Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's First San Antonio LocationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas witness describes white light fast moving overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in USAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Should Pets Be Banned In H-E-B Stores? H-E-B Staff Say YesAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio ISD to provide free meals to all children during school closures
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio ISD will offer meals Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last. Parents can pick up a lunch and breakfast meal bundle curbside. It’s for anyone under the 18 years old. Children do not have to be...
foxsanantonio.com
'School is the warmest place they have': Southside ISD stays open through the cold
SAN ANTONIO—Most school districts told staff and students to stay home Tuesday because of the cold temperatures, but not all of them. While hundreds of classrooms across San Antonio sat empty, Ms. Messer's fourth graders at Heritage Elementary are hard at work. Southside ISD remained open despite the cold.
foxsanantonio.com
Free space heater helps disabled senior with no heat
SAN ANTONIO - With temperatures expected to dip near freezing over the next couple of days, heating your home becomes that much more important. But not everyone has the ability to do so. We found there is some help out there. Terry Jackel is just one of hundreds of people...
foxsanantonio.com
Space heater to blame for West Side house fire
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are saying a space heater ignited a house fire on the West Side late Tuesday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at a home off North San Gabriel Street near Rivas Street. Crews said the fire was in the back of the home, but was...
foxsanantonio.com
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Districts begin cancelling classes on Wednesday due to icy conditions
SAN ANTONIO - School districts around San Antonio canceled classes for Wednesday due to extremely icy and dangerous conditions in the morning. List of school districts that will be closed on Wednesday:. Bandera ISD. Boerne ISD. Comfort ISD. Luling ISD. Seguin ISD. Blanco ISD. Navarro ISD. Fredericksburg ISD. Hunt ISD.
foxsanantonio.com
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: Districts delay classes on Thursday due to winter weather event
SAN ANTONIO - School districts around San Antonio have delayed and canceled classes for Thursday due to extremely icy and dangerous conditions in the morning. Districts that have canceled class for February 2nd:. Blanco ISD. Center Point ISD. Comfort ISD. Fredericksburg ISD. Hays CISD. Hunt ISD. Ingram ISD. Johnson City...
foxsanantonio.com
Dozens of dogs left freezing to death in cold
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities were called to reports of at least a dozen dogs left out in the cold Wednesday, in one Northwest Side neighborhood. Animal Care Services says they've been called out to the Woodlawn Hills neighborhood several times in the last year for reports of a neighbor leaving their dogs outside in the cold.
foxsanantonio.com
Winter storm already wreaking havoc on Hill Country
KERRVILLE, TX - Despite not yet seeing the worst part of this storm, roads have been a huge issue here in Kerr County. Officials are concerned it's only going to get worse. The combination of the cold, wind, and rain is taking a toll on Kerrville residents and passerby’s.
foxsanantonio.com
Problematic interchange gets a major overhaul in Northeast San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - An innovative new interchange design in Northeast San Antonio is aiming to bring more green lights and fewer wrecks. The city says the intersection of Harry Wurzbach and Austin Highway has been a "traffic headache" for years now. It was revamped as part of a 2017 bond...
foxsanantonio.com
FOUND: Two teenagers previously missing out of Comal County
SAN ANTONIO – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the two formerly missing teenagers last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School have been located. Josiah Pearson and Breana Caudill had been missing since Thursday, Jan. 26. Search parties had been on the lookout for Pearson and...
foxsanantonio.com
Crews battle early morning fire at vacant Northwest Side apartment building
SAN ANTONIO - Crews battled a fire at a two-story vacant apartment building early Tuesday morning on the Northwest Side. The fire started just before 7:30 a.m. at the Amber Hill Apartments off Northwest Loop 410 near Rolling Dale Drive. Officials said heavy smoke was coming from the building when...
foxsanantonio.com
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions
SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio's all-time passing leader, twin brother sign with West Texas A&M
It's National Signing Day and the dynamic duo from Brennan High School, Ashton and Aaron Dubose, they're among the many signing their letters of intent today. Ashton is San Antonio's all-time leading passer and his twin brother Aaron is his favorite receiver. Twin brothers Ashton and Aaron Dubose have always...
foxsanantonio.com
Several roads closed in rural Bexar County due to icy conditions
SAN ANTONIO - Several roads around San Antonio are closed due to weather conditions on Tuesday. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that the following roads are closed due to ice on the bridge:. Boerne Stage Road at Baywater Stage. 11300 Block of State Hwy 211. 24900 Block of Scenic...
foxsanantonio.com
District 4 Councilwoman appointed US Space Force Honorary Commander
SAN ANTONIO - District 4 Councilwoman Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia was appointed Honorary Commander of the U.S. space force for an 18-month term. U.S. Space Force is a single branch of the military that organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect allied interests in space and provide space capabilities to the joint force.
foxsanantonio.com
Why San Antonio didn't open warming centers this cold snap
SAN ANTONIO – The Trouble Shooters are finding out why the City of San Antonio did not open warming centers for this week’s cold snap. Warming centers were a big discussion after the deadly winter storm two years ago and having a warm place to go is critical for the chronic homeless. But new numbers the Trouble Shooters uncovered show warming centers have not been widely used by the public at large.
foxsanantonio.com
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Many area schools cancel classes Tuesday due to winter weather advisory
SAN ANTONIO - School districts around San Antonio canceled classes for Tuesday as extremely cold temperatures approach. List of school districts that will be closed on Tuesday:. Wimberley ISD. Fredericksburg ISD. Blanco ISD. HAYS CISD. Comfort ISD. Johnson City ISD. Kerrville ISD. Ingram ISD. Hunt ISD. Luling ISD. Comal ISD.
foxsanantonio.com
Armed serial robber suspect caught in the act
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested 68-year-old James Kirkwood, accused of aggravated robbery. According to the police, officers had surveillance video of a car with a very distinct dent linked to various robberies. Detectives located the car and followed it. Police say Kirkwood was going to stores and opening door...
foxsanantonio.com
Major wreck involving 18-wheelers halts traffic along I-10 at Kerr-Kimble County line
KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas - A major accident involving multiple 18-wheelers has left traffic along a portion of Interstate 10 slow-moving. The accident is along the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at the Kerr-Kimble County line. Kerrville Police Department officials said that the section of I-10 between Comfort and Junction "is...
foxsanantonio.com
Road and vehicle preparations for icy roadways
Nearly a year ago, cars and trucks were backed up on I-10 near Kerrville for 17 hours. With the winter storm approaching heavily in the Hill Country, Emergency Management officials are doing what they can to prevent future backups. Some car mechanics say they don't get calls for vehicle maintenance...
Comments / 0