ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win vs. Texas A&M

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their third straight SEC win as they knocked off the Texas A&M Aggies, 81-70, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 15-7 on the season and 4-5 in conference play. The Razorbacks put together an efficient offensive performance against an Aggie...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas No. 7 in USA Today/NFCA Top 25

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – With the season-opener just 10 days away, the Razorbacks are ranked inside another preseason Top 10, checking in at No. 7 in the USA Today/NFCA Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll. Arkansas is one of nine Southeastern Conference schools ranked in the poll’s Top 25 joining No....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thesunflower.com

Former men’s basketball player hangs 25 on Baylor

Former Wichita State men’s basketball player junior guard Ricky Council IV put on a standout performance with 25 points for Arkansas in a losing effort against No. 17 Baylor on Jan. 28. Arkansas led Baylor at the half 33-27 and Council led the Hogs in scoring with 14 points.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Liberty-Eylau standout impressed with Hogs, Kenny Guiton

FAYETTEVILLE — Texarkana (Texas) Liberty-Eylau Class of 2026 wide receiver Dequane Prevo was among the top recruits at Arkansas on Saturday. Prevo, 5-10, 160, has been called “the best freshman in Texas” by Earl Gill, who has seen thousands of recruits through the years. Prevo was among the recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for the final Prospect Day before the 30-day dead period started today.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Kavion Henderson visits future school

FAYETTEVILLE — Leeds (Ala.) four-star edge rusher Kavion Henderson is Arkansas’ lone commitment in the Class of 2024 and was in Fayetteville for the Prospect Day Saturday. Henderson, who has close to 50 scholarship offers, committed to the Razorbacks on Nov. 6. Despite his commitment to the Hogs schools such as Florida, Colorado, West Virginia and UNLV have offered in recent weeks. Auburn’s new staff re-offered him. Henderson, 6-3, 238, arrived at Arkansas on Friday and talked about his latest visit to Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Jasmine Hudson never thought she would be a long-term Arkansas resident after moving to the Bentonville area to take a job with Walmart Inc. The Tennessee State University graduate joined the Arkansas retail giant nearly a decade ago. She left the company during the COVID-19 pandemic to start her own business with […] The post Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022 appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Icy conditions in Arkansas: One death reported from crash

ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Tuesday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. Monday. A deadly crash...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Here are a few photos from Wednesday morning in Fayetteville

Residents in Fayetteville awoke to another morning of slick road conditions on Wednesday, and it looks like there’s a chance for more of the same on Thursday. A new round of winter weather could come Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters are predicting a slight chance...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Photos: Sleet leads to more icy roads in Fayetteville

An unexpected round of precipitation led to icy roads Monday morning that continued into the afternoon hours after a round of sleet moved across the region. A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. as forecasters are calling for periods of continued sleet that could eventually transition to snow by 9 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy