BoxingNews24.com

Boxing’s Slow Death Continues

By Alex Fesl: Following news that Paramount+ will be integrating Showtime into its streaming services later this year, it remains uncertain whether Showtime will be continuing its boxing programming as part of the merger. While it would make sense that Paramount+ would keep boxing as it already supports various sports,...
BoxingNews24.com

“Callum Smith knocks Beterbiev out” in 6 rounds says Tony Bellew

By Barry Holbrook: Tony Bellew surprisingly has jumped off the Artur Beterbiev ship after his stoppage win over fellow countryman Anthony Yarde last Saturday night and now believes his WBC mandatory Callum Smith will knock him out within six rounds. Callum has looked good since moving up to 175 in...
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya 'One Hundred Percent Certain' On Delivering Davis-Garcia

Oscar De La Hoya is pleased with the progress made in a fight involving his company’s biggest star. The Hall of Fame former six-division champion and head of Golden Boy Promotions provided a status update on the planned Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis-Ryan Garcia blockbuster event optimistically eyed for mid-April. De La Hoya saw his demands met when Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) staff provided Golden Boy and Garcia with a contract offer, containing details surrounding what has become the most anticipated fight of the 2023 schedule.
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney doesn’t want Shakur Stevenson fight says Keyshawn Davis

By Sam Volz: Keyshawn Davis says Devin Haney will vacate his lightweight titles and move up to 140 after he faces Vasyl Lomachenko in May rather than stay at 135 to face Shakur Stevenson. Keyshawn says he would be very surprised if Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) stays at lightweight to...
worldboxingnews.net

All of the Lines: Stabbed twice, Kell Brook snort clip a wake-up call

Kell Brook has to re-evaluate his lifestyle outside the ring after a viral video of his extracurricular activity added to being stabbed twice during his life. Despite denials that Brook snorted drugs in a video shared widely on social media, reports about the Yorkshireman’s wayward behavior have dogged him for years.
worldboxingnews.net

Heavyweight champ’s absurd idea realized as boxing gets insulted

World Boxing News pinpointed an absurd boxing idea revealed in an interview with former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs recently. Little did we know that in the same month, the ridiculous notion would come true as the sport gets disrespected further. This time, though, there can be no hiding by the...
Boxing Scene

Beterbiev, Yarde Deliver The Goods: Weekend Afterthoughts

Just because something in sports goes the way everyone expected doesn’t mean we can’t get more than we bargained for. Put two determined punchers in the ring and fun things happen. Fun things happened at Wembley on Saturday as Artur Beterbiev retained the lineal light heavyweight crown with...
Boxing Scene

Sergey Kovalev-Thabiso Mchunu Semifinal Title Eliminator Ordered By WBC

Sergey Kovalev has taken the next step in his quest to become a two-division titlist. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBC has ordered a cruiserweight semifinal eliminator between Russia’s Kovalev and South Africa’s Thabiso Mchunu. The two sides have until February 24 to reach terms for a proposed fight in which the winner will become the number-two contender in the WBC cruiserweight rankings.
Boxing Scene

Prograis on Jermall Charlo Ring Absence: He Still Got Personal Stuff Going On; But He Way Better Right Now

Regis Prograis offered an encouraging, if sober, update on his close friend, the middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo. Charlo, the WBC beltholder, has not fought since June of 2021, when he outpointed Juan Macias Montiel over 12 rounds at the Toyota Center in Charlo’s hometown of Houston, Texas. His protracted absence from the ring has led to rampant speculation from boxing fans.
Boxing Scene

Photos: Amanda Serrano, Erika Cruz - Face To Face in New York City

Seven-weight World champion Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano (43-2-1 30 KOs) looks to become the first Puerto Rican born fighter to take home the title of undisputed, as she finally gets the opportunity at Featherweight where she has ruled since 2019, after her history-making Lightweight clash with Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden last April. (photos by Melina Pizano)
Sporting News

Fedor Emelianenko and the best MMA fighters to never compete in the UFC

Over the years, the UFC has brought in some of the top fighters on the planet to compete on its roster. From Eddie Alvarez, Ben Askren, Cris Cyborg, and Michael Chandler, several stars from other promotions have made their way over to the Dana White-led company. However, there are still...
Boxing Scene

WBC Prez Expects Beterbiev To Face Callum Smith Next, Not Bivol

Mauricio Sulaiman, President of the World Boxing Council, closed the door to an immediate undisputed fight between their light heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev, and follow unbeaten compatriot Dmitry Bivol. Beterbiev retained the WBC, IBF, WBO titles last weekend in London, with a stoppage win over Anthony Yarde. Bivol saw action...

