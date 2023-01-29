Read full article on original website
WIBW
No. 8 KU gets even, beats No. 7 K-State
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 8 Kansas men’s basketball took down No. 7 Kansas State 90-78 on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks avenged their 83-82 loss from two weeks ago to the Wildcats in Manhattan, splitting this season’s Sunflower Showdowns. Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with...
WIBW
Kansas State coach on the move
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcats wide receivers coach Thad Ward will return to a familiar place. Acoording to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Ward has agreed to a deal to become the running backs coach at Illinois. Ward was the former running backs coach at Illinois from 2016-2018. Ward has also...
WIBW
K-State President planning for the future
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is turning its eye to the future, with a new president leading the way. Dr. Richard Linton marks one-year anniversary at K-State on Feb. 14. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to share who he’s been spending time on a strategic planning process to help KSU become a next-generation land grant university.
WIBW
Good Kids - Kushal Mamilapalli
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High senior Kushal Mamilapalli is a candidate for the Presidential Scholars Program through the U.S. Department of Education. He’s active in varsity band and National Honor Society at THS. Mamilapalli hopes to attend M.I.T. in the Fall.
WIBW
New Washburn Tech program will assist law enforcement training
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis from injuries suffered at the hands of police officers renews the nationwide conversation on police reforms, including how officers are trained. Retired Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran is now with Washburn Tech, where he’s developing a Public Safety Institute....
WIBW
Carl Carlson runs down a financial checkup checklist
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many of us make New Year’s Resolution to set goals for the year. While we’re still feeling motivated, Carl Carlson with Carlson Financial says we should resolve to do a checkup on our financial health. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to run down a check list of things to do.
WIBW
Officials hunt for information after shots fired near K-State campus
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for information after late-night shots were fired near the Kansas State University campus. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, officials were called to the 1400 block of Watson Pl. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
WIBW
Officers converge in search for individual Tuesday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers from several local agencies were searching for a person early Tuesday in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka, but hadn’t located the individual by late in the morning, authorities said. Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 2800 block of S.E. Massachusetts...
WIBW
Wamego man injured in Monday night crash in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego man was injured Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in west Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 6:53 p.m. Monday near the Interstate 70 and Interstate 470 interchange. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log stated that a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling...
WIBW
Prosecutor rules October shooting death self-defense
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The shooting death of an Arizona pastor last fall in Topeka has been ruled self defense. Donald Woolridge, 81, was killed Oct. 24, 2022 at a home in the 3300 block of SE Fremont. Family members told 13 NEWS he came to Topeka frequently to assist...
WIBW
Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
WIBW
Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash north of Perry sent a Topeka man to a local hospital over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ferguson and Marion Rd. - about 4 miles north of Perry - with reports of a motorcycle crash.
WIBW
Kansas transgender inmate transferred to all-female prison
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A transgender inmate has been transferred from a Kansas men’s prison to the state’s women’s prison in Topeka. 13 NEWS investigated a question from a view about an El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate being moved to Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s all-female institution.
WIBW
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman from Topeka and one from Eureka are both behind bars on the same seven accusations after they were allegedly caught breaking into an abandoned rural Kansas school building. KVOE reports that Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested for 7th homicide of 2023, victim identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 47-year-old man in Topeka is behind bars and a victim has been identified for the Capital City’s seventh murder of 2023. The Topeka Police Department says that Wesley T. Rayton, 47, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the area of SE 34th St. and SE Virginia Ave. The victim was identified as Michael R. Comp, 40, of Topeka.
WIBW
TPD launches investigation into death in SE Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Police Department investigation has been launched into an alleged homicide that happened in the area of SE 34th St. and SE Virginia Ave. One man was found dead at the scene. According to TPD, officers were dispatched at 12:40 p.m. to respond to the...
WIBW
Man arrested in Saturday morning homicide in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested in connection with the city’s latest homicide, which occurred Saturday morning near downtown Topeka, authorities said. The arrested man was identified as Skyler J.M. Wilson, 33, of Topeka. Officials said Wilson was arrested in connection with the death of Jason...
WIBW
New street closures to heavily impact downtown Topeka drivers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New closures will change the traffic pattern and heavily impact drivers in downtown Topeka. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Feb. 1, EMCON will continue with its Quincy St. project and will partially close the intersection of SE 6th and Quincy. In...
WIBW
Manhattan woman hospitalized after early-morning rear-end collision
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was sent to the hospital after a rear-end collision early Tuesday morning. The Riley County Police Activity Report indicates that around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, emergency crews were called to the 5600 block of Eureka Dr. with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Crews unable to find truck in connection with report of crash in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a report of a truck crash early Tuesday in west Topeka, but weren’t able to locate any vehicles in connection with the incident. The crash was reported around 7:10 a.m. near S.W. 8th and Fairlawn. Initial reports indicated a truck had...
