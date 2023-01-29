Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 2/1: Top 2 (And We Ain't 2)
Good morning. Is Ricky Council still in the air? We’ve yet to see him land from that dunk last night. Check out the post-game locker room celebration following Arkansas men’s basketball’s 15th victory of the year. Now, what else is steeping in today’s Brew?. The birthday...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback 4 x 400 relay SEC Runner of the Week
BIRMINGHAM – The women’s SEC Runner of the Week accolade was claimed by the Arkansas 4 x 400m relay as they improved its world-leading time to 3:26.40, nearly four seconds better from a 3:30.38 effort two weeks ago. Arkansas’ relay foursome included junior Amber Anning, junior Nickisha Pryce,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas No. 7 in USA Today/NFCA Top 25
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – With the season-opener just 10 days away, the Razorbacks are ranked inside another preseason Top 10, checking in at No. 7 in the USA Today/NFCA Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll. Arkansas is one of nine Southeastern Conference schools ranked in the poll’s Top 25 joining No....
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Start at No. 6 in NCBWA Preseason Poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas is ranked No. 6 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s preseason poll. The NCBWA is the fifth of the six major preseason polls, which also includes Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game and USA Today Coaches, to be released. The Hogs were ranked No. 4 by Perfect Game, No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 8 by D1Baseball and No. 11 by Baseball America this preseason.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: Arkansas vs Texas A&M
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (14-7, 3-5 SEC) vs Texas A&M Aggies (15-6, 7-1 SEC) What: The 165th meeting between Arkansas and Texas A&M. When: Tuesday – Jan. 31 – 6:00 pm (CT) Where: Fayetteville, Ark. – Bud Walton Arena (19,200) / Nolan Richardson Court. How (to follow):. –...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Britton Wilson among four collegiate record holders on Bowerman watch list
NEW ORLEANS – The first update to the watch list for the 2023 women’s Bowerman includes four athletes who set a collegiate record in January, including Arkansas’ Britton Wilson. During the same week the Bowerman preseason watch list was released in mid-January, Wilson produced the first collegiate...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas-Texas A&M MBB Game Day Updates
FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas-Texas A&M men’s basketball game Tuesday (Jan. 31) will tipoff at 6 pm (CT) at Bud Walton Arena. With the inclement weather in Northwest Arkansas, we encourage everyone planning on attending to use their best judgment when making travel decisions. Due to the weather, there...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas No. 3 in national rankings
NEW ORLEANS – Following a big weekend of performances for Arkansas during the Razorback Invitational, the latest national rating index from USTFCCCA has the men’s program ranked No. 3 in the nation. In addition to a world-leading performance of 45.09 in the 400m by Chris Bailey, Razorbacks generated...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Williams Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week
After a stellar start to her rookie season and a record-breaking weekend, the Gymbacks’ Lauren Williams has been named SEC Freshman of the Week. The honor is the first for Arkansas since 2021, and the team’s first Freshman of the Week in nearly five years, the last being Sarah Shaffer on March 20, 2018.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks No. 1 in national rankings
NEW ORLEANS – Following a big weekend of performances for Arkansas during the Razorback Invitational, the latest national rating index from USTFCCCA has the women’s program ranked No. 1 in the nation. Improving its world-leading time in the 4 x 400 relay capped a weekend of superlative performances...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 1/30: History On The Hill
Good morning. January has been filled with the best moments, stories, and reflections of Razorback basketball’s 100-year history. Relive it all in the three-part Hogs+ docuseries 100 Seasons of Arkansas Basketball, now available on-demand at HogsPlus.com. In the present day, gymnastics and track and field are writing their own...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hog Trio Garners Preseason All-American Honors by Softball America
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball’s Chenise Delce (R-Sr.), Kristina Foreman (Gr.), and Hannah Gammill (Jr.) have been selected as preseason All-Americans by Softball America. Gammill was named a Preseason First Team All-American while Delce and Foreman were tabbed Preseason Second Team All-Americans by the outlet. The trio was...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Tygart Collects Preseason All-America Nod from D1Baseball
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas pitcher Brady Tygart has been named a preseason All-American by D1Baseball. D1Baseball’s editors and national writers select the preseason All-America teams with one guiding principle in mind: to identify the best and most valuable college baseball players for the 2023 season. Tygart, who earned...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Stovall Named Preseason All-American by Baseball America
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas infielder Peyton Stovall has been named a preseason All-American by Baseball America. Baseball America annually polls major league teams to vote for its preseason All-America teams, asking only that they make their selections based on performance, talent and professional potential. Stovall, who earned second-team praise...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Norah Flatley: Highest Marks
When you’re one of the most well-liked gymnasts in the country, you’re kind of a big deal. But for Norah Flatley, it’s what makes her so well-respected that really stands out. It’s the years of hard work dedicated to her craft. And it’s overcoming injuries, setbacks, and...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
UPDATE: Eric Musselman Live Will Be Done Remotely
FAYETTEVILLE – Due to the inclement weather, tonight’s (Jan. 30) Eric Musselman Live radio show will be done remotely only. The show will still be broadcast live from 7-8 pm and carried across the Learfield Razorback Sports Network. Head coach Eric Musselman and Chuck Barrett will call into...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Athletics Joins Coca-Cola® Title IX Women’s Sport Amplification Challenge
University of Arkansas athletics is proud to be one of 81 institutions across the nation vying for the title of “Best Women’s Sports Fans in the Country” in partnership with Coca-Cola. In celebration of 50 years of Title IX, Coca-Cola is celebrating women’s collegiate sports by promoting attendance at women’s sporting events.
