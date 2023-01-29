ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Fisher-Price releases ‘Seinfeld’ Little People collection

By Arrianee LeBeau, Michael Bartiromo, Tamsen Fadal
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03S4Eh_0kUtaP6J00

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – Get. Out!

Fisher-Price, a company known mainly for its children’s toys, has released a Little People Collector set featuring the characters from the beloved NBC sitcom “Seinfeld.”

The set includes figures modeled after Jerry Seinfeld, Cosmo Kramer, George Costanza and Elaine Benes.

“The monologue is starting, so cancel your plans, pick up a loaf of marble rye and grab a bowl of cereal because the Seinfeld crew is back in Jerry’s NYC apartment like you’ve never seen them before!” reads a statement issued by a Fisher-Price representative.

What is the Festivus, the holiday ‘for the rest of us’?

Each figure is styled with a prop referencing an episode or running theme from the show. Jerry, for instance, is holding a microphone, like the one he used during the stand-up comedy sets often seen in the earlier seasons’ cold openings. Elaine’s figure is holding the purse she would often toss on Jerry’s chair upon entering his apartment. George, as Fisher-Price says, is hoisting aloft a chocolate éclair “of dubious origin.” (The trash. He got it out of the trash.) And Kramer is holding a chicken leg, presumably from the Kenny Rogers Roasters restaurant that briefly operated across the street from his apartment.

There are also several references to the show hidden on the front and back of the packaging itself, including a “Fusilli Jerry,” a marble rye, and a coffee table book about coffee tables.

The set is available for $24.99 online and at select retailers, according to a press release.

“Seinfeld” is the latest special-edition Little People set designed for adult collectors. Some previous collections include Little People modeled after characters from “The Office,” “Ted Lasso” and “Elf.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Jerry Seinfeld’s Family Guide: Meet the Comedian’s Wife, Daughter and 2 Sons

A comedian and his kids! Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld welcomed three children after tying the knot in 1999. The duo became first-time parents in 2000 with the birth of their daughter, Sascha. They further expanded their brood with sons Julian and Shepherd, born in 2003 and 2005, respectively. The Comedians in Cars Getting […]
OK! Magazine

'The View' Audience Instructed To Cheer For Whoopi Goldberg So She Feels Like 'The Star Of The Show,' Spills Source

Talk about getting special treatment. To keep The View moderator happy, the talk show staff reportedly instructed the audience to go crazy when Whoopi Goldberg took the stage. An insider spilled that during the Wednesday, January 4, taping, the audience was told how exactly to welcome the controversial cohosts before they took their panel seats."The crowd warm-up comedian [Regina DeCicco] specifically told everyone to give a loud applause to Whoopi and then continue clapping for the other hosts," dished a source to a news outlet.THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE AT WHOOPI GOLDBERG FOR MINDLESS BEHAVIOR & 'CHECKING OUT' DURING...
HollywoodLife

Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back At ‘View’ Heckler Who Called Her An ‘Old Broad’ On Live TV: Watch

The iconic actress and TV host Whoopi Goldberg, 67, did not hold back when an audience member called her an “old broad” during the Jan. 18 episode of The View. “Did you just call me an old broad?”, the Sister Act star asked the audience member. Even her co-host Joy Behar, 80, was stunned. “Did she?”, Joy asked, to which Whoopi replied, “Yeah! She said, ‘Yo broad!'” After many laughs among her co-hosts and viewers, Whoopi declared, “I am an old broad and happy about it!”
YourErie

PSP asking for help identifying pair of burglary suspects

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania State Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects in a burglary that took place at Smoker Friendly on Buffalo Road early Wednesday morning. According to a release from PSP, two alleged male suspects that are estimated to be in their late teens to early 20s, who […]
ERIE, PA
Deadline

Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80

Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
YourErie

YourErie

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy