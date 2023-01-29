Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Greg Abbott?Ash JurbergFlorida State
Houston Refineries Dump Millions of Gallons of Contaminated Waste with ImpunityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
spacecityweather.com
February is starting out rather cold in Houston. What about the rest of the month?
February is coming in with a chill, as highs today may only top out in the low 40s. And conditions will be cold for the rest of the week, with a light freeze possible for inland areas on Friday night. But what does the rest of the month look like after that? We should see a return to warmer temperatures next week. And then, the second half of the month looks slightly warmer than normal. After this week it would not surprise me if the Houston region is done with freezing weather for the 2022-2023 winter. Of course that is not an official prediction yet, just a guess.
papercitymag.com
Yellowstone Star Swoops Into Houston For an Emotional $1 Million Gala — Ryan Bingham Speaks Up For Brookwood
'Yellowstone's' Ryan Bingham performs at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: The Brookwood Community 40th anniversary gala, “An Evening at the Theater”. Where: Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. PC Scene: In celebration of the Brookwood Community‘s four decades...
A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas
The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
Houston's own Beyonce announces 'Renaissance' world tour
HOUSTON — Before sunrise Wednesday, Queen Bey had the hive buzzing with a special announcement. Subtly on her Instagram, Beyonce announced her "Renaissance" world tour, which will make two stops in Texas, including Houston, of course. The tour kicks off May 10 in Sweeden. She will make a stop...
Shuttle bus crashes into TSU student library
HOUSTON — A shuttle bus crashed into the new student library on Texas Southern University's campus Tuesday. The shuttle bus is used to transport students from student-living apartments to campus. It's not known how many students were on board, but, fortunately, no students were injured, officials said. The driver...
KHOU
Bun B reveals acts as part of his 'Southern Takeover' at RodeoHouston
HOUSTON — Are you ready rodeo fans? Bun B announced some of the acts that will be joining him for his “Southern Takeover” at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The Houston rapper’s show is part of Black Heritage Day at RodeoHouston and takes place on March 3.
Microchipping mandatory for all Houston dogs and cats starting on Feb. 1
A year-long grace period ends on Wednesday after the Houston City Council passed an ordinance in 2022. Here's how you can get a free microchip if your pet still needs one.
Houston's Pierce Elevated could be turned into a 'Sky Park'
HOUSTON, Texas — With the McDonald's in Midtown permanently closing, and the Greyhound bus station property across the street up for sale, some are hoping these changes will pave the way for future projects that will make that section of Midtown look completely different -- including the Pierce Elevated.
Beloved Fox 26 anchor Jose Griñan back on air after lengthy hiatus
The legendary local news anchor has been off the air since late 2022.
Pregnant woman rides out tornado inside Skateworld in Deer Park
DEER PARK, Texas — Tuesday marks one week since a devastating EF-3 tornado tore through Pasadena and Deer Park. The recovery efforts are only beginning for many and it will be a long road for some families that lost just about everything. At Skateworld in Deer Park, work is...
Texas winter storm updates: More than 300,000 customers without power
HOUSTON — Bands of sleet and snow that brought traffic to a standstill across the nation's midsection, canceled thousands of flights and were blamed for six deaths caused dangerous conditions for a third day Wednesday in several Southern states. Watches and warnings stretched from Texas to West Virginia. Several...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events This Week in Houston: January 30 to February 5, 2023
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, January 30 to Sunday, February 5, 2023. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Pasadena homeowners plan to rebuild -- not move -- in wake of tornado damage
PASADENA, Texas — One family has no plans to fly the coop after last Tuesday’s tornado caused significant damage to their home. "This is the first day that they’re going to rip out my house,” homeowner Maria Palma said. Palma said she plans to rebuild the...
Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas
Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
'It's heartbreaking': Spring Branch ISD bans book despite author saying he writes for humanity
Two dozen parents urged the district to keep the book on shelves without any restrictions and criticized a decision they believe is not what's best for students.
Southeast Texas resident $1 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
LA PORTE, Texas (KIAH) -- It may not be Mega Millions, but winning $1 million is no small jackpot and in La Porte, a resident is a big winner today.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
houstonpublicmedia.org
If your pet isn’t microchipped yet, you have until February 1 in Houston
Starting Wednesday, Houston dog and cat owners will be required by law to microchip their pets. Around this time last year, Houston City Council approved a city ordinance that pertained to the welfare of animals by adding the mandatory micro-chipping ordinance but allowed for a year-long grace period. Cory Stottlemyer...
Fort Bend Star
Review: Mama's Café & Brews offers modern twist on Southern comfort food
Here's a piece of biographical detail about myself that I don't often discuss. Shortly after returning to Texas from California in the mid-1990s, I took a job as a waiter at the former Black-Eyed Pea restaurant on FM 1092 in Missouri City while going to college. I'll just lay it...
