third in rebounds with 3,370. She was named WNBA Finals MVP in 2016.

She was a college star and two-time NCAA champion at Tennessee and was selected No. 1 in the 2008 draft by the Sparks. Parker also is a two-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's friend escorted off court after verbal altercation with Indiana Pacers

Tempers flared between the Memphis Grizzlies' win over Indiana Pacers during the third quarter Sunday, and it resulted in a fan being escorted from courtside. During the third quarter at FedExForum, Ja Morant and Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard started talking trash to each other, and players from both teams got involved. At one point, Pacers forward James Johnson started yelling at Davonte Pack, Morant's friend who was sitting courtside. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
thesource.com

Ex-NBA Player Matt Barnes Threatened With Glock According To Fiancee

Last week model Anansa Sims’ ex husband, David Patterson Jr., filed a lawsuit against her fiancé, retired NBA player Matt Barnes. The lawsuit came after a spitting incident at a football game where video captured shows. Anansa wrote:. I’m exhaling, because I hate making private matters public, but...
The Spun

Bethune-Cookman Player Makes Opinion On Ed Reed Very Clear

The Ed Reed era at Bethune-Cookman may have ended as quickly as it started, but one Wildcats player says that the Hall of Famer was already shifting the culture before they even got the chance to take the practice field. Reed was very outspoken about the school's lack of support for its football ...
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
73K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy