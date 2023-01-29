Read full article on original website
St. Pat’s wins big at Paxton
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 11-3 Lady Tigers of Paxton host the 12-6 Lady Irish from St. Pat’s. Paxton comes in off of a 42-29 win against Hitchcock County. The Irish make the trip to Paxton on a two-game win streak with their most recent win being at Kimball.
January 2023 becomes snowiest on record for North Platte and Valentine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National Weather Service Office in North Platte has reported that both North Platte and Valentine had their snowiest Januarys on record in 2023. The month also marked the third snowiest month overall for North Platte and sixth for Valentine, however, temperatures were cooler than...
North Platte Catholic Schools celebrates Catholic Schools Week
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Since 1974 North Platte Catholic Schools has joined parochial schools across the nation in celebrating Catholic Schools Week. Celebrations began Sunday in North Platte at each of the catholic parishes and continued this morning at North Platte Catholic Schools as students gathered to hear Mayor Brandon Kelliher proclaim the week Catholic Schools week in the City of North Platte.
Maxwell Tigers took on Arapahoe Warriors in a double-header
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Maxwell girls played the first part of the double header against the Arapahoe Warriors. The Lady Wildcats come in with a record of 2-14 as they look to get themselves a win on their home court. while the Lady Warriors came in with a record of 8-8.
Taco bar to benefit cancer patient in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Deb Foote was diagnosed with cancer and the community of North Platte arranged a taco bar to help her out. The taco bar was held at the Elks Lodge on Sunday morning. According to Lisa Citta, an organizer of the event, they saw over 300 people attend.
The sunshine and warmer temperatures are returning for the rest of the week
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-Good news is coming for people that are tired of the bone-chilling weather. Nice conditions are in store for the rest of the week. With high pressure in charge the rest of the week, and with us being on the back end of the area of...
Up,up,and away; Rebound in conditions and temperatures the rest of the week
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cold and snowy weekend, help is on the way with milder temperatures and sunnier skies the rest of the week. But first, for Monday is going to be a really cold day with temperatures in the 0s and it will remain on the cloudy side with winds increasing around 5 to 10 mph during the evening hours. Overnight lows will in the -0s to -10s and with wind chill values in the -10s and -20s with clearing skies. For this very reason, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning. People are encouraged to wear plenty of layers, take plenty of breaks and have car prepardness kits on standby.
