Can You Spot ALL 84 Hidden Details in This Disney Art?
One of the most fun things to do at Disney is search for Hidden Mickeys. Tons of hidden Mickeys can be found in the parks, attractions, and rides and it can be addicting to try to find all of them! We found a piece of art that you can purchase to add to your home — and it’ll have you searching for Hidden Mickeys for HOURS.
REVIEW: Disney’s SWEET New Drinks Are Basically Dessert
Let’s be real — one of the best parts of being a grown-up at Disney is the wide array of delicious and fun drinks. In celebration of 100 Years of the Walt Disney Company, all sorts of yummy snacks and treats are popping up in the parks. In true Disney fashion, they’ve included some adult beverages in the new Disney100 treat lineup. While you can find alcoholic drinks throughout the parks, for now, we’re going to talk about the new Disney100 beverages at Hollywood Lounge in Disney California Adventure — because there are options here for the whole family!
REVIEW: 10/10 Would Recommend Disney’s NEW Candy Bar-Inspired Sundae
This time, we’re celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company with new nighttime shows, all kinds of collectibles, and PLENTY of food! We shared FULL look at all of the 100th Anniversary treats in Disneyland here, but right now it’s time to head to Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream for a sweet treat!
Homecomin’ Price Increases and MORE Disney World Restaurant Menu Updates
This has been a HUGE week for Disney World. We got a ton of updates about TRON / Lightcycle Run, we got the full menu for Roundup Rodeo BBQ, the new restaurant coming to Toy Story Land, AND Splash Mountain closed forever to make way for a new attraction. We also saw some changes at Disney World restaurants, so let’s get to those!
Disney’s NEW Collection Seems a Little Lost…
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Vintage enthusiasts are probably loving all of the latest merch releases! The 100th Anniversary celebrations have included a ton of new items, and a lot of them are inspired by earlier years in Disney history.
Affordable Bags That Will Last ALL DAY in the Disney Parks Are Online Now
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s always a struggle isn’t it? Finding a bag stylish enough to show off your Disney look while also being the right size to hold all of your theme park essentials. Our friends at Jane.com may have just the right fit!
The HIDDEN Place to See a TRON Vehicle Up-Close in Disney World
TRON Lightcycle / Run will be opening soon in Magic Kingdom (April 4th!) but there’s a way for you to get a better glance at the ride right NOW. Sure, you could stare at it from Tomorrowland, hop on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover for a view from the sky, or even get on the Walt Disney World Railroad to see the coaster from the train’s unique view. But there’s another way to get a closer look at the vehicles for this upcoming ride.
What’s New at Disneyland: A SHINY Popcorn Bucket, 100th Anniversary Snacks, and a Ride Opens
New merchandise, 100th Anniversary crowds, special food and collectibles, and SO MUCH MORE — if you haven’t been to Disneyland lately, there’s a lot of info to catch up on. Over at Disneyland Park, a NEW ride has finally opened, there are some sweet sippers and popcorn...
DFB Video: SECRETS for Your FIRST Disney World Trip
If you’re going to Disney World for the FIRST TIME EVER this year (orrrrr if you need a general refresher on some insider planning secrets), then STAY TUNED!. Because today, we’re covering EVERYTHING you’re gonna need to know if you’re totally NEW to the Disney World vacation scene, here on DFB Guide.
What’s New at Magic Kingdom: A Popular Princess Is Back (With A Twist)
Just in the past week we’ve seen a ton of updates come in about the upcoming debut of TRON Lightcycle / Run, and we’ve been working hard to keep up with all the other goings on in this park. From returning characters to construction to a TON of...
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: A PINK Ride-Themed Dress
It’s been quite the whirlwind of a week here at Disney World — the canopy has officially been lit on TRON Lightcycle / Run, showtimes for Happily Ever After were announced, and Disney’s 100th anniversary officially kicked off! And boy did we find tons of merch this week for the occasion. Come take a look at everything we saw in Hollywood Studios this week!
7 Amazon Disney Deals For a Random Tuesday
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We know random Tuesdays can feel less than magical — but we found some things to bring some extra magic into your life, no matter what day it is!
DFB Video: What It’s REALLY Like in Disney World Right Now
OFFICIAL opening dates for the most ANTICIPATED attractions, new dining promotions, and AFFORDABLE hotel stays!. We’re taking you into Disney World to see what it’s REALLY like — right here, right now — on DFB Guide. Check out our video below: What It’s REALLY Like in...
Exposing the WORST Things We Ate in Disney World in January (And the BEST)
We’re in Disney World every day, and we’ve tried just about everything you can eat at the restaurants inside the parks and at the hotels. There are some truly fantastic snacks and meals, but there are also a few things you might want to skip. So which eats are which? We’re here to help you figure that out!
On Wednesdays, We Wear Disney’s New Minnie Ears
Valentine’s Day is one of our favorite holidays to celebrate at Disney World. Disney World constantly has different events and specialty items to celebrate throughout the year. Disney will soon have lots of special treats for Black History Month in February and fun snacks for Valentine’s Day too. Now we found some new merchandise that has us feeling butterflies!
Disneyland Has Released 7 Ears in 2023! See Them All Here!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney is known to release TONS of ears every single year, and sometimes it can be hard to keep up. But that’s why we’re here! We kept track of how many ears Disney released last year and plan to do the same this year. So check out all the ears Disneyland has released in 2023 so far! We will continue to update this post as more ears are released throughout the year.
We Found FREE SAMPLES in Disney World Today!
It’s super rare, but it happens…. Free samples at Disney World! We know that free samples aren’t usually the first thing you think of when visiting the parks because — after all — Disney is known for dollar signs more so than freebies. Sometimes, though,...
A Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
There’s a lot to get excited about when you’re planning a Disney vacation. If you’re like us, first and foremost in the planning department is the food! If you’re staying at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, we’ve got all the tips for you to eat well during your stay.
VIDEO: See “Hey Disney!” Alexa Devices in ACTION at Disney World
Get ready to feel like Tony Stark on your next trip to Disney World. Back in November of 2022, Disney started adding Hey Disney! Alexa devices to the hotel rooms at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Now, we got an up close look at how Hey, Disney! works in the hotel rooms!
Disney Turned a Sandwich Into a Pizza and It WORKED
We hope you brought your appetite — because it’s time to EAT!. It’s official — 2023 brings the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, and Disneyland is celebrating in a BIG way. We’re talking new nighttime spectaculars, all kinds of merch, and TONS of food! We’ve got the FULL list of all the 100th Anniversary treats in Disneyland here, but now it’s time to head over to Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta to check out a special 100th Anniversary snack!
