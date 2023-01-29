ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

4 area schools stay in ASM girls’ rankings, Conway remains No. 1

Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 28. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell discusses changes coming to the 2023 competition

Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell was on Good Afternoon Arkansas kicking off the Road to Miss Arkansas 2023. Every week leading up to the Miss Arkansas Competition, the contestants headed to compete for the title will appear on Good Afternoon Arkansas to talk about who they are, their chosen career fields and the charitable causes they champion.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Freezing rain hits Texas, icy conditions may cripple roads

(NEW YORK) — Texas is bracing for icy conditions that could cripple roads across major cities. Winter storm warnings are in effect for Dallas and Austin where up to half an inch of ice accumulation is expected. The freezing rain began Monday and may last through Wednesday morning. The...
TEXAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame finalists announced

The Department of Arkansas Heritage has announced the finalists for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. The program, now in its seventh year, recognizes Arkansas restaurants, proprietors, food-themed events, and influential Arkansas restaurants that have since ceased operations. Public nominations are accepted each fall, while finalists and winners in...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Road conditions on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic along Interstate-630 on Martin Luther King Jr. is moving along smoothy and salt trucks have been out treating the road. There has been one wreck reported on Interstate-530. KATV's Cayla Christian suggests that those traveling through the area check IDrive Arkansas for current road...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
wvlt.tv

One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN
KATV

Developing road conditions around central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — KATV's Jeane' Franseen reported live from Interstate-630 to give the residents of Little Rock a better look at the road conditions. There are not a lot of vehicles driving on the roads and the roads are looking clear. Since the early afternoon Arkansas Department of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy