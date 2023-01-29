ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Poker Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Poker Lotto” game were:

AH-2H-5H-7H-10H

(AH, 2H, 5H, 7H, 10H)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

