Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
kfornow.com
Area Crews Kept Busy in Cold Temperatures Fighting Structure Fires
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 30)–Three fire calls in nearly a 24-hour period for Lincoln area firefighters have kept crews busy while enduring single-digit temperatures. It was just after 2pm Sunday that area fire crews from Waverly, Eagle and Southeast Rural were called to a barn fire near 176th and “O” Street. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says a passerby called for help the home was totally engulfed in flames and the loss is around $700,000. Everyone inside got out safely, but the family dog didn’t make it.
klkntv.com
Intersection in southeast Lincoln to close until the fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will be closed until the fall, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said. Roadwork is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, weather permitting. The department says drivers can use 56th Street to Yankee Hill Road to Nebraska Parkway...
WOWT
Ceiling collapses at Grover Ice Rink
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A scary moment at a metro ice rink after a pipe burst in the arena, causing the ceiling to collapse. It happened at the Grover Ice Rink near 60th and Grover. A group of youth hockey players was practicing when staff noticed a leak in the...
KSNB Local4
Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to a threat. This will be the third day that the school is closed due to the threat. The Thayer Central Administration said they received a threat towards the school on Friday...
News Channel Nebraska
High speed pursuit from Cook to Nebraska City
TECUMSEH – A Lincoln man is charged with flight to avoid arrest after allegedly fleeing police from Highway 50 near Cook to just before the weigh station on Highway 2 at Nebraska City. A Johnson County sheriff’s deputy says he was pursuing a Toyota Camry on Jan. 18, when...
3 News Now Latest Update | January 31 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023.
klkntv.com
Several crews battle fire at home east of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews battled a fire at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from six volunteer fire units were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof causing...
klkntv.com
House fires in Lancaster County total nearly $1 million in damage in 12 hours
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – A number of house fires were reported in the Lincoln area in recent days, all in below freezing temperatures. One home was destroyed, and two others sustained heavy damage in a span of just 12 hours. The three fires caused a combined $980,000 in damage.
News Channel Nebraska
LFR responds to two house fires overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were busy responding to two fire calls overnight. LFR said they responded to a house fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of 29th and Vine St. Authorities said that when fire crews arrived, there was visible fire and smoke on...
NebraskaTV
Lincoln man charged following fire, pursuit in Greeley County takes plea deal
GREELEY, Neb. — A Lincoln man charged following a fire and subsequent pursuit in Greeley County has taken a plea deal. According to Greeley County District Court records, Martin Markvicka, 34, pleaded guilty last week to charges of first-degree arson and possession of less than 10 grams of meth.
1011now.com
Downtown Lincoln church vandalized over weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent vandalism at a downtown church. Officers were dispatched to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, at 11th and M Streets, on a report of a check security around 7 p.m. Saturday night. LPD said a passerby noticed a glass...
KSNB Local4
Omaha Police release images of Target store shooter
News Channel Nebraska
LFR says one dog found dead inside home that caught fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says one dog has died and there’s $250,000 in damage to a home in the central part of the city after a fire. The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night after flames were scene coming from the front of structure near 29th and Vine Streets.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol says missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — A 68-year-old woman who was reported missing from Plattsmouth was found dead. Patricia Lanam, who had dementia, was last seen late Friday night. The Nebraska State Patrol later issued a missing, endangered advisory. Plattsmouth police announced Sunday evening on Facebook that the 68-year-old was "located." The...
KSNB Local4
Local Homeless Shelter Reopens
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska cities to receive road planning money, through infrastructure law
WASHINGTON – Eight Nebraska cities will receive grant funding through the new federal Safe Streets and Roads Act. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects throughout the nation, including eight grants for communities in Nebraska. The competitive grant program, established by President...
KSNB Local4
ESU9 host First-Ever Social Media Team Day
News Channel Nebraska
Main Street Beatrice hosting sweet event, this Saturday
BEATRICE – If you have a thing, for chocolate…..this Saturday is your day. Main Street Beatrice is putting on their annual Chocolate Lover’s Shopping Day Extravaganza, with 30 businesses participating in the downtown area. Main Street Executive Director Michael Sothan says in this 13th year for the...
New prison report recommends not just one new prison, but another 1,500 beds in a decade
LINCOLN — Before 2030, Nebraska will need another 1,500 prison beds, even after building a $350-million, 1,500-bed replacement for the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln, a new report says. The long-awaited Facility Master Plan for the Nebraska Department of Corrections states that after the new prison is open, the state will be short about 1,300 […] The post New prison report recommends not just one new prison, but another 1,500 beds in a decade appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
fox42kptm.com
Starbucks delivery through DoorDash now available in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Starting Tuesday, January 31, people in Omaha can order Starbucks through the DoorDash app, according to a press release from the company. This is a part of Starbucks and DoorDash's effort to have national availability by March 2023. Starbucks will be offering 95% of its...
