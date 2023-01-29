Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined anchor Bret Baier on Fox News on Tuesday and discussed the current state of play in the going war in Ukraine. “You were the first Western leader to go into Ukraine and meet with President Zelensky in Kyiv. As you look at the map now and what has transpired since that time. What do you see and what do you hear from President Zelensky?” Baier asked Johnson.

