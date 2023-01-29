ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Win streak – Lobo women victorious for 3rd straight

By Bradley Benson
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM women’s basketball team is in a groove. The Lobos earned a third straight win, the most since league play started, thanks to a dominating 98-60 performance over Utah State on Saturday.

The three ball fell all afternoon for the Lobos, as the team connected on 16-32 from beyond the arc. Tay Duff (8-12) and Viane Cumber (5-10) proved to be sharpshooters from deep, as the duo accounted for 13 combined made shots.

It was a career day for multiple Lobos as Tay’s eight made three-pointers set a personal best, as well as Aniyah Augmon’s 13 boards. Augmon also recorded her second career double-double with 12 points.

In total, five Lobos finished in double figures, led by Tay with 30. Others to reach the mark include Cumber (17), Tora Duff (13), Augmon (12), and Reus (10).

The Lobos now return home for a match against league-leading UNLV. That game is scheduled for Thursday, February 2 and will tipoff at 7 p.m.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

