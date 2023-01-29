Aggies Men's Hoops Tops Vanderbilt: Live Game Log

The Aggies host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night and AllAggies.com brings you live in-game updates as they happen.

The Texas A&M Aggies host the Vanderbilt Commodores for their BTHO Breast Cancer game in what will be a pinked-out Reed Arena in College Station.

The Commodores (10-10, 3-4 SEC) and coach Jerry Stackhouse are entering the game off of a loss to the same Kentucky team that handed the Aggies their lone conference loss. The Aggies are red-hot after a big win against the No. 15 Auburn Tigers.

Texas A&M (14-6, 6-1 SEC) successfully out-rebounded Auburn on Wednesday, something that the team has struggled with all season. There is no doubt that the Aggies will be emphasizing crashing the boards once again against Vanderbilt.

Standing 7-0 and in their way however, is Vanderbilt senior forward Liam Robbins — the second leading blocker in the SEC — averaging 2.9 blocks, 13.2 points, and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Texas A&M looks to its proficient scorers in junior forward Julius Marble and guard duo Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford for offense. Radford is coming off an impressive 30-point performance against Auburn.

A win for the Aggies puts them one game closer to a potential NCAA tournament berth and AP ranking next week, but in order for them to do that, they will need another efficient game on both sides of the court, which they have already proven they can do.

Live game updates will appear here after tip-off...

The Commodores won the tip but Colin Smith immediately turned the ball over on a steal from Dexter Dennis. Tyrece Radford got the Aggies on the board first with a 3-pointer. Quentin Millora-Brown answered with a layup on the other end for Vandy's first points of the night. Aggies 8, Vandy 4: 15:46 First Half

Dexter Dennis and Myles Stute traded 3-pointers after the timeout and Julius Marble and Ezra Manjon both got in the scoring column. Vanderbilt leads the Aggies on the boards 6-4. Aggies 13, Vandy 11: 11:52 First Half

The Aggies and Commodores both went cold after the timeout with missed shots on both ends of the court. Stute finally drained a 3 to put Vandy on top for the first time in the game before Marble hit two free throws to put A&M back in the lead. Emmanuel Ansong got in the 3-point parade too. Vandy 26, Aggies 20: 6:56 First Half

Radford missed two consecutive 3-pointers as the Aggies remain cold from the floor. A&M is shooting just 38 percent and is being out-rebounded by Vanderbilt 11-10. Vandy 29, Aggies 24: 3:55 First Half

The Aggies managed just five points from the 7:45 mark of the half until Radford drained a 3-pointer with just two seconds left. Henry Coleman III leads the Aggies with 10 while Myles Stute has 13 for Vanderbilt. Vandy 34, Aggies 30: HALFTIME

Jordan Wright made two free throws and Stute extended the Vandy lead with a 3-pointer to begin the second half while the Aggies' shooting woes continued early. Coleman hit a couple of layups and a free throw to narrow the Commodores lead. Vandy 44, Aggies 41: 14:45 Second Half

Radford, Andre Gordon, and Wade Taylor IV all hit shots out of the timeout as the Aggies took a 47-44 lead. Emmanuel Ansong stayed hot for the Commodores and Trey Thomas drained a 3-pointer but the Aggies still led at the TV timeout. Aggies 52, Vandy 51: 11:11 Second Half

Radford hit two free throws right out of the timeout to extend the Aggies lead as the Commodores went cold from the floor. A&M is shooting 51 percent while Vandy is down to 40 percent. The Aggies are now ahead 26-23 in rebounds. Aggies 64, Vandy 54: 7:33 Second Half

Trey Thomas broke Vandy's scoring drought with a 3-pointer to narrow the Aggies' lead before Jordan Wright hit a jumper. Marble hit a free throw and Stute hit a 3-pointer for Vandy just before the TV timeout to extend the Commodores' 10-1 run. Aggies 65, Vandy 64: 3:37 Second Half

The Vanderbilt run extended to 12-1 as the Aggies' 10-point lead disappeared with three minutes remaining in the game. Tyrin Lawrence and Tyrece Radford traded free throws to tie the game at 66. Aggies 66, Vandy 66: 1:41 Second Half

Dennis Dexter missed a layup right out of the timeout, but Andersson Garcia put the Aggies in front with 1:03 left. Taylor IV was fouled while making a steal and hit both foul shots with just 43 ticks left. Coleman III made another free throw with 28 seconds left before a Vandy timeout. Radford hit a 3-pointer to seal the win for A&M. Aggies 72, Vandy 66: FINAL

