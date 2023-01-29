North Florida Ospreys (8-14, 3-7 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (12-9, 5-5 ASUN) BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the Jacksonville Dolphins after Carter Hendricksen scored 31 points in North Florida's 91-78 loss to the North Alabama Lions. The Dolphins are 7-1 on their home court. Jacksonville averages 65.0 points while outscoring...

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO