Towson, MD

Pete Caringi, Jr. Announces Retirement from UMBC

UMBC men's soccer coach Pete Caringi, Junior is set to retire this spring. Caringi will make the formal announcement this week on Thursday. He's the longest tenured coach of one program in UMBC Athletics’ history. He came to UMBC in the fall of 1991 and posted a 15-5-1 record,...
CATONSVILLE, MD
Meyers scores 24 to help No. 8 Maryland women top Penn State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — For Maryland coach Brenda Frese, this was an almost ideal way to start a busy week. The Terrapins led Penn State by 20 after the first quarter on Monday night and were never really threatened after that. They won easily, and nobody even had to play 28 minutes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Wine and Dine for Warriors

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Support local and nationwide programs benefitting veterans right here in the Baltimore area. The Towson Elks Lodge is hosting a silent auction and dinner to expand their efforts to continue supporting veterans in need. Committee Chair Brendan Harthausen and Member Ray Der both share more.
BALTIMORE, MD
Arctic blast to bring dangerously cold weekend temperatures to Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Following a snowy start to February, Maryland is bracing for the coldest temperatures of the year. Wednesday morning started with snow across parts of the state. Elkridge in Howard County, Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport recorded the highest totals of 0.4" each. BWI Airport reported 0.2" of snow, which ends the snowless streak.
MARYLAND STATE
Baltimore Police identify man shot in North Baltimore on Saturday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police have identified the man shot and killed in North Baltimore on Saturday, January 28, 2023. 42-year-old Marcus Aslup was killed in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 10:30 that night. That's when they found Aslup,...
BALTIMORE, MD
The ultimate game day spread

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The battle for the Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl LVII is a week and a half away. Now is the time to plan for the ultimate game day spread to impress your friends at you super bowl party. The Dining Traveler Jessica van Dop DeJesus shares...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shots were fired near Towson Town Center, say police

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Officers responded to a report of a shots fired in Towson on Monday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 200 block of Joppa Road. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found...
TOWSON, MD
Food delivery driver robbed in Anne Arundel County; 2 suspects fled to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a food delivery driver was robbed in Anne Arundel County on Sunday afternoon, by two unknown suspects. Officials with Anne Arundel County police say at approximately 2:00PM, officers were approached by a victim that said they were robbed in the 5200 block of 6th Street in Brooklyn, Maryland, approximately 30 minutes earlier.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Maryland lawmakers announce $3.9M for Coppin State University broadband internet

MARYLAND (WBFF) — On Monday, Governor Wes Moore joined lawmakers and the U.S. Department of Commerce, to announce a $3.9 million grant award for Coppin State University to expand broadband internet access to students and underserved Marylanders. “This collaboration among the academic community, government, private, and nonprofit organizations is...
MARYLAND STATE
Police identify six people killed in Baltimore recently

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified six people that were killed in Baltimore last week. Laron Henderson (B/M DOB 04/20/2007) was killed on January 25, 2023, in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Desmond Gardner (B/M DOB 12/23/1995) was killed on January 26, 2023, in the 3400 block...
BALTIMORE, MD
February happenings at the Lewis Museum

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today is February 1, the start of Black History Month and the celebration of African American history and achievements in America. The Reginald F. Lewis Museum has an entire month of events set up to commemorate this nationwide tradition. Executive Director of the Lewis Museum Terri...
BALTIMORE, MD
Woman hit and killed by a car in Annapolis, say police

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was hit and killed in a car crash Sunday in Annapolis, according to the Annapolis Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in the area of rout 665 and Chinquapin Round Road. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Celebrate Black History Month & the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Celebrate Black History Month and the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop in an intimate evening with the world-renowned urban jazz harmonicist. You've seen him on tour with Stevie Wonder, Dave Chappelle, and just recently performing at the inaugural events for Governor Wes Moore. Now see him again at the Keystone Corner.
BALTIMORE, MD

