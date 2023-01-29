ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

04-05-13-22-26

(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $301,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

