TheDailyBeast

MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’

MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
Matt Gaetz Boasts on MSNBC New House Rules Supported By AOC and Other ‘Populists on the Left’

Hardliner GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) joined MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Monday to discuss a variety of issues resulting from the battle to elect Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) House speaker – an effort Gaetz initially opposed. The at-times tense interview featured a rare moment, in which a hard-right Republican embraced Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as Gaetz boasted of her support for the new House rules package he fought for.
WATCH: GOP Rep. James Comer Delivers Emotional Words of Encouragement to Cancer-Stricken Jamie Raskin

BREAKING: There is still room for nonpartisan encouragement and support in the House of Representatives. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer took a pause in Tuesday’s hearing to offer support and encouragement to his Democratic rival, Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is undergoing chemotherapy to treat diffuse large B cell lymphoma, which he announced in December.
MARYLAND STATE
WATCH: House Republican Claims Biden ‘Repeatedly’ Took Classified Docs on the Train, Then Fumbles When Asked to Cite Evidence

A House Republican floated an unsupported claim about President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents — only to fumble when asked to cite evidence. Appearing on ABC’s This Week, Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) told Martha Raddatz that the former president “clearly” and “repeatedly” took classified documents with him on the train he was known so often to take during his decades as a senator.
WASHINGTON STATE
Trump Sues Veteran Journalist Bob Woodward for $49 Million

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against veteran journalist Bob Woodward on Monday, alleging Woodward included recordings of their various interviews in the audiobook version of his 2020 book Rage “without President Trump’s permission.”. Trump’s lawyers note that the former president did indeed agree to be recorded...
Ilhan Omar Mounts Laughable Defense When Questioned on Anti-Semitic Tropes

Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar joined Dana Bash on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, where beside her House colleagues Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff she pled her case to the American people. The trio have been denied spots on certain committees by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) who says he won’t seat Omar on Foreign Affairs as a result of her “repeated antisemitic and anti-American remarks.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Boris Johnson on Fox News Praises Enthusiastic ‘Bipartisan Support’ From McConnell, McCarthy, and Biden For Ukraine

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined anchor Bret Baier on Fox News on Tuesday and discussed the current state of play in the going war in Ukraine. “You were the first Western leader to go into Ukraine and meet with President Zelensky in Kyiv. As you look at the map now and what has transpired since that time. What do you see and what do you hear from President Zelensky?” Baier asked Johnson.
