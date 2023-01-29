Read full article on original website
Seven high schoolers sign with McNeese bringing signing class to 33
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese signed seven high school football players Wednesday, bringing this year’s signing class to 33. McNeese Sports officials say that’s one of the largest classes in program history. The Cowboys signed seven wide receivers, six defensive backs, five defensive linemen, four quarterbacks, linebackers...
McNeese WBB enters the final stretch of the season
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Last week the McNeese Women’s Basketball team had a rollercoaster two games as they beat Incarnate Word 69-34 in San Antonio, but two days later they fell 78-61 to Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, ending their four game win streak as the Islanders improved to 8-1 in Southland play, while the Cowgirls fell to 5-4.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman. Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Lakeisha Shantel Parker, 43 in connection with an outstanding felony warrant. Parker is described as 5’3” tall, and 170 lbs.
Fire burns through attic of home on Louisiana Avenue
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fire burned through the attic of a large home on Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, officials with the Lake Charles Fire Department said. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire and smoke were reported to be coming from the chimney. The house is in the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue, between Clarence and Cleveland streets.
Lake Charles man concerned for neighborhood safety after dog attack
Food For Thought volunteers doing their best to feed children in need despite inflation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The effects of inflation are being felt throughout many homes in Southwest Louisiana. With inflation driving up costs of nearly everything, families are struggling to keep up. Food For Thought in Lake Charles is making it their mission to ease some of the burden families face by providing food items to kids before they head home for the weekend.
Search for Beauregard school superintendent underway
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The search for a new superintendent of schools in Beauregard is underway. The Beauregard Parish School Board is accepting applications through March 2, 2023. Superintendent Timothy Cooley announced his retirement last year after serving in the role for more than a decade. The Beauregard Parish School...
Calcasieu officials assist in tornado survey
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Employees of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness assisted in the US National Weather Service of Lake Charles in their damage assessment of the tornado that hit Calcasieu Parish and Orange County last week. OHSEP and NWS used the “Swiftwater 1″...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Congestion on I-10 eastbound in Westlake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An accident backed up traffic on I-10 eastbound through Westlake Wednesday evening. The roadway was heavily congested around 5:20 p.m. Congestion remained around 6 p.m. but was beginning to move. Traffic was backed up past the 210 interchange.
Louisiana man found dead in Westlake home
A man was found dead in a Westlake home Wednesday morning.
Area schools combat teacher shortage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local schools are coming up with creative ways to fight the persistent teacher shortage. 7News spoke to Calcasieu Parish Superintendent Shannon LaFargue who said the district is in a good place, but the demand for more teachers is still there. “Staffing shortage is a conversation...
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 31, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 31, 2023. Dominique Keith Henry, 28, Westlake: Probation violation; contempt of court (2 charges). Casey Alexander Menard, 35, Lake Charles: Burglary. Jesse Ross Dupin, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under...
Ragley area recovering from devastating tornado damage
SOWELA Spotlight: 18-week HVAC training program
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re looking for a good job that you can get trained for at a fraction of the time and cost, SOWELA may have just what you’re looking for. Sherman Broussard is an HVAC instructor with SOWELA who joined us this morning to talk about the 18-week HVAC training program that begins in February.
travelawaits.com
This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities
When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
Louisiana worker filling potholes killed when vehicle crashes into dump truck
MANSFIELD, La. — A Louisiana highway department worker who was filling potholes died and two others were injured Wednesday when a logging truck collided with their dump truck, authorities said. According to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development, Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles,...
SWLA residents say dangerous dogs should not return to neighborhood after attack
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A week ago, a 74-year-old man who lives southeast of Lake Charles was attacked by two German shepherds. His main concern now is that the dogs do not return to the neighborhood. “I was bit real bad here. They got me here. Then they got...
Lake Arthur man accused of vehicular homicide after bicyclist struck and killed
Housing Counseling Agency Announces 2023 Homebuyer Education Classes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish’s Housing Counseling Agency, in conjunction with Project Build a Future, has announced its free Homebuyer Education classes schedule for 2023. All classes are held at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Annex, 2000 Moeling St. in Lake Charles. Participants can opt to attend...
