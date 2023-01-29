Read full article on original website
Fine proposed for Iowa schools violating ‘divisive concepts’ law
(Radio Iowa) – A bill introduced in the Iowa House would require that school library catalogs be posted online and teachers would have to list all the instructional materials they plan to use. The concept was considered in the House and Senate last year, but did not become law. Melissa Peterson of the Iowa State Education Association says parents should have access to school curriculum, but the bill would prevent teachers from adding new material that would benefit students.
Bills would govern gender identity policies in Iowa schools
(Radio Iowa) – A bill to ban Iowa schools from having materials or instruction about gender identity in kindergarten through eighth grade classes has cleared a senate subcommittee. Bill backer Amber Williams of Urbandale said as a kid, she was a tomboy. “By all definitions I identified more as...
Grassley: We ‘can’t tolerate’ mass shootings, but we must also protect gun rights
(Radio Iowa) – There’s been a rash of mass shootings nationwide lately, including last week in Des Moines where two teenagers were killed and an adult was wounded in what police say was a gang-related incident. Five shooting rampages in Iowa, California and Washington left 24 people dead in less than a week. Iowa U-S Senator Chuck Grassley calls the slayings tragic. “This sort of violence is just indisputably wrong. We can’t tolerate this sort of thing. We’ve got to concentrate on the people doing the killing, and protect the constitutional right to own firearms.”
STATE AUDITOR ROB SAND ISSUES ADVISORY ON STUDENT ACTIVITY FUNDS
(Des Moines, Iowa) – State Auditor Rob Sand today (Monday) urged community school districts (CSDs) and employees to put their attention on the collection, handling, and disbursement of student activity funds. These funds are collected through student-related activities such as admissions, fundraising events, or other co-curricular or extracurricular activities. “We are issuing this advisory because we have seen a substantial amount of misuse of student activity funds, as well as a general misunderstanding of how these funds should be collected and disbursed in accordance with Iowa law,” said Auditor of State Rob Sand. “This serves to remind school district boards of directors, faculty, and staff that student activity funds are public funds, are the property of the school district, and must be used to benefit the public.”
Gov. Reynolds Announces Funding to Clear Veterans Trust Fund Backlog
DES MOINES – Gov. Reynolds has approved more than $440,000 to cover a backlog of Iowa Veterans Trust Fund (IVTF) grants that were approved by the Iowa Commission of Veterans Affairs between March 3, 2021, and November 3, 2022, before the program was temporarily suspended due to insufficient funds. The funds are from the state’s allocation of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Bill provides new liability protection to trucking industry
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s trucking industry would get significant liability protection from lawsuits under a bill that’s cleared its first hurdle in the Iowa House. David Scott is a lobbyist for the Iowa Motor Truck Association. He says delivery trucks, construction vehicles and pick-ups owned by businesses would be covered as well as semis. “We brought this bill forward in the hopes to bring some fairness to nuclear verdicts around the country of $50 (million),$60 (million), $90 million dollars,” Scott said. “The legislation provides a degree of predictability to all 804,000 commercial vehicles in Iowa.” The bill would exempt businesses from paying damages in cases where their employee was found negligent in a trucking accident.
Creighton business survey sees January hit lowest level in 15 years
(Radio Iowa) – The latest economic survey of supply managers in Iowa and eight other Midwestern states shows the business barometer falling to its worst January level in 15 years. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the monthly report ranks the region’s economy on a zero-to-100 scale and he...
DNR hopes more people will donate using the Chickadee Checkoff
(Radio Iowa) – An Iowa tax checkoff that sends funds to the Fish and Wildlife Fund has seen some ups and downs in recent years. D-N-R wildlife biologist, Stephanie Shepherd, oversees what’s called the Chickadee Checkoff. “During tax year 2020, folks were especially generous. So we did see a big drop in donations this year from 2020. But those donations in 2020, were really high,” Shepherd says. She says the bigger concern is the number of people who check the box and make a donation. “A decade ago, we had several thousand more people who were donating, and we’re down to just about, six-thousand people donating, they’re just being more generous with their donations. So kind of keeping us at the same level, ” Shepherd says.
Coalition releases five-year plan for helping Iowans beat cancer
(Radio Iowa) – A coalition of Iowa health care providers, researchers, cancer survivors and others is releasing its five-year Iowa Cancer Plan. Rachel Schramm, program manager of the Iowa Cancer Consortium, says behind heart disease, cancer is the number-two cause of death in Iowa, so people need to take an active role in their health, and get regular screenings to stay healthy. “Whether that’s just an individual who’s scheduling that colonoscopy, or someone that hears this report and is like, ‘Oh, I should really ask my parents about our family’s health history,’ we really want just the everyday Iowan to take those steps to reduce the burden of cancer in their community,” Schramm says.
Missouri and Big Sioux rivers paddlefish fishing season opens Feb. 1
(Des Moines, Iowa/IA DNR News) -The paddlefish snagging season on the Missouri and Big Sioux rivers opens Feb. 1 and goes through April 30 (sunrise to sunset). Anglers fishing for paddlefish must have a valid Iowa fishing license, along with a special paddlefish license and unused transportation tag(s). The DNR asks you to “Please keep track of your catch and effort and complete the electronic survey after the paddlefish season whether you harvested a fish or not. The information collected will help the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) evaluate the success of the season and determine what potential changes/modifications may be needed.”
Casino revenue fell in December
(Radio Iowa) – State Racing and Gaming administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says the amount of revenue at the state’s traditional casinos went against the recent trend in December. “We did see for the first time in quite some time the month of December year over year we had seen a decline in revenue,” Ohorilko says. The gross revenue in December was down by more than five million dollars. “So maybe they’re starting to see some signs of softening with casino revenue here in this state — and so that will be important to kind of watch,” he says. The drop in the December 2022 revenue comes halfway through this new fiscal year, and Ohorilko says things had been holding pretty steady.
