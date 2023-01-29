Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Tracy police address officer who shot Muslim teen, release footage
TRACY, Calif. - The Tracy Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday evening regarding an officer-involved shooting of a Muslim teen that occurred on Friday. An officer shot a 17-year-old boy whom the department alleges was wielding a knife. Officer-worn body camera (BWC) footage shared at the press conference...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara detective fires gun during stolen car arrest
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - No injuries were reported when a Santa Clara police detective fired his gun Tuesday morning during an arrest of two suspects in connection with a stolen vehicle, according to an announcement from the city's police department. Detectives from the department's Special Enforcement Team were investigating a...
KTVU FOX 2
15-year-old girl injured in Vallejo shooting near high school, police say
VALLEJO, Calif. - Police said a 15-year-old girl was shot Tuesday afternoon while walking near Vallejo High School. Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. and determined the shooting was likely between two cars driving by. They do not think the girl was the intended victim. She suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries...
KTVU FOX 2
Postal worker robbed twice on same route in Oakland neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. - A postal worker in Oakland was robbed while making his rounds Wednesday morning. The incident comes after police reported that there's been an increase in mail carrier holdups. Authorities said the postal worker was delivering mail in the area of 41st Street and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland's...
KTVU FOX 2
CHP locks down Oakland building after man spotted with gun
OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday morning placed a building in Oakland that houses Caltrans on lockdown after a state employee thought they saw a man in the parking lot with a gun. The lockdown at 111 Grand Ave. in Oakland was lifted within the hour of...
KTVU FOX 2
DA reopens Santa Rita Jail suicide case after lax cell checks revealed
DUBLIN, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney on Tuesday announced prosecutors are reopening a case stemming from a suicide at Santa Rita Jail two years ago, which reveal that the woman hadn't been adequately checked on by deputies and that the accounting of her cell visits were improperly catalogued.
KTVU FOX 2
Police captain involved in OPD saga placed on leave from park district
OAKLAND, Calif. - An East Bay Regional Park Police captain – who left the Oakland Police Department after one of his sergeants was involved in two investigations – is now on paid administrative leave. In an email on Tuesday, park spokeswoman Jen Vanya confirmed that Wilson Lau was...
KTVU FOX 2
Child transported to hospital after report of mountain lion attack in San Mateo County
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - A child was transported to a hospital Tuesday after a report of a mountain lion attack in unincorporated San Mateo County, sheriff's officials say. The sheriff's department shared on social media that they were dispatched to the report of an attack on the 1000 block of Tunitas Creed Road. Officials did not disclose the age of the child, but in an update said they are expected to survive and are suffering from puncture wounds.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest man on Coyote Creek homicide charge despite lack of body
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Even though Samuel Torres' body has never been found, San Jose police announced on Tuesday that his alleged killer has been arrested in connection to his shooting death by Coyote Creek nearly two years ago. Torres had been missing since July 4, 2021. Investigators said that...
KTVU FOX 2
Windows shattered, CHP investigating incident on Dumbarton Bridge
FREMONT, Calif. - A car's windows were shattered Wednesday afternoon after an incident on the Dumbarton Bridge. California Highway Patrol is investigating what happened. A KTVU crew in the area saw that a car was damaged while on the overpass of Paseo Padre Parkway over Highway 84 near the bridge. News of this incident broke shortly before 3 p.m.
KTVU FOX 2
Utah trucker arrested on suspicion of Concord cold-case murder
A 55-year-old truck driver has been arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly murdering a woman in Concord in 1994. James William Grimsley allegedly killed Terrie Ladwig in her apartment more than 28 years ago. He was booked on Saturday and bond was set at $1 million, according to jail...
KTVU FOX 2
DA reopens Mario Gonzalez case against Alameda police
ALAMEDA, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney on Tuesday announced that she is reopening the case against three Alameda police officers who were involved in the death of Mario Gonzalez – and were cleared by her predecessor. District Attorney Pamela Price said in a statement she will examine...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco tenants displaced by fire, then victimized by looters
SAN FRANCISCO - The tenants of a San Francisco of a Victorian house with multi-units feel they've been victimized twice. They said they were forced out of their home by fire. Then, thieves looted their homes multiple times. The tenants say the thefts after the fire was preventable. Belongings destroyed...
KTVU FOX 2
Person dies on Highway 4 in Martinez
MARTINEZ, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 4 in Martinez early Wednesday because of a fatal traffic collision. Officers responded to a 4:17 a.m. report of a collision involving multiple vehicles near the Pine Street off-ramp. One person died during the crash. KTVU...
KTVU FOX 2
Boy suffers puncture wounds, expected to recover after mountain lion attack in San Mateo County
A child was transported to a hospital Tuesday after a report of a mountain lion attack in unincorporated San Mateo County, sheriff's officials say. Officials say the boy is expected to recover and suffered puncture wounds.
KTVU FOX 2
California mountain lion picked the wrong 5-year-old 'to mess with,' aunt says
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - A mountain lion in Half Moon Bay that sunk its teeth into a 5-year-old boy picked the "wrong kid and mama to mess with," the boy's aunt said. Jack and his mother "bravely fought off the attack," aunt Amie Wagner told KTVU in an interview, and which she also expressed on a GoFundMe.
KTVU FOX 2
Benicia bridge used for school crossing damaged beyond repair
BENICIA, Calif. - A pedestrian bridge in Benicia has been closed and will likely be torn down because of safety concerns, according to police. The bridge that crosses over Military West near Mary Farmar Elementary School was deemed unsafe Tuesday morning, police said. Photos show a portion of the bridge...
KTVU FOX 2
CHP locks down Oakland building that houses Caltrans
OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday morning placed a building in Oakland that houses Caltrans, on lockdown. The address of the building is at 111 Grand Ave. in Oakland near Lake Merritt. The building houses the Caltrans District 4 office. Caltrans spokesman Vince Jacala confirmed the building...
KTVU FOX 2
Stolen French bulldog returned to Richmond owner
RICHMOND, Calif. - A French bulldog that was stolen from its owners arms is safely back at home in Richmond. Joanna Lopez said someone dropped off Kalua off at a veterinarian's office in Vallejo over the weekend. Last week, Lopez said she was confronted by two armed men outside the...
KTVU FOX 2
'30 HOUR PARKING': Alameda street sign appears to have typo
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A new parking sign in Alameda posted to social media has people laughing. Located on Alameda Ave between Park and Oak streets, the sign showed up Tuesday and appears to have one typo. It says, "30 HOUR PARKING 9 A.M. TO 6 P.M. EXCEPT SUNDAY." "Uuuuhm, we...
