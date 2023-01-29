Read full article on original website
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Related
What they were saying about Arkansas' win vs. Texas A&M
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their third straight SEC win as they knocked off the Texas A&M Aggies, 81-70, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 15-7 on the season and 4-5 in conference play. The Razorbacks put together an efficient offensive performance against an Aggie...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ricky Council IV, Arkansas guard, throws down Dunk of the Year candidate vs. Texas A&M
Arkansas’ star guard showed out Tuesday night in the Razorbacks’ strong 81-70 win at Bud Walton Arena. Council dropped a team-high 19 points, adding 6 rebounds and 4 assists to his complete performance. Oh, and he also threw down a potential Dunk of the Year candidate late in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas urges caution, announces gameday changes for matchup vs. Texas A&M amid winter storm
Arkansas is set to host Texas A&M at 6 p.m Central time on Tuesday night in an important SEC matchup. But the Fayetteville area is experiencing a winter storm on Tuesday, with a weather advisory cautioning that icy conditions could persist. The game between the Aggies and Razorbacks will still...
bestofarkansassports.com
Reckoning with Hogs’ Fate after ESPN Analyst’s Unpopular Nick Smith Jr Prediction
Eric Musselman has owned the month of February the last two seasons. It’s been FebruEric, if you will. Whether or not Arkansas basketball can peak at the end of the season again may determine not just what seed it earns in the NCAA Tournament, but whether it earns a bid at all.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas No. 7 in USA Today/NFCA Top 25
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – With the season-opener just 10 days away, the Razorbacks are ranked inside another preseason Top 10, checking in at No. 7 in the USA Today/NFCA Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll. Arkansas is one of nine Southeastern Conference schools ranked in the poll’s Top 25 joining No....
thesunflower.com
Former men’s basketball player hangs 25 on Baylor
Former Wichita State men’s basketball player junior guard Ricky Council IV put on a standout performance with 25 points for Arkansas in a losing effort against No. 17 Baylor on Jan. 28. Arkansas led Baylor at the half 33-27 and Council led the Hogs in scoring with 14 points.
nwahomepage.com
Refs Who Get Wonky, Jealous Florida State Fans & Why Mike Doesn’t Like Gerald Meyers
Q. RazorAlex88 says: I’m not questioning the hire of Marcus Woodson but what made me really curious was how a portion (not sure how big to be honest) of Florida State fans were glad that we took him off their hands. I don’t quite understand that. A. Most...
nwahomepage.com
Liberty-Eylau standout impressed with Hogs, Kenny Guiton
FAYETTEVILLE — Texarkana (Texas) Liberty-Eylau Class of 2026 wide receiver Dequane Prevo was among the top recruits at Arkansas on Saturday. Prevo, 5-10, 160, has been called “the best freshman in Texas” by Earl Gill, who has seen thousands of recruits through the years. Prevo was among the recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for the final Prospect Day before the 30-day dead period started today.
Fake Stetson Bennett Video Features Fayetteville Police, Not Dallas
Georgia's two-time national title winner may see NFL Hopes Die in Texas.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: What do the Hogs need from the portal and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Courtney Mims sits down with Otis Kirk to talk about 2023 TE Shamar Easter, 2025 WR Jaden Perez and 2024 Kavion Henderson. They also discuss what the Hogs still need from the transfer portal and about the...
KARK
Kavion Henderson visits future school
FAYETTEVILLE — Leeds (Ala.) four-star edge rusher Kavion Henderson is Arkansas’ lone commitment in the Class of 2024 and was in Fayetteville for the Prospect Day Saturday. Henderson, who has close to 50 scholarship offers, committed to the Razorbacks on Nov. 6. Despite his commitment to the Hogs schools such as Florida, Colorado, West Virginia and UNLV have offered in recent weeks. Auburn’s new staff re-offered him. Henderson, 6-3, 238, arrived at Arkansas on Friday and talked about his latest visit to Arkansas.
Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022
BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Jasmine Hudson never thought she would be a long-term Arkansas resident after moving to the Bentonville area to take a job with Walmart Inc. The Tennessee State University graduate joined the Arkansas retail giant nearly a decade ago. She left the company during the COVID-19 pandemic to start her own business with […] The post Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022 appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KHBS
Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
tourcounsel.com
Central Mall Fort Smith | Shopping mall in Arkansas
Central Mall is a shopping mall located in Fort Smith, Arkansas. It opened in 1971 and is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney. The mall is owned and managed by Namdar Realty Group.
Icy conditions in Arkansas: One death reported from crash
ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Tuesday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. Monday. A deadly crash...
Fort Smith postpones trash services
The city of Fort Smith postpones trash collection services for Jan. 31.
Kait 8
Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Here are a few photos from Wednesday morning in Fayetteville
Residents in Fayetteville awoke to another morning of slick road conditions on Wednesday, and it looks like there’s a chance for more of the same on Thursday. A new round of winter weather could come Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters are predicting a slight chance...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Photos: Sleet leads to more icy roads in Fayetteville
An unexpected round of precipitation led to icy roads Monday morning that continued into the afternoon hours after a round of sleet moved across the region. A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. as forecasters are calling for periods of continued sleet that could eventually transition to snow by 9 p.m.
