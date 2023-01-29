Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Sherry Lee Joy Poelstra
Sherry Lee Joy Poelstra, age 78, of Sheldon, Iowa passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon. Her memorial service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Andringa Funeral Home in Sheldon, Iowa with Rev. Dave Van Kley officiating. Online...
kiwaradio.com
Claudia D. Anderson
Claudia D. Anderson 70 of Paullina, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her home in Paullina. Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina with Rev. Donald Meyer officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the Prairie...
kiwaradio.com
Betty Hoger
Betty Hoger, age 92, of Paullina, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at her residence. Her funeral service will be 10:00 A.M. Monday, February 6, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina with Rev. Donald Meyer officiating. Burial will be at Prairie View Cemetery in Paullina. Visitation with family...
kiwaradio.com
Bob Brodersen
Bob Brodersen, age 72, of Paullina passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Orange City Area Health. His celebration of life will be at 3 P.M. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina with Rev. Donald Meyer officiating. Burial will be at a later date...
kiwaradio.com
Sibley-Ocheyedan Board Narrows Field Of Superintendent Candidates To Four
Sibley, Iowa — And then, there were four. The Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District Board Of Education has narrowed the field of applicants for the superintendent position to four. The board recently met with staff at Grundmeyer Leader Services to review the candidate pool. They tell us the position was...
KELOLAND TV
Group to study development in 10th and Cliff area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area at the southwest corner of 10th Street and Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls could be changing. A network of more than 30 members announced today that it has secured purchase agreements on two key pieces of land so that it can study the future development in what it called downtown Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Luke Bryan will perform in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country artist Luke Bryan will perform on Oct. 12 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, according to a news release from the PREMIER Center. Bryan is a five-time country entertainer of the year. His stop in Sioux Falls is part of his “Country on Tour” that starts on June 15.
algonaradio.com
Two Casinos Fined by IRGC
Two Iowa casinos were fined last week for violations involving self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming administrator Brian Ohorilko, says the Diamond Jo Dubuque Casino was late in uploading the new list of those who banned themselves from gambling. Ohorilko says casinos can be fined up to 20-thousand dollars for these...
kiwaradio.com
Roof Collapses On Inwood Community Center
Inwood, Iowa — The roof of the gym part of the Inwood Community Center has collapsed. Inwood city officials tell us no one was injured when the roof collapsed on Saturday night, January 28th, in the 7 p.m. hour. They are asking people to stay away from the community center as they work through details with insurance and cleanup.
drgnews.com
SD Media High School Basketball Polls – January 30, 2023
Only one number-one team changed, but plenty else changed from last week in the South Dakota Media High School Basketball Polls, released Monday. Sioux Falls Jefferson took over the number-one spot in AA girls basketball after defeating Washington, last week’s number-one. O’Gorman, the previous number two team, was beaten by Pierre.
nwestiowa.com
Disruptive man at casino cited for intox
LARCHWOOD—A 40-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of John Richard Christopherson stemmed from a request from the casino to assist with an intoxicated male,...
KELOLAND TV
Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
kiwaradio.com
Court Pilot Program Sends Text Reminders In Sioux, Five Other Counties
Orange City, Iowa — The Iowa court system is trying a pilot project in Sioux County and five others where text message reminders are sent out for some court services. Court officials tell us it will remind people of their upcoming court dates and of payments that are due. It’s up and running in Sioux County as well as Shelby, Marshall, Dubuque, Davis, and Polk counties.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.
South Dakota woman identified in fatal I-29 crash
A 49-year-old woman has been identified in a fatal crash near Tea on January 25.
Siouxland man wins $20,000 Iowa lottery prize
A Siouxland man claimed the big prize in Iowa Lottery's "Word Search" InstaPlay Game.
KELOLAND introduces new Sports Team
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is happy to introduce our new sports team to our viewers. Grant Sweeter became the new Sports Director in early December. He’ll be joined by Ian Sacks and Anya Joseph. Ian joins KELOLAND from New York and he will be the new Weekend Sports Anchor and Reporter. […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Names released in fatal Lincoln County crash
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Tea. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 29. The driver, 49-year-old Michelle Nimick, suffered fatal injuries. The passenger of the vehicle,...
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man On ATV Struck, Taken To Hospital
Orange City, Iowa– An Orange City man was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 16-year-old Rebecca Philipsen of Orange City was driving a 2008 Chrysler minivan southbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest, near Kinderspeelland at Veterans Park. They tell us that 54-year-old Corwyn Vander Veen of Orange City was northbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest on a 2018 Polaris ATV.
KELOLAND TV
Snowboard outing may have prevented tragedy at roof collapse
INWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — Insurance adjusters are in Inwood, Iowa, Monday assessing the damage after part of the roof collapsed at the Community Center over the weekend. The steel-frame building likely couldn’t support the heavy snow that’s accumulated this winter. No one was hurt. But Saturday night’s collapse could have taken a tragic turn, if not for a change of plans by some young basketball players.
