Woman Uses Thrifted Fabric as Makeshift Wallpaper and It Looks So Good
Plus, it’s way easier to put it up!
Woman Rigs Removable Plant Shelves to Window Frames and It’s Genius
Perfect for propagating and seeding!
money.com
10 Ways to Transform Your Home for Less Than $10
We all want to transform our homes into something fresh and inviting. But with the rising costs of home improvement projects, it's difficult to get the look we want without breaking the bank. That’s why we’ve rounded up 10 everyday products to transform your home for less than $10. From kitchen upgrades to cleaning products and more, you can make simple and cost-effective changes to your home without going over your budget.
I Tried Quince Bedding and I’m Never Going Back to Typical Comforters
I am fully committed to cozy sleeping: I love the feeling of collapsing into my Helix mattress and snuggling up to soft, warm blankets. That’s why I decided to give the Quince cotton velvet quilt a try—and I’m so glad I did. The plush, medium-pile velvet is a total dream. Plus, their discounted prices, which are 59% less than traditional retail, are hard to resist.
7 apartment essentials you shouldn't be living without
Whether you're moving into a new space or not, check these seven apartment essentials off your list for a styled space that functions on every level
Woman Makes Functional Hidden Spice Rack Next to Stove and It’s Just Perfect
Such a great way to save cabinet space
Woman Makes Effective and Adorable Planters by Cutting Wine Bottles in Half
Reduce, reuse, and recycle!
wtaj.com
Easy & delicious five-ingredient meals
When you’re trying to quickly get dinner on the table, the last thing you want to see is a recipe with a long list of ingredients and directions. Instead, turn to Holly Doan and her team of dietitians at Martin’s who have fast meal solutions that are balanced, affordable, and can be made with five ingredients or less.
Tacos Gobernador
Tacos Gobernador consist of shrimp tacos with cheese smushing out of the tortillas until crispy. The end result is something foodie dreams are made of. Tacos Gobernador hail from the good State of Sinaloa and are SO SO GOOD! They are stuffed with a spicy shrimp mixture and loaded with cheese. You're going to love every bite.
Mom Uses Wallpaper to Give Kid Their Dream Dresser
This is so much fun and perfect for kids with changing interests.
ETOnline.com
The Best Small Lamps for Kitchen Counters, Dining Rooms and Living Rooms
Whether you're an avid follower of the latest in home decor or simply scrolling through TikTok in your downtime, you might have noticed the rising popularity of small, tabletop lamps. Influencers are using them to warm up their decor by placing them as kitchen counter lamps, while the NYT has written about their recent appearance in restaurants around the Big Apple.
Deb Perelman’s Ginger Garlic Chicken Noodle Soup
Deb Perelman's recipe for ginger garlic chicken noodle soup is the ideal example of why you don’t need to spend all day making bone broth for a flavorful meal. Chicken thighs, aromatics and a finishing soy-chili crisp drizzle ensure maximum deliciousness in 45 minutes.
Woman Paints Wallpaper Despite Everyone’s Objections and It Looks Incredible
It’s such a customized look!
livingetc.com
5 ways to make your backyard look more expensive while barely spending a dime
If you've got grand plans to convert your backyard into a luxurious retreat for relaxation, then rest assured - it won't have to cost the earth. In fact, there are several easy ways to make your backyard feel expensive that need cost you very little. Because backyards are not always...
I bought my tiny home for just £1.2k – there’s no shower or loo and people say it’s depressing but I love it
A MAN has revealed that rather than splashing the cash on a large home, he instead spent just £1,299 and bought a tiny home on wheels. Brooks, who posts on TikTok under the username @brookstravels, explained that he bought a small home and while there isn’t a shower or a toilet, he loves his unique living space.
Recycled Crafts
Intro to basics of hand sewing
Hand sewing is a useful skill for repairing clothing and creating handcrafted items such as stuffed toys, curtains, and pillowcases. To get started with hand sewing, you need a few essential tools: needle, thread, and fabric. It’s important to choose the right needle for the fabric you are working with, as different fabrics require different types of needles. For example, lightweight fabrics like silk and chiffon require sharps needles, while heavier fabrics like denim and canvas require stronger needles like tapestry or upholstery. The thread you choose should also be appropriate for your fabric, with strong thread recommended for heavier fabrics and lighter thread for lighter fabrics.
