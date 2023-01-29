ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Porterville Recorder

Banks, Saint Bonaventure Bonnies square off against the Richmond Spiders

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-11, 5-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (11-11, 4-5 A-10) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -5; over/under is 131. BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts Saint Bonaventure in a matchup of A-10 teams. The Spiders are 9-2 in home games. Richmond scores 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points...
RICHMOND, VA
Porterville Recorder

William & Mary hosts Mullen and Hampton

William & Mary Tribe (9-14, 4-6 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-17, 2-8 CAA) BOTTOM LINE: Hampton plays the William & Mary Tribe after Kyrese Mullen scored 21 points in Hampton's 71-66 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves. The Pirates have gone 4-5 at home. Hampton is 1-11 against opponents with...
HAMPTON, VA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Ventura, January 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Oxnard High School basketball team will have a game with Ventura High School on January 30, 2023, 19:00:00.
VENTURA, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Oxnard Sports Park Plan Moving Forward

Oxnard is following through with master plan to build five baseball/softball complexes at Sports Park, a 20-acre plot at the corner of Gonzales Road and Oxnard Boulevard next Pacifica High School that includes 5 baseball fields. The City Council directed staff in a 4-2 vote to design Sports Park in...
OXNARD, CA
KTLA.com

Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized

At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
LAKEWOOD, CA
visitventuraca.com

Top 12 Romantic Spots in Ventura for Your Perfect Beach Getaway

Romance is in the air in Ventura. And let’s be honest, it’s hard not to get caught up in the dazzling sunset, the sounds of the waves crashing on our shores, and the warm sunshine on your face as you traipse downtown with your loved one. Yes, there’s a lot of love here in Ventura for our significant others, for our friends, for our neighbors, and for our community. And we love celebrating that love here in Ventura; there are more ways than one to enjoy a romantic day or evening out on the town. How about the top 12 romantic spots in Ventura to get you started?
VENTURA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen shot while walking in LA area

LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless

It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
mynewsla.com

3 Women Shot, Killed in Car at Gathering Near Beverly Hills

The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

High winds hit Southern California following storm’s departure

Santa Ana winds will buffet Southern California on Tuesday, with gusts hitting up to 75 mph in some areas, according to the National Weather Service. The winds follow the rainstorm that struck earlier this week and are expected to hit parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties with gusts up to 40 or 50 mph in the mountains and foothills and gusts of 30 to 45 mph in the coastal areas and valleys, the NWS said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

