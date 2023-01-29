Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Pete Caringi, Jr. Announces Retirement from UMBC
UMBC men's soccer coach Pete Caringi, Junior is set to retire this spring. Caringi will make the formal announcement this week on Thursday. He's the longest tenured coach of one program in UMBC Athletics’ history. He came to UMBC in the fall of 1991 and posted a 15-5-1 record,...
foxbaltimore.com
Meyers scores 24 to help No. 8 Maryland women top Penn State
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — For Maryland coach Brenda Frese, this was an almost ideal way to start a busy week. The Terrapins led Penn State by 20 after the first quarter on Monday night and were never really threatened after that. They won easily, and nobody even had to play 28 minutes.
foxbaltimore.com
WATCH: Maryland baseball is okay with high expectations after record-setting season
Maryland is coming off its best regular season in school history, winning a program-record 48 games along with their first-ever Big Ten Regular-Season Championship. It was the program's first conference title of any kind in 51 years. The Terps also had hosting duties in the NCAA Tournament. Maryland baseball has...
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County man wins seats to Ravens home games for the next 20 years
MARYLAND (WBFF) — On Wednesday, the Maryland Lottery announced that an Anne Arundel County man won a pair of club-level seats to every Baltimore Ravens home game for the next 20 years. Angelo Contrino, a Pasadena resident claimed his prize today at the M&T Bank Stadium. Earlier today six...
foxbaltimore.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 3 stores in Maryland among 90 closings nationwide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Home merchandise retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond will be closing 87 stores nationwide, including three stores in Maryland. The chain is apparently close to bankruptcy. Ultimately, the brand intends to close 150 stores.
foxbaltimore.com
Wine and Dine for Warriors
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Support local and nationwide programs benefitting veterans right here in the Baltimore area. The Towson Elks Lodge is hosting a silent auction and dinner to expand their efforts to continue supporting veterans in need. Committee Chair Brendan Harthausen and Member Ray Der both share more.
foxbaltimore.com
Arctic blast to bring dangerously cold weekend temperatures to Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Following a snowy start to February, Maryland is bracing for the coldest temperatures of the year. Wednesday morning started with snow across parts of the state. Elkridge in Howard County, Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport recorded the highest totals of 0.4" each. BWI Airport reported 0.2" of snow, which ends the snowless streak.
foxbaltimore.com
'I'm just stunned' | Baltimore School police officer works overtime during regular shift
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Project Baltimore has new developments in the investigation into overtime for Baltimore City School Police. A City Schools police officer has racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime, some of which appears to have been earned during his regular shift. “I was floored when...
foxbaltimore.com
Two men charged in connection to East Baltimore murder from November 2022
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have arrested and charged two suspects in connection to an East Baltimore shooting from November 2022 with one man killed. Officials say on November 15, 2022, Donte Miller, 25, was shot in the 2600 block of E. Hoffman Street. Miller was transported to Johns Hopkins...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify man shot in North Baltimore on Saturday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police have identified the man shot and killed in North Baltimore on Saturday, January 28, 2023. 42-year-old Marcus Aslup was killed in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 10:30 that night. That's when they found Aslup,...
foxbaltimore.com
The ultimate game day spread
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The battle for the Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl LVII is a week and a half away. Now is the time to plan for the ultimate game day spread to impress your friends at you super bowl party. The Dining Traveler Jessica van Dop DeJesus shares...
foxbaltimore.com
Shots were fired near Towson Town Center, say police
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Officers responded to a report of a shots fired in Towson on Monday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 200 block of Joppa Road. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found...
foxbaltimore.com
Food delivery driver robbed in Anne Arundel County; 2 suspects fled to Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a food delivery driver was robbed in Anne Arundel County on Sunday afternoon, by two unknown suspects. Officials with Anne Arundel County police say at approximately 2:00PM, officers were approached by a victim that said they were robbed in the 5200 block of 6th Street in Brooklyn, Maryland, approximately 30 minutes earlier.
foxbaltimore.com
First measurable snow of the season possible for Baltimore Wednesday morning
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a much colder and moist Tuesday, some wintry weather is now looking likely late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Our next weather-maker will be moving in from the south after midnight Tuesday night after midnight. As overnight temperatures drop to the upper 20s and...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland lawmakers announce $3.9M for Coppin State University broadband internet
MARYLAND (WBFF) — On Monday, Governor Wes Moore joined lawmakers and the U.S. Department of Commerce, to announce a $3.9 million grant award for Coppin State University to expand broadband internet access to students and underserved Marylanders. “This collaboration among the academic community, government, private, and nonprofit organizations is...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify six people killed in Baltimore recently
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified six people that were killed in Baltimore last week. Laron Henderson (B/M DOB 04/20/2007) was killed on January 25, 2023, in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Desmond Gardner (B/M DOB 12/23/1995) was killed on January 26, 2023, in the 3400 block...
foxbaltimore.com
February happenings at the Lewis Museum
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today is February 1, the start of Black History Month and the celebration of African American history and achievements in America. The Reginald F. Lewis Museum has an entire month of events set up to commemorate this nationwide tradition. Executive Director of the Lewis Museum Terri...
foxbaltimore.com
Mother and her two children latest innocent victims affected by gun violence in Baltimore
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A mother and her two children are the latest innocent victims affected by gun violence in Baltimore. It's a part of a seemingly alarming trend that's happening across the city. Among the latest victims is 23-year-old Maya Morton who was shot and killed along with her...
foxbaltimore.com
Woman hit and killed by a car in Annapolis, say police
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was hit and killed in a car crash Sunday in Annapolis, according to the Annapolis Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in the area of rout 665 and Chinquapin Round Road. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the...
foxbaltimore.com
Celebrate Black History Month & the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Celebrate Black History Month and the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop in an intimate evening with the world-renowned urban jazz harmonicist. You've seen him on tour with Stevie Wonder, Dave Chappelle, and just recently performing at the inaugural events for Governor Wes Moore. Now see him again at the Keystone Corner.
