Gainesville, FL

No. 2 Tennessee brings hot streak on road, faces Florida. No. 2 Tennessee has emerged as a legitimate Final Four contender this season. The Volunteers have won nine of their last 10 games and will take a four-game winning streak into their Wednesday night meeting with Florida in Gainesville, Fla.
