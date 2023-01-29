Read full article on original website
MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’
MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
‘I Can’t Wait for This Guy to Die’: Atlantic Writer Relays GOP Insiders’ Lack of Strategy to Purge Trump
Atlantic writer McKay Coppins appeared on Monday’s OutFront on CNN to discuss his latest piece, in which he describes a Republican Party desperate to be rid of Donald Trump. As the article notes, however, no one seems to have a plan to do that. “Press them hard enough, and...
Boebert Rages Against Removal of Newsmax From DirecTV: ‘What’s Next? Fox News?’
Controversial GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) spoke on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday and railed against DirecTV removing Newsmax from its line-up, which she declared was another example of “cancel culture.”. Boebert was introduced by Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) who called her “a young person...
Matt Gaetz Derails Judiciary Committee With Heated Pledge of Allegiance Debate: ‘Come On. This Can’t be Real’
Hardline GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) derailed the House Judiciary Committee’s meeting on Wednesday by proposing an amendment to the committee’s rules, which would require each meeting open with the Pledge of Allegiance. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the panel’s ranking member, opposed the amendment on the grounds that...
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
Donald Trump Loses Yet Another Lawyer as Legal Troubles Worsen
Alina Habba, who was recently fined for filing a "frivolous" lawsuit, is no longer Trump's counsel in E. Jean Carroll's rape and defamation suit.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
‘Blink Twice if You Need Help, Senator!’ MSNBC’s Ayman Mocks Lindsey Graham Being All-In for Trump 2024 Despite Previously Disavowing Him
MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin mocked Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) speech at former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally Saturday for looking like he was in a “hostage video.”. The ex-president held two rallies in the key early primary states of New Hampshire and South Carolina, and Graham joined...
Freshman GOP Congressman Invokes the Holocaust When Slamming DirecTV’s Removal of Newsmax
Freshman Republican Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) invoked the Holocaust on Tuesday night when giving a House floor speech criticizing DirecTV for removing Newsmax from its programming line-up. “Last year, the DHS, our own federal government tried to set up its own disinformation board. And now we see entities, businesses that...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
House Republican Unloads on CNN’s Jim Sciutto Over Debt Ceiling Questions: ‘Love This Revisionist History!’
CNN’s Jim Sciutto clashed with Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) over debt ceiling negotiations between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and the Republican got irritated enough that he decided to blast the entire network. Sciutto pressed Johnson for specific spending Republicans would like to see cut,...
Matt Gaetz Boasts on MSNBC New House Rules Supported By AOC and Other ‘Populists on the Left’
Hardliner GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) joined MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Monday to discuss a variety of issues resulting from the battle to elect Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) House speaker – an effort Gaetz initially opposed. The at-times tense interview featured a rare moment, in which a hard-right Republican embraced Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as Gaetz boasted of her support for the new House rules package he fought for.
WATCH: GOP Rep. James Comer Delivers Emotional Words of Encouragement to Cancer-Stricken Jamie Raskin
BREAKING: There is still room for nonpartisan encouragement and support in the House of Representatives. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer took a pause in Tuesday’s hearing to offer support and encouragement to his Democratic rival, Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is undergoing chemotherapy to treat diffuse large B cell lymphoma, which he announced in December.
WATCH: House Republican Claims Biden ‘Repeatedly’ Took Classified Docs on the Train, Then Fumbles When Asked to Cite Evidence
A House Republican floated an unsupported claim about President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents — only to fumble when asked to cite evidence. Appearing on ABC’s This Week, Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) told Martha Raddatz that the former president “clearly” and “repeatedly” took classified documents with him on the train he was known so often to take during his decades as a senator.
Trump Sues Veteran Journalist Bob Woodward for $49 Million
Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against veteran journalist Bob Woodward on Monday, alleging Woodward included recordings of their various interviews in the audiobook version of his 2020 book Rage “without President Trump’s permission.”. Trump’s lawyers note that the former president did indeed agree to be recorded...
CNN’s Chris Licht Claims Network Is ‘Completely Uninterested in Partisan Hackery and Ideological Talking Points’
CNN CEO Chris Licht declared there will be no “partisan hackery” or “ideological talking points” in the network’s future even as he’s looking to bring more Republicans and possibly more laughs to the airwaves. In an interview with Los Angeles Times reporter Stephen Battaglio,...
Ilhan Omar Mounts Laughable Defense When Questioned on Anti-Semitic Tropes
Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar joined Dana Bash on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, where beside her House colleagues Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff she pled her case to the American people. The trio have been denied spots on certain committees by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) who says he won’t seat Omar on Foreign Affairs as a result of her “repeated antisemitic and anti-American remarks.”
Boris Johnson on Fox News Praises Enthusiastic ‘Bipartisan Support’ From McConnell, McCarthy, and Biden For Ukraine
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined anchor Bret Baier on Fox News on Tuesday and discussed the current state of play in the going war in Ukraine. “You were the first Western leader to go into Ukraine and meet with President Zelensky in Kyiv. As you look at the map now and what has transpired since that time. What do you see and what do you hear from President Zelensky?” Baier asked Johnson.
Bannon Calls For Donor Boycott of the RNC: ‘Whatever You Do, Don’t Send Them Any Money!’
Far-right former Trump adviser turned podcast host, Steve Bannon, told his audience Monday “whatever you do, don’t send them any money” – referring to the Republican National Committee. Bannon, who ran former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and worked briefly in the White House, appeared...
Charlie Kirk Blasts Trump’s Support of RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel: ‘Really Demoralizing’
Charlie Kirk blasted former President Donald Trump for his support of RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. On the Monday edition of the The Charlie Kirk Show, Kirk called the decision “demoralizing” but still vowed to support Trump in the 2024 election. In a clip circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell,...
