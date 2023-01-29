Read full article on original website
Reactions after Kansas State's 90-78 loss at Kansas
The house of horrors that has been Allen Fieldhouse continued to pull the same act in 2023 with Coach Jerome Tang at the helm. At least where Kansas State is concerned, the same, old, tired act. Tang’s bid was to become the first Wildcat coach since Cotton Fitzsimmons to win...
Final: Florida 67 Tennessee 54
– Gators beat the full-court press as Richard finishes at the rim. Florida's up by nine with just over a minute to play. – Lofton splits the free throws to give the Gators a 10-point lead. – Another three-point play by Castleton puts Florida back up by nine, and a...
4-star OT commit Caden Jones inks with UF on National Signing Day
The Florida Gators signed the majority of their 2023 recruiting class from the high school ranks back in December during the Early Signing Period, but inked their lone unsigned commitment on Wednesday during National Signing Day. That was New Orleans (LA) De La Salle four-star offensive tackle Caden Jones, who had originally committed to the Orange and Blue back on January 7th during the All-American Bowl.
Kicker Adam Mihalek placed on scholarship for spring
On the heels of taking over as Florida's starting kicker in 2022, walk-on sophomore specialist Adam Mihalek has been placed on scholarship for the spring semester, second-year Gator head coach Billy Napier said Wednesday evening. The move brings Florida's scholarship total to 84, meaning it has one scholarship remaining for...
No. 2 Tennessee falls on road to Florida
No. 2 Tennessee couldn't recover from a poor start in Gainesville on Wednesday night and lost to Florida 67-54. The Vols dropped to 18-4 on the season and 7-2 in SEC play while seeing their four-game winning streak come to an end. The first 10 minutes of the game went...
'He’s got crazy talent': New Florida OL Goodwin draws rave reviews
Though the state is hardly viewed as a college football recruiting hotbed, Kentucky somewhat recently saw an uptick in its level of in-state talent. A 2018 article in The Courier Journal, the highest-circulation newspaper in the state, pointed out that high school-aged Kentuckians with a knack for football were ending up at prominent college programs at a higher rate than years past.
Live updates: Florida National Signing Day Headquarters
Welcome to Swamp247's headquarters for National Signing Day. This day is not as exciting as years past, as the majority of prospects ink their National Letter of Intent in December During the Early Signing Period. Florida already has the majority of their 2023 class signed and even many enrolled on campus for the spring. It should be a slow day for the Gators, but we will keep a spot for todays discussion. Keep it on this page for the latest information on announcements, signings, team rankings and other tidbits on the Florida Gators’ 2023 recruiting class. Become a VIP member to Swamp247 HERE and Read the Alligator Alley Message Board.
