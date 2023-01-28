ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk State protect home court, beating South Carolina State

By SAM Quick
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

Norfolk State gave South Carolina State its eighth consecutive loss in a 64-43 rout at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Spartans had the upper hand in this one, going into half with an 11-point lead and outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 35-25 in the final 20 minutes.

Deja Francis led the way for Norfolk State, putting up 12 points to go along with five boards. As a team, the Lady Spartans shot 39% from the field, 30% from behind the arc, and 42% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.91 points per possession on 44% true shooting.

Nicole Gwynn led the way for South Carolina State, scoring 13 points. The Lady Bulldogs shot 17-of-48 from the field and 2-of-9 from behind the arc. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.63 points per possession on 39% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on January 30. Norfolk State takes on North Carolina Central in a conference clash, while South Carolina State squares off with a Howard side riding high from a victory in its last outing. The Lady Spartans will look to earn another win on their home court. On the other side, the Lady Bulldogs will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Norfolk State protect home court, beating South Carolina State appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

