Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing’s Slow Death Continues
By Alex Fesl: Following news that Paramount+ will be integrating Showtime into its streaming services later this year, it remains uncertain whether Showtime will be continuing its boxing programming as part of the merger. While it would make sense that Paramount+ would keep boxing as it already supports various sports,...
BoxingNews24.com
“Callum Smith knocks Beterbiev out” in 6 rounds says Tony Bellew
By Barry Holbrook: Tony Bellew surprisingly has jumped off the Artur Beterbiev ship after his stoppage win over fellow countryman Anthony Yarde last Saturday night and now believes his WBC mandatory Callum Smith will knock him out within six rounds. Callum has looked good since moving up to 175 in...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya 'One Hundred Percent Certain' On Delivering Davis-Garcia
Oscar De La Hoya is pleased with the progress made in a fight involving his company’s biggest star. The Hall of Fame former six-division champion and head of Golden Boy Promotions provided a status update on the planned Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis-Ryan Garcia blockbuster event optimistically eyed for mid-April. De La Hoya saw his demands met when Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) staff provided Golden Boy and Garcia with a contract offer, containing details surrounding what has become the most anticipated fight of the 2023 schedule.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says Canelo Not Willing to Budge From September Date To Allow Beterbiev-Bivol; Wants Revenge
A showdown between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight championship may happen someday—but it certainly will not happen before Canelo Alvarez gets his chance to even the score with Bivol, according to their promoter Eddie Hearn. Hearn, the head of Matchroom, which handles both Alvarez...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney doesn’t want Shakur Stevenson fight says Keyshawn Davis
By Sam Volz: Keyshawn Davis says Devin Haney will vacate his lightweight titles and move up to 140 after he faces Vasyl Lomachenko in May rather than stay at 135 to face Shakur Stevenson. Keyshawn says he would be very surprised if Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) stays at lightweight to...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
worldboxingnews.net
All of the Lines: Stabbed twice, Kell Brook snort clip a wake-up call
Kell Brook has to re-evaluate his lifestyle outside the ring after a viral video of his extracurricular activity added to being stabbed twice during his life. Despite denials that Brook snorted drugs in a video shared widely on social media, reports about the Yorkshireman’s wayward behavior have dogged him for years.
Boxing Scene
Harold Calderon: Spence, Crawford Need To Hurry Up and Fight, Free Up My Belts!
Harold Calderon (27-0) is hoping to have a big year in 2023. The undefeated welterweight only fought once in 2022, stopping Ezequiel Victor Fernandez in three rounds in September. The lack of activity has frustrated Calderon, who explained that he has had multiple fights fall apart at the last minute.
Boxing Scene
Eimantas Stanionis On Spence vs. Thurman: "I Think Spence Is Going To Beat Him Down"
It wasn’t a complete shock to Eimantas Stanionis when the news officially broke. After hoping and praying that a showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford would finally come to fruition, Stanionis incredulously rolled his eyes as reports surfaced of Spence moving up to 154 pounds to take on Keith Thurman.
worldboxingnews.net
Heavyweight champ’s absurd idea realized as boxing gets insulted
World Boxing News pinpointed an absurd boxing idea revealed in an interview with former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs recently. Little did we know that in the same month, the ridiculous notion would come true as the sport gets disrespected further. This time, though, there can be no hiding by the...
sportszion.com
“It’s definitely something that we’re looking into” Francis Ngannou hints summer bout vs Tyson Fury with Mike Tyson as ref
Francis Ngannou was in talks with the UFC for a very long time after his fight against Cyril Gane on UFC 270. Dana claimed to have offered the Cameroonian an offer that would make him the highest-paid Heavyweight in the history of UFC. Ultimately the champion left the organization and...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: Jake Paul Is A Decent Boxer, Tommy Has To Really Focus – ‘There's Big Pressure'
Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury finds himself fully fixed in the middle of the storyline featuring his half-brother Tommy’s upcoming fight against Jake Paul. The two will clash on Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after nearly two years of false starts around a pair of previously announced bouts. Ever...
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev, Yarde Deliver The Goods: Weekend Afterthoughts
Just because something in sports goes the way everyone expected doesn’t mean we can’t get more than we bargained for. Put two determined punchers in the ring and fun things happen. Fun things happened at Wembley on Saturday as Artur Beterbiev retained the lineal light heavyweight crown with...
Boxing Scene
Sergey Kovalev-Thabiso Mchunu Semifinal Title Eliminator Ordered By WBC
Sergey Kovalev has taken the next step in his quest to become a two-division titlist. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBC has ordered a cruiserweight semifinal eliminator between Russia’s Kovalev and South Africa’s Thabiso Mchunu. The two sides have until February 24 to reach terms for a proposed fight in which the winner will become the number-two contender in the WBC cruiserweight rankings.
Boxing Scene
Prograis on Jermall Charlo Ring Absence: He Still Got Personal Stuff Going On; But He Way Better Right Now
Regis Prograis offered an encouraging, if sober, update on his close friend, the middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo. Charlo, the WBC beltholder, has not fought since June of 2021, when he outpointed Juan Macias Montiel over 12 rounds at the Toyota Center in Charlo’s hometown of Houston, Texas. His protracted absence from the ring has led to rampant speculation from boxing fans.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Amanda Serrano, Erika Cruz - Face To Face in New York City
Seven-weight World champion Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano (43-2-1 30 KOs) looks to become the first Puerto Rican born fighter to take home the title of undisputed, as she finally gets the opportunity at Featherweight where she has ruled since 2019, after her history-making Lightweight clash with Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden last April. (photos by Melina Pizano)
Sporting News
Fedor Emelianenko and the best MMA fighters to never compete in the UFC
Over the years, the UFC has brought in some of the top fighters on the planet to compete on its roster. From Eddie Alvarez, Ben Askren, Cris Cyborg, and Michael Chandler, several stars from other promotions have made their way over to the Dana White-led company. However, there are still...
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez Expects Beterbiev To Face Callum Smith Next, Not Bivol
Mauricio Sulaiman, President of the World Boxing Council, closed the door to an immediate undisputed fight between their light heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev, and follow unbeaten compatriot Dmitry Bivol. Beterbiev retained the WBC, IBF, WBO titles last weekend in London, with a stoppage win over Anthony Yarde. Bivol saw action...
Boxing Scene
Abel Sanchez On Golovkin-Munguia Showdown: “Golovkin Will Beat Him Like He Stole Something”
Despite being a pro for nearly a decade, Jaime Munguia has yet to register the sort of career-defining victory that would take him to the next level. In an effort to quiet his naysayers, the 26-year-old is attempting to map out a gigantic 2023. Although he openly declined showdowns against...
Boxing Scene
Richardson Hitchins: Prograis is Realistic Matchup For This Year or Next
Richardson Hitchins has thanked promoter Eddie Hearn for bringing him back to New York as he prepares to defend his IBF North American Super-Lightweight title against John Bauza at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN. Hitchins (15-0 7 KOs) last...
Comments / 0