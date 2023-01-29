Read full article on original website
Related
Scarlet Nation
Concerning defensive trend continues as KSU loses third straight on road
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The halfway point of Big 12 play arrived Tuesday night for the Kansas State Wildcats as the clock expired at Allen Fieldhouse. Through nine games in America’s best conference, first-year head coach Jerome Tang’s group has played five road games and followed a familiar game script in each of them.
Scarlet Nation
RAPID RECAP: Kansas gets revenge in 90-78 win over K-State
LAWRENCE, Kan -- Kansas got revenge against Kansas State for their overtime loss two weeks ago with a 90-78 win at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night behind impressive scoring performances from two stars. Kansas State jumped out to a 9-6 first-half lead with Ish Massoud drilling a deep 2-point jumper....
Scarlet Nation
Three in a row
After starting conference play 0-6, the Tigers have put together a three-game win streak. Florida became the latest victim Monday night, as Auburn took down the Gators 66-55 from Neville Arena. "I thought we came out a little sluggish, but we got it back midway through the first quarter and...
Comments / 0