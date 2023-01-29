ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Comments / 0

Related
knopnews2.com

St. Pat’s wins big at Paxton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 11-3 Lady Tigers of Paxton host the 12-6 Lady Irish from St. Pat’s. Paxton comes in off of a 42-29 win against Hitchcock County. The Irish make the trip to Paxton on a two-game win streak with their most recent win being at Kimball.
PAXTON, NE
knopnews2.com

January 2023 becomes snowiest on record for North Platte and Valentine

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National Weather Service Office in North Platte has reported that both North Platte and Valentine had their snowiest Januarys on record in 2023. The month also marked the third snowiest month overall for North Platte and sixth for Valentine, however, temperatures were cooler than...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

North Platte Catholic Schools celebrates Catholic Schools Week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Since 1974 North Platte Catholic Schools has joined parochial schools across the nation in celebrating Catholic Schools Week. Celebrations began Sunday in North Platte at each of the catholic parishes and continued this morning at North Platte Catholic Schools as students gathered to hear Mayor Brandon Kelliher proclaim the week Catholic Schools week in the City of North Platte.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Maxwell Tigers took on Arapahoe Warriors in a double-header

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Maxwell girls played the first part of the double header against the Arapahoe Warriors. The Lady Wildcats come in with a record of 2-14 as they look to get themselves a win on their home court. while the Lady Warriors came in with a record of 8-8.
MAXWELL, NE
knopnews2.com

Taco bar to benefit cancer patient in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Deb Foote was diagnosed with cancer and the community of North Platte arranged a taco bar to help her out. The taco bar was held at the Elks Lodge on Sunday morning. According to Lisa Citta, an organizer of the event, they saw over 300 people attend.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Up,up,and away; Rebound in conditions and temperatures the rest of the week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cold and snowy weekend, help is on the way with milder temperatures and sunnier skies the rest of the week. But first, for Monday is going to be a really cold day with temperatures in the 0s and it will remain on the cloudy side with winds increasing around 5 to 10 mph during the evening hours. Overnight lows will in the -0s to -10s and with wind chill values in the -10s and -20s with clearing skies. For this very reason, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning. People are encouraged to wear plenty of layers, take plenty of breaks and have car prepardness kits on standby.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy