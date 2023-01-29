Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
WYOMING 85, FRESNO STATE 62
Percentages: FG .379, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Whitaker 2-4, Yap 2-7, Hill 1-1, Baker 1-4, Colimerio 1-4, Holland 0-1, Moore 0-1, Vasquez 0-1, Campbell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Campbell). Turnovers: 6 (Moore 2, Andre, Campbell, Hill, Yap). Steals: 11 (Baker 4, Colimerio...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 122, New Orleans 113
Percentages: FG .494, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Jones 2-4, McCollum 2-6, Alvarado 1-3, Graham 1-4, Ingram 1-4, Murphy III 1-5, Marshall 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Graham, Ingram). Turnovers: 15 (Ingram 4, McCollum 3, Alvarado 2, Jones 2, Marshall 2, Nance Jr., Valanciunas).
Porterville Recorder
Oakland hosts Purdue Fort Wayne following Chong Qui's 31-point game
Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-9, 6-6 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-14, 7-5 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Damian Chong Qui scored 31 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 79-74 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings. The Golden Grizzlies are 5-3 on their home...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma State visits Oklahoma following Sherfield's 30-point performance
Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -3.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Grant Sherfield scored 30 points in Oklahoma's 93-69 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Sooners have gone 7-4...
Porterville Recorder
Massner leads Western Illinois against Denver after 30-point outing
Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-8, 7-4 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (12-12, 3-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays the Denver Pioneers after Trenton Massner scored 30 points in Western Illinois' 81-73 overtime victory against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Pioneers have gone 6-3 in home games. Denver is eighth in...
Porterville Recorder
Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking. Others receiving votes: Lyons 4. Hononegah 2. Loyola 1. Others receiving votes: Deerfield 3. Galesburg 1. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 1. Class 2A. SchoolW-LPtsPrv. 1. Quincy Notre Dame (8)24-1801. 2. Petersburg PORTA24-0712.
Porterville Recorder
SPHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m. Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m. Fayetteville at Evansville, 8 p.m. Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m. Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m. Saturday's Games.
Comments / 0