The Mosinee Boys Basketball team took it to the court against DCE. Mosinee would get on the board early with a Keagen Jirschele layup to put Mosinee up 2-0. Garrett Shupe hit a corner three to give Mosinee the 5-0 lead. Quickly after that Davin Stoffel would get a layin off an assist from Landen Thomer to put the lead to 7-2 Mosinee. Landen Thomer then hit a three from the corner to put Mosinee up 10-9. Stoffel would return the favor with an assist for an easy layup for Thomer. Mosinee 12 to DCE 9. Shupe would get the dish from Thomer for a three in the far corner to put Mosinee up 15-11. Shupe hit his third three of the half from a pass by Stoffel to put Mosinee within one of DCE at 18-19.

MOSINEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO