Twin-engine plane crashes in Talladega County

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A twin-engine plane crashed near Meadow Farm Lane off Old Sylacauga Highway on Saturday evening.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the plane went down at about 5:40 p.m. The pilot, who was the sole occupant, was transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment. The public relations office for the Childersburg Fire Department stated the plane went down in a wooded area, making it tough to get to the plane.

The CFD, Sylacauga Fire Department, Childersburg Rescue Squad and Talladega County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and is responding.

Officials are asking for people to avoid the area if possible because crews will be on the scene for an extended period.

UPDATE: The CFD announced the scene has been turned over to the FAA and CFD units have returned to service.

