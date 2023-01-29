ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, LA

KPLC TV

Seven high schoolers sign with McNeese bringing signing class to 33

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese signed seven high school football players Wednesday, bringing this year’s signing class to 33. McNeese Sports officials say that’s one of the largest classes in program history. The Cowboys signed seven wide receivers, six defensive backs, five defensive linemen, four quarterbacks, linebackers...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese WBB enters the final stretch of the season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Last week the McNeese Women’s Basketball team had a rollercoaster two games as they beat Incarnate Word 69-34 in San Antonio, but two days later they fell 78-61 to Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, ending their four game win streak as the Islanders improved to 8-1 in Southland play, while the Cowgirls fell to 5-4.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Fire burns through attic of home on Louisiana Avenue

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fire burned through the attic of a large home on Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, officials with the Lake Charles Fire Department said. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire and smoke were reported to be coming from the chimney. The house is in the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue, between Clarence and Cleveland streets.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man concerned for neighborhood safety after dog attack

LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Food For Thought volunteers doing their best to feed children in need despite inflation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The effects of inflation are being felt throughout many homes in Southwest Louisiana. With inflation driving up costs of nearly everything, families are struggling to keep up. Food For Thought in Lake Charles is making it their mission to ease some of the burden families face by providing food items to kids before they head home for the weekend.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Search for Beauregard school superintendent underway

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The search for a new superintendent of schools in Beauregard is underway. The Beauregard Parish School Board is accepting applications through March 2, 2023. Superintendent Timothy Cooley announced his retirement last year after serving in the role for more than a decade. The Beauregard Parish School...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu officials assist in tornado survey

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Employees of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness assisted in the US National Weather Service of Lake Charles in their damage assessment of the tornado that hit Calcasieu Parish and Orange County last week. OHSEP and NWS used the “Swiftwater 1″...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Congestion on I-10 eastbound in Westlake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An accident backed up traffic on I-10 eastbound through Westlake Wednesday evening. The roadway was heavily congested around 5:20 p.m. Congestion remained around 6 p.m. but was beginning to move. Traffic was backed up past the 210 interchange.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Area schools combat teacher shortage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local schools are coming up with creative ways to fight the persistent teacher shortage. 7News spoke to Calcasieu Parish Superintendent Shannon LaFargue who said the district is in a good place, but the demand for more teachers is still there. “Staffing shortage is a conversation...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 31, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 31, 2023. Dominique Keith Henry, 28, Westlake: Probation violation; contempt of court (2 charges). Casey Alexander Menard, 35, Lake Charles: Burglary. Jesse Ross Dupin, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SOWELA Spotlight: 18-week HVAC training program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re looking for a good job that you can get trained for at a fraction of the time and cost, SOWELA may have just what you’re looking for. Sherman Broussard is an HVAC instructor with SOWELA who joined us this morning to talk about the 18-week HVAC training program that begins in February.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
travelawaits.com

This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities

When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
MAMOU, LA
KPLC TV

Housing Counseling Agency Announces 2023 Homebuyer Education Classes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish’s Housing Counseling Agency, in conjunction with Project Build a Future, has announced its free Homebuyer Education classes schedule for 2023. All classes are held at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Annex, 2000 Moeling St. in Lake Charles. Participants can opt to attend...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

