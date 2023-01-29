Let’s be real — one of the best parts of being a grown-up at Disney is the wide array of delicious and fun drinks. In celebration of 100 Years of the Walt Disney Company, all sorts of yummy snacks and treats are popping up in the parks. In true Disney fashion, they’ve included some adult beverages in the new Disney100 treat lineup. While you can find alcoholic drinks throughout the parks, for now, we’re going to talk about the new Disney100 beverages at Hollywood Lounge in Disney California Adventure — because there are options here for the whole family!

1 DAY AGO