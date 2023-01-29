Effective: 2023-02-01 14:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute.

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR ・ 6 HOURS AGO