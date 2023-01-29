FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas is ranked No. 6 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s preseason poll. The NCBWA is the fifth of the six major preseason polls, which also includes Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game and USA Today Coaches, to be released. The Hogs were ranked No. 4 by Perfect Game, No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 8 by D1Baseball and No. 11 by Baseball America this preseason.

