weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 14:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 25 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
