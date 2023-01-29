ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

spacecityweather.com

February is starting out rather cold in Houston. What about the rest of the month?

February is coming in with a chill, as highs today may only top out in the low 40s. And conditions will be cold for the rest of the week, with a light freeze possible for inland areas on Friday night. But what does the rest of the month look like after that? We should see a return to warmer temperatures next week. And then, the second half of the month looks slightly warmer than normal. After this week it would not surprise me if the Houston region is done with freezing weather for the 2022-2023 winter. Of course that is not an official prediction yet, just a guess.
papercitymag.com

Yellowstone Star Swoops Into Houston For an Emotional $1 Million Gala — Ryan Bingham Speaks Up For Brookwood

'Yellowstone's' Ryan Bingham performs at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: The Brookwood Community 40th anniversary gala, “An Evening at the Theater”. Where: Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. PC Scene: In celebration of the Brookwood Community‘s four decades...
101.5 KNUE

A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas

The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
KHOU

Houston's own Beyonce announces 'Renaissance' world tour

HOUSTON — Before sunrise Wednesday, Queen Bey had the hive buzzing with a special announcement. Subtly on her Instagram, Beyonce announced her "Renaissance" world tour, which will make two stops in Texas, including Houston, of course. The tour kicks off May 10 in Sweeden. She will make a stop...
KHOU

Shuttle bus crashes into TSU student library

HOUSTON — A shuttle bus crashed into the new student library on Texas Southern University's campus Tuesday. The shuttle bus is used to transport students from student-living apartments to campus. It's not known how many students were on board, but, fortunately, no students were injured, officials said. The driver...
KHOU

Houston's Pierce Elevated could be turned into a 'Sky Park'

HOUSTON, Texas — With the McDonald's in Midtown permanently closing, and the Greyhound bus station property across the street up for sale, some are hoping these changes will pave the way for future projects that will make that section of Midtown look completely different -- including the Pierce Elevated.
KHOU

Texas winter storm updates: More than 300,000 customers without power

HOUSTON — Bands of sleet and snow that brought traffic to a standstill across the nation's midsection, canceled thousands of flights and were blamed for six deaths caused dangerous conditions for a third day Wednesday in several Southern states. Watches and warnings stretched from Texas to West Virginia. Several...
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events This Week in Houston: January 30 to February 5, 2023

Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, January 30 to Sunday, February 5, 2023. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Mix 97.9 FM

Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas

Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
houstonpublicmedia.org

If your pet isn’t microchipped yet, you have until February 1 in Houston

Starting Wednesday, Houston dog and cat owners will be required by law to microchip their pets. Around this time last year, Houston City Council approved a city ordinance that pertained to the welfare of animals by adding the mandatory micro-chipping ordinance but allowed for a year-long grace period. Cory Stottlemyer...
