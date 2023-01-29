ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

DePape in bizarre phone call to KTVU says he should have been ‘more prepared’

By FOX 35
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JiLbI_0kUtXz8w00

By Amber Lee and KTVU staff

SAN FRANCISCO - David DePape called the KTVU newsroom from San Francisco County Jail Friday, the same day a superior court judge ordered video of the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi to be released. The call was unexpected. He told our reporter he had an important message.

KTVU's Amber Lee had originally reached out to him last year after his arrest. At the start of the conversation, he said he wanted to make a statement and that the call was allowed to be recorded. The conversation lasted just under five and a half minutes. Our reporter was not allowed to challenge his statements or to ask follow-up questions. DePape said he didn't want to jeopardize his case. He's facing state charges of attempted murder and elder abuse, as well as charges in federal court for kidnapping.

He said he attacked Pelosi because people's individual liberties are under attack.

In almost a call to arms, DePape says the, "people killing it have names and addresses, so I got their names and addresses so I could pay them a little visit…have a heart to heart chat about their bad behavior."

In the chilling and bizarre phone call, he apologized for not going further.

"I want to apologize to everyone. I messed up. What I did was really bad. I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them. It's my own fault. No one else is to blame. I should have come better prepared," he says.

DePape previously admitted to interrogators that he planned to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage . The former Speaker of the House was not home and was in Washington during the attack.

DePape claims he spent time exposing government corruption online, but that he was silenced. He then refers to a website that he had.

Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday she has not seen the video of the attack and had no intention of seeing the deadly assault on her husband's life.

The video of the attack was released Friday morning by the San Francisco D.A.'s office. Prosecutors say it shows DePape holding a hammer as police responded to a 911 call from the Pelosi home in Pacific Heights. DePape strikes Pelosi in the head, knocking him to the floor.

DePape has pleaded not guilty. His next court date is scheduled for February 23.

The post DePape in bizarre phone call to KTVU says he should have been ‘more prepared’ appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 4

Related
48hills.org

Watching the cops, and recording them …

The horrifying footage out of Memphis came from the body cameras of the cops involved, but over the years, particularly in San Francisco, some of the most important evidence of police misconduct has been caught on private cell phones. That is: People were watching the cops, and filming the cops.
WASHINGTON, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD arrests 2 on suspicion of murder

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Saturday, officers with the San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects on suspicion of murder for a November 2022 homicide. SFPD officers said they were able to recognize the two suspects identified as Lonnie Johnson, 55, and Laurie Goode-Inman, 38, both of San Lorenzo, Calif., in the area of 7th Street […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

WATCH: Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi

Originally Published: 27 JAN 23 06:00 ET Updated: 27 JAN 23 12:51 ET By Jeremy Herb, Jack Hannah, and Jack Forrest, CNN (CNN) -- San Francisco Superior Court on Friday released video and audio recorded during last year's attack on Paul Pelosi after a California court ruled the district attorney's office must make the materials public. One The post WATCH: Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi appeared first on KION546.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco restaurant worker fired after denying police pizza

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pizza restaurant worker was fired after several hungry San Francisco Police Department officers were denied service and told that they were “not welcome.” The pizza incident happened over the weekend, when emotions were high across the nation from a police beating video released by Memphis, Tennessee officials. Hundreds of marchers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Homes Hit With Barrage of Bullets as Man Killed

Multiple San Francisco homes were hit with a barrage of bullets, resulting in the killing of one man, San Francisco police said Monday. The shooting involved a group of people on the 700 block of Missouri Street in Potrero Hill on Saturday at approximately 8:19 p.m. The victim, a 44-year-old...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

$5 million reparations for black residents not enough, San Francisco official says

A city official from San Francisco , California, said the draft plan for black residents to receive $5 million in reparations is not enough for proper compensation. Supervisor Shamann Walton told National Review Tuesday the 5 million number, which the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee said would remedy previous discrimination against black city residents, is "much less than a lot of the projections that people say black people should receive for reparations here in the United States.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2 Bay Area drug dealers sentenced to prison

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A South Bay drug dealer was sentenced Tuesday for conspiring to traffic more than 200 pounds of drugs, prosecutors said. Raul Jimenez-Verduzco, 24, of San Jose, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman to serve 84 months in federal prison. Jimenez-Verduzco pleaded guilty. In his plea agreement, he admitted […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Dublin man killed in San Francisco Potrero Hill shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill District over the weekend claimed the life of an East Bay man, police said Monday.The shooting happened on Saturday evening at about 8:19 p.m. San Francisco police said officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation on the 700 block of Missouri Street, but officers didn't find any victims in a search of the area.About 10 minutes later, dispatchers told officers that a victim had arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, a 44-year-old man from Dublin, died of his injuries at the hospital, police said.Investigators determined the man was shot on the 700 block of Missouri Street, just east of Potrero Hill Park and recreation center. No suspect information was available.Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSLTV

Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KTVU FOX 2

Son of KTVU employee reported missing from Vallejo

The adult son of one of KTVU's master control operators has been missing since early January and his family is hoping for his safe return. Ian Thorstad, 37, was reported missing to Vallejo police. His family and friends last heard from him on January 8, 2023. His mother Takako Thorstad...
VALLEJO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy