Athens Boys Slip Past Assumption
The Athens Boys defeated Assumption in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 60-55. Athens scoring: Sheahan 17, SB 3, Wolf 2, Schaer 16, Komarek 9, Janke 14. Assumption stats have been requested, not provided thus far this season.
Logan Mayer Scores 29 Points to Lead Pacelli Past Menominee Indian
Pacelli handled Menominee Indian, picking up a 93-62 victory. Logan Mayer led Pacelli with 29 points. Pacelli scoring: Van Order 15, Burch 6, Mayer 29, Jeidy 2, Schurk 16, Martin 4, Awe 19, Flees 2. Report (36)
Marshfield Boys Outlast Wisconsin Rapids
Marshfield outlasted Wisconsin Rapids in WVC Boys Basketball, 58-47. Wisconsin Rapids scoring: Roenius 7, Mathews 12, Fox 12, Jungwirth 13, Ferk 3.
Athens Girls Basketball Upends Assumption
The Athens Girls Basketball Team upended Assumption in Marawood Conference action, 59-54. Athens scoring: Lavicka 13, Hanke 2, Ellenbecker 6, Hartwig 17, So. Coker 16, Sy. Coker 5. Assumption stats have been requested, not submitted this season.
Mosinee Girls Outperform Amherst
The Mosinee girls defeated Amherst in nonconference girls basketball, 73-56. Mosinee scoring: Selle 11, Baars 2, Gonzalez 4, Kramer 8, Wayerski 5, Fitzgerald 14, Jirschele 23, Munoz 3. Amherst scoring: Schulst 2, Justromski 13, Peskie 8, Maves 5, Davis 9, Spadoni 19.
Marathon Boys Control Throughout in Win over Abbotsford
Marathon controlled Abbotsford from tip off to the end, picking up a 73-35 Marawood Conference win. Marathon scoring: Hoeksema 3, Thurs 4, Haman 3, Woelfel 5, Love 10, LaQua 3, Underwood 6, Seehafer 8, Lawrence 6, Warren 25. Abbotsford scoring: Totzke 2, Schraufnagel 2, B. Diedrich 4, Gomez 12, Faber...
Owen-Withee Recognizes Winter Sports Officials
Owen-Withee recognized officials at their Tuesday night home basketball game, as part of Winter Sports Officials Appreciation Week. Officials were honored and recognized with gift cards in appreciation.
Mosinee’s Davin Stoffel Named Semifinalist on State’s Top Senior Post Player Award List
WSN has announced its semifinalists for the state's top senior boys basketball post player award. Davin Stoffel of Mosinee is on the list.
Mosinee Clips D.C. Everest
The Mosinee Boys Basketball team took it to the court against DCE. Mosinee would get on the board early with a Keagen Jirschele layup to put Mosinee up 2-0. Garrett Shupe hit a corner three to give Mosinee the 5-0 lead. Quickly after that Davin Stoffel would get a layin off an assist from Landen Thomer to put the lead to 7-2 Mosinee. Landen Thomer then hit a three from the corner to put Mosinee up 10-9. Stoffel would return the favor with an assist for an easy layup for Thomer. Mosinee 12 to DCE 9. Shupe would get the dish from Thomer for a three in the far corner to put Mosinee up 15-11. Shupe hit his third three of the half from a pass by Stoffel to put Mosinee within one of DCE at 18-19.
SPASH Boys Take WVC Swimming and Diving Title; DCE Sweeps First Place Titles
200 Medley Relay: DCE: K. Barwick, Swedlund, Beatty, C. Barwick. 200 Freestyle Relay: DCE: Van Erman, Swedlund, C. Barwick, Mayer. 400 Freestyle: DCE: K. Barwick, Van Ermen, Soehl, Mayer.
Importance of Wearing Sunscreen in the Winter
STEVENS POINT, WI (OnFocus) – Many people may be tempted to pack the sunscreen away when temperatures get colder, but health experts say sun protection shouldn't be reserved for the summer months. "Even though the winter sun does not feel strong enough to cause a burn, the sun's
What to Put in Your Car’s Emergency Kit
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Having an emergency winter kit in your car can be crucial in case of unexpected winter weather conditions. Winter weather can cause hazardous driving conditions, such as reduced visibility, icy roads, and potential vehicle breakdowns. An emergency winter kit can help you stay warm, signal for help, and keep your vehicle running in the event of an unexpected situation.
Festival Foods Recipe: Pecan Crusted Cod
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Flaky cod gets an added crunch thanks to pecans in this easy fish dish!. Mix egg and water together in a large glass baking dish. Let fish soak in egg mixture. Spread flour in a shallow dish, stir in salt and pepper, using a fork
Aspirus Encourages Everyone to Think Twice Before Kissing a Newborn
WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – It can be difficult to resist the temptation to kiss a cute and cuddly newborn. Newborns need affection to develop, but doing so could also put the health of that newborn at risk. Infants are vulnerable to infections and are at a higher risk for
