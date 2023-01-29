ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries

After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement

Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena Football League revealed plans to return in 2024 following a four-year hiatus. So, of course, the AFL...
ClutchPoints

4 49ers most to blame after NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers’ season just ended with a whimper and even more injuries. They got absolutely blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-7, on the road in the NFC Championship Game. It was an anti-climactic and painful finish to a campaign that was once filled with so much promise. Here we’ll discuss the 49ers most to blame for their NFC Championship loss vs. the 49ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin beats out multiple B1G rivals for another TE in class of 2024

Wisconsin made a big addition to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon. The Badgers earned a commitment from 3-star tight end Rob Booker II. He’s the 2nd tight end to join Wisconsin’s 2024 recruiting class so far. Here’s his announcement:. “Lastly I’d like to thank all...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan flips highly-touted DL from Pac-12 program on National Signing Day

Michigan pulled off an impressive National Signing Day flip on Wednesday afternoon. The Wolverines picked up a commitment from former Stanford commit Cameron Brandt. He’s a defensive lineman who had been committed to the Cardinal since July. However, an official visit to Ann Arbor in January was evidently enough...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

49ers tie season quarterback mark with Bears

The San Francisco 49ers rode into the NFC Championship game on the back of the hot hand at quarterback, Brock Purdy. Purdy was the 49ers' third quarterback to start a game this season and was on an unbelievable run. But he was injured early in the NFC Championship game, and...
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Former Michigan State DL Jalen Hunt reveals transfer destination

Former Michigan State DL Jalen Hunt has found his new home. Hunt will continue his college football career at Houston. He shared the news on social media. Hunt heads to Houston after 4 seasons with the Spartans. Out of Belleville (Michigan), Hunt was a 3-star prospect with 21 scholarship offers.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Armstead fires back at Giants D-lineman for trolling 49ers

Arik Armstead wasn't in the mood to be the target of any unnecessary jabs after the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Shortly after the final whistle at Lincoln Financial Field, Armstead scrolled through Twitter and discovered a tweet from New York Giants defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux. Armstead roasted the rookie defensive end for his take that the Giants were a better team than the 49ers.
saturdaytradition.com

Dawand 'Big Thanos' Jones, Ohio State OL, breaks eye-popping Senior Bowl record

Dawand ‘Big Thanos’ Jones has already made an impression at the Senior Bowl. The Ohio State offensive lineman registered the longest wingspan ever at the Senior Bowl in the 74 years of the NFL scouting event. Jones is listed at 6-foot-8 1/8 and 375 pounds. An analyst on NFL+ noted that Jones was encouraged to keep playing basketball by Ohio State coaches in order to stay in shape.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Panthers

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo was not cleared to play ahead of the game against the Eagles and found himself watching from the bench as both QBs Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson went down with injuries. “I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State picks up 4-star OL on National Signing Day

Penn State earned a commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh on National Signing Day. He is the Nittany Lions’ lone signing day addition. He has already signed his National Letter of Intent to attend Penn State:. Onoh is a huge pickup for the Nittany Lions. He’s ranked as...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Bryce Baringer praised by former teammate Jayden Reed at Senior Bowl: 'He got a freaking moon boot on him'

Bryce Baringer, a former Michigan State punter, was surprisingly one of the more impressive names at the Senior Bowl practices Tuesday afternoon. Baringer was one of the best punters in the country last season and, according to Nick Baumgardner, a writer at The Athletic, held the longest punt of the day Tuesday at an impressive 74 yards.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue earns commitment from former Stanford transfer, UCF cornerback flip

Purdue is having a rollercoaster of a start to the day in the recruiting game. Just minutes after losing a commitment from 4-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert to Kentucky, the Boilermakers earned a commitment from former Stanford cornerback and UCF pledge Salim Turner-Muhammad. He originally committed to UCF after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 3.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana named finalist for 5-star guard in class of 2024

Indiana is 1 of 5 programs still in the race to sign 5-star guard Dylan Harper. On Tuesday afternoon, Harper announced a final 5 of Indiana, Duke, Auburn, Kansas and Rutgers. Harper is one of the top high school basketball prospects in the country, regardless of class. He’s ranked as the No. 4 overall player and the No. 1 combo guard in the nation, per 247Sports Composite rankings.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer makes clear declaration about coaching future

Urban Meyer has no intention to return to coaching, and he made it clear during an appearance on the “All Things Covered” podcast hosted by Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and former Steelers corner Bryant McFadden. Meyer reflected on his 13-game tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which ended with...

