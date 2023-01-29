ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols take care of Texas in top-10 matchup, 82-71

By Casey Kay
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwmx2_0kUtY8qp00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 4 Tennessee found a maintainable lead over No. 10 Texas midway through the first half and never looked back in route to a 82-71 victory.

Olivier Nkamhoua was a weapon Texas didn’t know what to do with. The Vols senior found the 20-point mark early in the second half, coming away with a career-high 27 points against the Longhorns.

The Tennessee defense was in typical fashion, holding Marcus Carr, the Longhorns’ lead scorer, to zero points in the first half.

After some back and forth action early, Tennessee’s lead was helped by a 9-0 run that saw Texas miss nine straight baskets until Longhorns’ Christian Bishop landed one in the last five minutes before the break.

Heading to the locker room the Vols were up 40-28, marking the fourth straight game they’ve held their opponent to 28 points or less in the first half.

Texas found some energy at the halfway point of the second half, launching themselves on a 11-2 run that closed the gap to 13 points. Despite the renewed fire from the Longhorns, the Vols couldn’t be matched, Tennessee securing the top-10 victory.

The Tennessee win is the first time Rick Barnes has beat Texas since serving as the Longhorns’ head coach for 17 seasons.

Zakai Zeigler hit 22 points and 10 assists, good for his third double-double of the season.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

East Tennessee athletes sign NLI to play at the collegiate level

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alcoa’s Jordan Harris, Farragut’s Reese Keeney and West’s Brayden Latham signed their National Letters of Intent to play football at the Divison I level. Harris is headed to Tennessee Tech after shining in many roles for Alcoa. The wide receiver and defensive back helped lead the Tornadoes to their seventh straight […]
ALCOA, TN
WATE

Farragut's Reese Keeney signs to kick/punt at Rice University

Farragut's Reese Keeney signs to kick/punt at Rice University. Farragut’s Reese Keeney signs to kick/punt at Rice …. Farragut's Reese Keeney signs to kick/punt at Rice University. The Seven on 2/01. WATE's The Seven at 7 on Feb. 1, 2023. News at 6 on 2/01. WATE News at 6...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Morningside Garden issues

Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some serious issues about their living conditions. They say there are problems with security, elevators don't work, and there is mold and water leaks inside apartments. Morningside Garden issues. Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Propane heater blamed for fire inside motorhome in Sevierville

A woman is crediting her dog "Sadie" for helping to escape a motorhome fire in Sevierville on Sunday afternoon. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 6 am. Propane heater blamed for fire inside motorhome in …. A woman is crediting her dog "Sadie" for helping to escape a motorhome fire in...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Woman accused of bringing drugs to Knoxville on Greyhound bus

A Detroit, Michigan woman is facing drug charges after a DEA Officer said she allegedly brought methamphetamine and fentanyl to Knoxville using a Greyhound bus. Woman accused of bringing drugs to Knoxville on Greyhound …. A Detroit, Michigan woman is facing drug charges after a DEA Officer said she allegedly...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Indiana fugitive arrested in Maryville

An Indiana man accused of shooting a family member is in the custody of U.S. Marshals following a brief chase Monday evening in Blount County. An Indiana man accused of shooting a family member is in the custody of U.S. Marshals following a brief chase Monday evening in Blount County.
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

One killed in Cocke County crash

A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. News at 11 on 1/31. News at 6...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

South Knoxville Apartment Fire

Knoxville Fire Department posted to social media around 3:35 p.m. about a fire at an apartment complex on Highwood Court. Knoxville Fire Department posted to social media around 3:35 p.m. about a fire at an apartment complex on Highwood Court. The Seven on 2/01. WATE's The Seven at 7 on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

1 dead after crashing into bridge pillar on I-40

A man died after a car crashed on I-40 East in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. A man died after a car crashed on I-40 East in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. News at 4 on 2/01. WATE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

98 cited in cockrighting raid in Maynardville

Ninety-eight people were cited with crimes related to cockfighting following a raid in Union County on Saturday afternoon, according to a a release from the Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy. 98 cited in cockrighting raid in Maynardville. Ninety-eight people were cited with crimes related to...
MAYNARDVILLE, TN
WATE

Sevier County fire damages home, RV

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a house and a recreational vehicle Tuesday morning in Sevier County. WATE Midday News. Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a house and a recreational vehicle Tuesday morning in Sevier County. WATE Midday News. News at...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Cockfighting derby raided in Union County

Union County Sheriff Billy Breeding and his deputies raided a cockfighting derby in the 100 block of Little Valley Road in Maynardville, after receiving a tip and drone footage from the group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness or “SHARK.”. Cockfighting derby raided in Union County. Union County Sheriff Billy...
UNION COUNTY, TN
WATE

Road reopened after rock slide in Townsend

A “large” rock slide that closed a main road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for nearly 18 hours has reopened Tuesday. WATE Midday News. A “large” rock slide that closed a main road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for nearly 18 hours has reopened Tuesday. WATE Midday News.
TOWNSEND, TN
WATE

Waterline break impacting traffic

A waterline break is causing backups in Jefferson City on Broadway Boulevard. A waterline break is causing backups in Jefferson City on Broadway Boulevard. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at...
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WATE

WATE

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy