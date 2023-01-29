Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Bradbury Cafe brings back Charlottesville favorite
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Bradbury Cafe has brought back a Charlottesville menu favorite to make your Fridays a little sweeter. Spudnuts are officially back on the menu at Bradbury Cafe. Spudnuts are doughnuts made from potato flour, and they're worth spending a little extra time at the gym for. Pastry...
C-Ville Weekly
Yes in my backyard
Syleethia Carr, a graduate of the Public Housing Association of Residents’ internship program, says affordable housing is not being built fast enough in Charlottesville. Photo by Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton businesses to be featured on new PBS series
A new docuseries “Life in the Heart Land” will run March 9-April 27 on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on VPM PBS. POP Plastic and Jones Gardens will be among the stories featured in the series produced with VPM and DeepStructure Productions. “Life In The Heart Land” dives deep...
cbs19news
Will the Regal at the Shops at Stonefield stay open or close?
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After a big announcement recently that the Regal at Stonefield would be closing, new information indicates that might not be a done deal. There’s been a lot of talk over the past two weeks on whether Regal will be closing the theater located at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County. With no definite yes or no on if it will remain open, it’s a very fluid situation.
WHSV
High School Basketball: Tuesday, January 31
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball games on Tuesday, January 31.
WHSV
Family and friends of fallen Bridgewater officers reflect one year after deadly shooting on campus
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - February 1, 2022 is a day many of us will never forget. It was a day that two brave officers made the ultimate sacrifice on Bridgewater College’s campus. Friends and families of John Painter and J.J. Jefferson say some days are harder than others, but...
WHSV
The Sweet Spot gets storefront after a year on the food truck
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - The Sweet Spot Dessert Truck now has a location indoors. Founder Cassie Varner had a celebration to let people know where they can find her during the week. The food truck was mainly able to provide fried items. Having a storefront means having more options like...
schillingshow.com
Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event
Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
WHSV
Name of driver killed in White Hill Road wreck released
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people involved in the crash that killed one person near Stuarts Draft on January 29. According to the VSP, a 2016 Ford F-350 was heading south on White Hill Road when it reportedly crossed...
Augusta Free Press
Highlight of the Virginia 2023 football schedule: The return of Brennan Armstrong
Which game, Virginia Fan, do you have circled next fall? The opener against Tennessee in Nashville, maybe. I’m making that road trip, just because it’s Nashville. The home opener, then, is the next weekend against JMU, which will be favored. That one won’t be any fun. I’m...
WHSV
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people killed in the head-on collision near Greenville on Monday. According to the VSP, the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker when a 2000 Honda Accord was allegedly traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it hit a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck head-on. The impact of the crash reportedly sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.
WHSV
Collaborative planning for downtown park in Harrisonburg begins
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last week Harrisonburg’s City Council approved city staff to begin working with the non-profit Build Our Park to develop a plan to build a public park downtown next to city hall. On Tuesday city staff met with members of the non-profit for the first time...
WHSV
Missing Front Royal teen found safe
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - Jaylin Michelle Pinckney, 14, has been reported missing out of Front Royal after the last reported sighting of her, walking from her home in the 300 block of Frazier Place Saturday, January 28. According to the Front Royal Police Department, Pinckney is Black...
WHSV
Harrisonburg’s Friendly City Trail awarded Project of the Year
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The greenway has been selected as a winner of the 2023 American Public Works Association (APWA) Mid-Atlantic Chapter’s Project of the Year Award for the category of Transportation Less than $5 Million. This award acknowledges regional projects that represent the best individual and group achievements in the public works profession.
WHSV
Having problems picking up WHSV’s signal? Read this
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV has been experiencing some signal problems, and we are working to get these problems fixed as soon as possible. One of our tower sites is down due to a power outage, which could affect your ability to pick up our channel, and we are working with Dominion Power to fix the issue.
WHSV
A look back at January’s weather
(WHSV) - Do you remember how warm it was to start 2023? The warmest day was January 3rd when our Dale Enterprise station recorded close to 70 degrees! Here’s a look at how warm it was across the area, although this was not record breaking. Even though we had...
NBC 29 News
Car crashes into Package Depot store in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday was a scary day for workers at Package Depot in Charlottesville. Police say a car crashed into the building around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30. Officers say the driver was issued a traffic summons and taken to UVA Medical Center with minor injuries. A...
WHSV
Green Bank Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
GREEN BANK, W.Va. (WVVA) - Just this past Thursday, an asteroid the size of a delivery truck narrowly missed Earth. Had it come any closer, scientists predicted it would have burned up in the atmosphere with possible meteorites raining down. While that asteroid was a near miss, what about the...
WHSV
Waynesboro encampment given eviction notice
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - People in Waynesboro have until next Tuesday to find a new place to stay. An encampment site where people stayed over night, known as Tent City, were asked to leave the property today for trespassing concerns. According to the Mayor of Waynesboro, Lana Williams, the site...
WHSV
Brewery utilizes nonalcoholic drinks amid dip in Dry January sales
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Dry January, the time people vow not to drink alcohol for a whole month, is wrapping up for 2023. How dry the sales have been depended on the individual business. There are many different reasons people choose to participate in Dry January; some do it to lose...
