Orange City, Iowa — The Iowa court system is trying a pilot project in Sioux County and five others where text message reminders are sent out for some court services. Court officials tell us it will remind people of their upcoming court dates and of payments that are due. It’s up and running in Sioux County as well as Shelby, Marshall, Dubuque, Davis, and Polk counties.

SIOUX COUNTY, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO