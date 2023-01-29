Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Porterville Recorder
Banks, Saint Bonaventure Bonnies square off against the Richmond Spiders
Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-11, 5-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (11-11, 4-5 A-10) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -5; over/under is 131. BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts Saint Bonaventure in a matchup of A-10 teams. The Spiders are 9-2 in home games. Richmond scores 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points...
Porterville Recorder
William & Mary hosts Mullen and Hampton
William & Mary Tribe (9-14, 4-6 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-17, 2-8 CAA) BOTTOM LINE: Hampton plays the William & Mary Tribe after Kyrese Mullen scored 21 points in Hampton's 71-66 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves. The Pirates have gone 4-5 at home. Hampton is 1-11 against opponents with...
Class of 2023 LB/WR Wyatt Mosier Commits to UCLA Football as PWO
The Bruins' latest walk-on commit could be moving to running back when he gets to Westwood ahead of the 2023 season.
Ventura, January 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Prediction: USC football will land 4-star cornerback on Signing Day
Gardena Serra (Calif.) 4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant will make his college choice on Wednesday. Pleasant's top five schools include USC, Oregon, UCLA, Boston College and Cal. USC and Oregon are the two favorites to land Pleasant, but one Oregon recruiting writer recently logged a prediction ...
USC football: Southern California offensive lineman prospect receives offer from Trojans
Sierra Canyon (California) offensive lineman Eugene Brooks took an unofficial to USC and he walked away with a scholarship offer
USC football: Which 2023 recruits could the Trojans land on National Signing Day?
The second signing window opens on Wednesday and USC is hoping to add to its 2023 class
vidanewspaper.com
Oxnard Sports Park Plan Moving Forward
Oxnard is following through with master plan to build five baseball/softball complexes at Sports Park, a 20-acre plot at the corner of Gonzales Road and Oxnard Boulevard next Pacifica High School that includes 5 baseball fields. The City Council directed staff in a 4-2 vote to design Sports Park in...
KTLA.com
Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized
At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
visitventuraca.com
Top 12 Romantic Spots in Ventura for Your Perfect Beach Getaway
Romance is in the air in Ventura. And let’s be honest, it’s hard not to get caught up in the dazzling sunset, the sounds of the waves crashing on our shores, and the warm sunshine on your face as you traipse downtown with your loved one. Yes, there’s a lot of love here in Ventura for our significant others, for our friends, for our neighbors, and for our community. And we love celebrating that love here in Ventura; there are more ways than one to enjoy a romantic day or evening out on the town. How about the top 12 romantic spots in Ventura to get you started?
2urbangirls.com
Teen shot while walking in LA area
LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless
It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
Skateboarder Struck by SUV, Rushed to Trauma Center
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A skateboarder was rushed to a trauma center in unknown condition after an SUV slammed into him shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Valley Center Drive and Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. The skateboarder’s condition remains unknown. Austin Dave, Video...
foxla.com
Santa Ana winds expected sweep through LA, Ventura mountains with near-freezing temps
LOS ANGELES - Strong Santa Ana winds were expected to sweep through the mountain communities of Southern California as parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties may face near-freezing temperatures. The Ojai area in Ventura County is under a Freeze Watch from Wednesday, February 1 from 1 a.m. to 8...
Stabbing leads to attempted homicide arrest in Santa Barbara
It happened at about 6:35 p.m. near Anacapa Street and De La Guerra Street where officers located a middle-aged homeless man suffering from a stab wound.
mynewsla.com
3 Women Shot, Killed in Car at Gathering Near Beverly Hills
The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to...
KTLA.com
High winds hit Southern California following storm’s departure
Santa Ana winds will buffet Southern California on Tuesday, with gusts hitting up to 75 mph in some areas, according to the National Weather Service. The winds follow the rainstorm that struck earlier this week and are expected to hit parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties with gusts up to 40 or 50 mph in the mountains and foothills and gusts of 30 to 45 mph in the coastal areas and valleys, the NWS said.
Southern California’s drivers endure slick roads due to latest winter storm
Authorities are urging drivers to be cautious in the Grapevine area of Interstate 5 due to slick, wet roads and snow from the latest winter storm. Officers with the California Highway Patrol escorted traffic in the area due to the hazardous driving conditions early Monday morning. CHP officials told KTLA that they might resume escorting […]
Loved ones remember L.A. street vendor killed by suspected DUI driver
Friends and family of a beloved street vendor in Los Angeles remain in shock after she was killed in a brutal crash involving a suspected DUI driver. Adding to the pain of their loss, is the knowledge that the man behind the wheel responsible for their mother’s death was released from custody that same day. […]
Skateboarder Hit By Vehicle, Hospitalized In Santa Clarita
A skateboarder was struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Santa Clarita on Monday night. At around 6 p.m. first responders received reports of a skateboarder who had been struck by a vehicle on Valley Center Drive and Soledad Canyon Road, according to Supervisor Nicole Larios with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We ...
