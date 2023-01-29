ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

pix11.com

Migrants continue to protest relocation to Brooklyn

The clock is ticking for the dozens of asylum seekers who have chosen to camp out on the sidewalk in front of the Watson Hotel on West 57th Street in Midtown Manhattan, with a sub-zero wind chill forecast for the days ahead. Migrants continue to protest relocation to Brooklyn. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

A Giant Alicia Keys-Approved Roller Disco Is Coming To Brooklyn This Month

NYC is no stranger to roller rinks–from Rockefeller Center’s Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace and The DiscOasis at Wollman Rink to JFK Airport’s Retro Roller Rink–basically if you have a pair of skates, you have a rink to skate at in NYC. And, in true NYC fashion, we’re going even bigger and adding another rink on to the list in celebration of Black History Month! Following a series of sold-out residencies and events around NYC, Black-owned roller rink pop-up The Roller Wave is returning to Brooklyn this February with its newest concept. “After the Civil Rights Act passed in 1964, black Americans were still being shut out of roller rinks. Only one night a week was set aside black patrons under themes such as ‘Soul Night’ or ‘Martin Luther King Jr. Night.’ It was on these nights that organists were replaced with trendy music and icons like Bill Butler, dubbed ‘The Godfather of Roller Disco,’ brought roller disco to its peak in 1970s Brooklyn,” reads a press release.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Week

NYC migrants refuse to leave midtown hotel, citing inhumane conditions at new Brooklyn shelter

New York City officials are in a standoff with a group of migrant men who refuse to be relocated from a Midtown hotel into the recently opened barracks-style shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, The New York Times reports.  The men have been camping out in front of the Watson Hotel in protest, citing inhumane conditions at the Red Hook facility. Some men refusing to leave said they heard the shelter has no heat and lacked privacy or a safe place to put their belongings, per the Times. Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the temporary shelter in the cruise...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

A Black-Owned Photo Lab Blooms Beneath a Bed-Stuy Flower Shop

A community-focused photo lab and darkroom is laying roots under a Bed-Stuy flower shop, and for Dominic Ming—who started the business out of his grandma’s East Flatbush home with just a bike, a passion, and a helpful connection at Parsons— it feels like good things keep being placed in his path.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

New Yorkers witnessed more homelessness, encampments during Mayor Adams’ first year: 311 data

People walk past a potentially homeless man outside the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Jan. 18, 2023. Requests for homeless person assistance rose during Mayor Eric Adams' first year in office. The Department of Homeless Services also referred twice as many complaints to the NYPD following the mayor’s introduction of forcible removals policy. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Some migrants refuse to leave Midtown shelter for Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

NEW YORK -- Some asylum seekers are pushing back on a plan to move to a new shelter in Brooklyn. Some of them say they're refusing to leave the Midtown hotel that the city has been housing them in.The city is trying to move some of them from the Watson Hotel to a new shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, but many of the men gathered outside the hotel said they wouldn't leave.The city sent MTA buses, but many of the people said they wouldn't board them, adding they were concerned about the conditions at the new shelter.Some asylum...
BROOKLYN, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Feb. 2-9

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD criminalist arrested in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department has announced the arrest of 35-year-old Krystal Anderson, a criminalist with the department. Anderson was arrested by officers from Brooklyn’s 67th Precinct on New Year’s Eve. According to detectives, she was off duty at the time of her arrest. She was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM The post NYPD criminalist arrested in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
constructiondive.com

NYC to reform zoning to add housing in Midtown Manhattan

New York City is aiming to help address the city’s affordable housing crisis by changing zoning laws in Midtown to allow more housing, including rent-restricted units, Mayor Eric Adams announced during the city’s State of the City address last week. The city also plans to provide $22 million...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Migrants being allowed to stay outside Manhattan hotel — for now

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Migrants camped in front of the Watson Hotel will be allowed to stay at least until Tuesday morning while New York City works to address their concerns with moving to the new Red Hook shelter. The standoff started when some migrants, disappointed by the conditions they found at the Brooklyn […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
proclaimerscv.com

Brooklyn Woman Sues NYC After Being Denied SNAP Payments for Months

A 71-year-old Brooklyn resident who lives alone is worried about going to sleep one day and never waking up. As per court documents, Maria Forest’s anxiety is the result of a dietary adjustment she had to make after mysteriously losing her monthly benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. A woman has diabetes and has to purchase less healthy food because she doesn’t have the extra money. Forest, who walks with a walking stick due to a spinal injury, has also had to decide about paying for meals and buying painkillers.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYCHA Bronx community center needs heat in multi-purpose room

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The tenant president of a Bronx New York City Housing Authority development reached out to PIX11 News in an effort to bring the heat to their busy community center.  It’s supposed to be a safe haven for children, teens, and older New Yorkers, but Throggs Neck Houses Tenant President Monique Johnson, […]
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Teen shot dead in East Harlem

The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. Several dozen people came to Queens Borough Hall Monday night for a candlelight vigil honoring the memory of Tyre Nichols. Migrants fight to stay at Manhattan hotel. The city wants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up.  Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Wendy's Subway reading room reopens in Brooklyn

A new library reopened in Bushwick on Sunday. Wendy’s Subway, founded in 2013, is a reading room, writing space and independent publisher. "It's definitely been great for my own work and also great for connecting with other writers,” said writer Emily Brandt. News 12's Julio Avila was there...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Here’s how NYC migrant hotel stacks up against new digs

Dozens of migrants are stamping their feet at having to trade in their free digs at a three-star Manhattan hotel for hangar-like living conditions in Brooklyn — and it’s little wonder. The Watson Hotel on West 57th Street, where they have been housed courtesy of the city, is a prime location in Manhattan, easily accessible to stores and even jobs, migrants said. They said they were no more than two to a room — sometimes enjoying the entire space themselves, including a private bathroom and shower. A two-trip MetroCard was provided to each of them daily, too, an immigrant said. But to ease a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

