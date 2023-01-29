SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - A child was transported to a hospital Tuesday after a report of a mountain lion attack in unincorporated San Mateo County, sheriff's officials say. The sheriff's department shared on social media that they were dispatched to the report of an attack on the 1000 block of Tunitas Creed Road. Officials did not disclose the age of the child, but in an update said they are expected to survive and are suffering from puncture wounds.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO