Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Fox 59
Sean Payton returns to coaching, agrees to deal with Denver Broncos: reports
DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have reportedly reached a deal to hire Sean Payton as head coach and will send draft picks to the New Orleans Saints. Payton had stepped down as the Saints head coach last season and had been working in broadcasting this season. He remained under contract with New Orleans.
Fox 59
49ers DB Jimmie Ward’s After Loss: ‘I Had a Good Game’
Despite the blowout loss, the San Francisco veteran defensive back felt good about his personal performance. The shorthanded 49ers were routed on Sunday afternoon in the NFC championship 31–7 at the hands of the Eagles. It was a tough end to the year for San Francisco, especially considering the...
Fox 59
JJ Watt Reacts to Texans’ Hiring Ex-Teammate DeMeco Ryans
The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year weighed in on his former team’s new head coach. Moments after the Texans announced former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans would become the franchise’s next coach, a former Houston star chimed in on the team’s hiring. JJ Watt, who...
Fox 59
Cardinals Ask to Interview Bengals’ Lou Anarumo, Brian Callahan
The news comes hours after Cincinnati lost the AFC championship game. The Cardinals reportedly have requested interviews with Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their head coaching vacancy, according to NFL Network. The Anarumo news was reported by NFLN’s Peter Schrager, and NFLN’s Tom Pelissero...
Fox 59
The Best Offensive Players to Never Reach the Super Bowl
Sports Illustrated compiles the statistical leaders among players who never appeared in the NFL’s Big Game. Playing in a Super Bowl is the pinnacle of any pro football player’s career, but only a select few actually get to play in the Big Game. To wit, some of the biggest stars in NFL history never got the opportunity to play for the Lombardi Trophy.
Fox 59
Francesa Salutes Tom Brady for Longevity—and Not Much Else
The longtime sports radio personality says the seven-time Super Bowl winner witnessed a lot of success because he played longer than most people do. When Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL “for good” Wednesday morning, it created an avalanche of comments and appreciation from millions across social media.
