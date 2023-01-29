Read full article on original website
Deadly Russian missile strike sends terrified civilians scrambling to find shelter
CNN — A fresh barrage of missiles ripped through the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine Thursday, sending flames and thick plumes into the air as screaming civilians scrambled to find shelter. A CNN team had just arrived at the scene and heard the first incoming strike on Kramatorsk....
Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike in prison
CNN — One of Iran's most influential filmmakers, Jafar Panahi, has reportedly gone on a hunger strike in Tehran's Evin prison to protest his continued detention. The move by Panahi, a Cannes film festival award winner who directed such movies as "The White Balloon," "The Circle," and "No Bears," comes after his hopes of a temporary release were denied, activist group Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported, citing Pahani's wife, Tahereh Saeedi.
Former Russian fighter says he witnessed torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war
CNN — A former senior Russian army officer says he saw his comrades torturing prisoners of war in Ukraine, in a rare eyewitness account from within Moscow's ranks to address widespread allegations of Russian war crimes. Speaking to CNN's Erin Burnett on Thursday, former Lt. Konstantin Yefremov said he...
Police: 2 Pakistani Taliban commanders killed in northwest
PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN — Pakistani police killed two commanders from a militant group in the country’s northwest, a local officer said Saturday. Pakistan has increased its operations against militants after a surge in violence by the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, particularly in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The TTP...
American volunteer aid worker killed in Bakhmut while helping Ukrainian civilians
CNN — An American volunteer aid worker, Pete Reed, was killed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Thursday while aiding civilians, according to a statement from Global Response Medicine, the humanitarian aid group he founded. Reed, a US Marine veteran, was listed as "killed while rendering aid"...
'It turned bad in an instant': CNN crew has close call in Ukraine as Russian missiles pummel their location
CNN — CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen and his team were traveling on Thursday to the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk to report on the search and rescue efforts underway after a residential building was leveled overnight by a Russian missile. It was "supposed to be a fairly easy shoot," Pleitgen said, given that the crew was not heading to the frontlines of the war.
Israel and Sudan finalize text of peace agreement, says Israeli foreign minister
CNN — Israel and Sudan have finalized the text of a peace agreement to be signed "later this year," Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced on Thursday. Speaking upon returning to Tel Aviv from a visit to Sudan's capital Khartoum, Cohen said the trip was made with the consent of the United States, and that a signing ceremony is expected to take place in Washington "after the transfer of power in Sudan to a civilian government that will be established as part of the ongoing transition process in the country."
Officials: 13-year-old killed by landmine in Yemen port city
SANAA, YEMEN — A landmine killed a 13-year-old boy in the contested Yemeni city of Hodeida, medical and security officials said Friday, the latest in a string of similar incidents in the war-torn country. It came a day after three children and one woman were critically injured in a...
Traumatized and afraid, Jenin residents are still reeling from Israeli raid
CNN — Mohammed Abu al-Hayja was sleeping alongside his wife and two young daughters last month when loud gunfire woke them up. Minutes later, Israeli soldiers rammed down his door and burst through his apartment. "They spread through the house in seconds," 29-year-old al-Hayja told CNN. "Two soldiers came...
Chile wildfires leave at least 22 people dead, officials say
CNN — At least 22 people have died in connection widespread forest fires in south-central Chile, according to government officials. Interior Minister Carolina Tohá confirmed during a news conference on Saturday that 22 people are dead. There are 1,429 people in shelters, 554 injured and 16 suffering severe burns who are in serious condition, she said.
Furor Over Chinese Spy Balloon Leads to a Diplomatic Crisis
WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday canceled a weekend trip to Beijing after a Chinese spy balloon was sighted above the Rocky Mountain state of Montana, igniting a frenzy of media coverage and political commentary over a machine that the Pentagon said posed no threat to the United States.
Blackouts and soaring prices: Pakistan's economy is on the brink
CNN — Muhammad Radaqat, a 27-year-old greengrocer, is worried. He doesn't know how much an onion will cost next week, let alone how he'll be able to afford the fuel he needs to heat his home and keep his family warm. "All we're being told by the government is...
Shlomo Perel, Holocaust survivor, film subject, dies at 98
JERUSALEM — Shlomo Perel, who survived the Holocaust through surreal subterfuge and an extraordinary odyssey that inspired his own writing and an internationally renowned film, died on Thursday in central Israel. He was 98. Perel was born in 1925 to a Jewish family in Brunswick, Germany, just several years...
