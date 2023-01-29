ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free space heater helps disabled senior with no heat

SAN ANTONIO - With temperatures expected to dip near freezing over the next couple of days, heating your home becomes that much more important. But not everyone has the ability to do so. We found there is some help out there. Terry Jackel is just one of hundreds of people...
Space heater to blame for West Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are saying a space heater ignited a house fire on the West Side late Tuesday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at a home off North San Gabriel Street near Rivas Street. Crews said the fire was in the back of the home, but was...
Dozens of dogs left freezing to death in cold

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities were called to reports of at least a dozen dogs left out in the cold Wednesday, in one Northwest Side neighborhood. Animal Care Services says they've been called out to the Woodlawn Hills neighborhood several times in the last year for reports of a neighbor leaving their dogs outside in the cold.
Winter storm already wreaking havoc on Hill Country

KERRVILLE, TX - Despite not yet seeing the worst part of this storm, roads have been a huge issue here in Kerr County. Officials are concerned it's only going to get worse. The combination of the cold, wind, and rain is taking a toll on Kerrville residents and passerby’s.
FOUND: Two teenagers previously missing out of Comal County

SAN ANTONIO – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the two formerly missing teenagers last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School have been located. Josiah Pearson and Breana Caudill had been missing since Thursday, Jan. 26. Search parties had been on the lookout for Pearson and...
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions

SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
Several roads closed in rural Bexar County due to icy conditions

SAN ANTONIO - Several roads around San Antonio are closed due to weather conditions on Tuesday. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that the following roads are closed due to ice on the bridge:. Boerne Stage Road at Baywater Stage. 11300 Block of State Hwy 211. 24900 Block of Scenic...
District 4 Councilwoman appointed US Space Force Honorary Commander

SAN ANTONIO - District 4 Councilwoman Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia was appointed Honorary Commander of the U.S. space force for an 18-month term. U.S. Space Force is a single branch of the military that organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect allied interests in space and provide space capabilities to the joint force.
Why San Antonio didn't open warming centers this cold snap

SAN ANTONIO – The Trouble Shooters are finding out why the City of San Antonio did not open warming centers for this week’s cold snap. Warming centers were a big discussion after the deadly winter storm two years ago and having a warm place to go is critical for the chronic homeless. But new numbers the Trouble Shooters uncovered show warming centers have not been widely used by the public at large.
Armed serial robber suspect caught in the act

SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested 68-year-old James Kirkwood, accused of aggravated robbery. According to the police, officers had surveillance video of a car with a very distinct dent linked to various robberies. Detectives located the car and followed it. Police say Kirkwood was going to stores and opening door...
Road and vehicle preparations for icy roadways

Nearly a year ago, cars and trucks were backed up on I-10 near Kerrville for 17 hours. With the winter storm approaching heavily in the Hill Country, Emergency Management officials are doing what they can to prevent future backups. Some car mechanics say they don't get calls for vehicle maintenance...
