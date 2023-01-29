Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
CBS Sports
NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries
After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement
Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena Football League revealed plans to return in 2024 following a four-year hiatus. So, of course, the AFL...
49ers requesting permission to interview Steve Wilks signals Texans close with DeMeco Ryans
How close are the Houston Texans to hiring DeMeco Ryans as their next coach? Just ask the San Francisco 49ers. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the 49ers have requested permission to interview former Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator opening. Wilks led the Panthers to...
49ers rumors: Niners may have DeMeco Ryans replacement already lined up
With DeMeco Ryans reportedly the favorite for the Houston Texans’ head coaching job, the San Francisco 49ers have his replacement in mind. The San Francisco 49ers fell one game short of reaching the Super Bowl for the second year in a row, as they lost 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
4 49ers most to blame after NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers’ season just ended with a whimper and even more injuries. They got absolutely blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-7, on the road in the NFC Championship Game. It was an anti-climactic and painful finish to a campaign that was once filled with so much promise. Here we’ll discuss the 49ers most to blame for their NFC Championship loss vs. the 49ers.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin beats out multiple B1G rivals for another TE in class of 2024
Wisconsin made a big addition to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon. The Badgers earned a commitment from 3-star tight end Rob Booker II. He’s the 2nd tight end to join Wisconsin’s 2024 recruiting class so far. Here’s his announcement:. “Lastly I’d like to thank all...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois to hire former Illini, Kansas State assistant as newest RB coach, per report
Illinois is expected to hire former RB coach Thad Ward back to the program to coach running backs once more. Ward worked this past season as Kansas State’s wide receivers coach. Ward was Illinois’ running backs coach from 2016-2018. Prior to working at Kansas State, Ward was hired at...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan flips highly-touted DL from Pac-12 program on National Signing Day
Michigan pulled off an impressive National Signing Day flip on Wednesday afternoon. The Wolverines picked up a commitment from former Stanford commit Cameron Brandt. He’s a defensive lineman who had been committed to the Cardinal since July. However, an official visit to Ann Arbor in January was evidently enough...
49ers tie season quarterback mark with Bears
The San Francisco 49ers rode into the NFC Championship game on the back of the hot hand at quarterback, Brock Purdy. Purdy was the 49ers' third quarterback to start a game this season and was on an unbelievable run. But he was injured early in the NFC Championship game, and...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Michigan State DL Jalen Hunt reveals transfer destination
Former Michigan State DL Jalen Hunt has found his new home. Hunt will continue his college football career at Houston. He shared the news on social media. Hunt heads to Houston after 4 seasons with the Spartans. Out of Belleville (Michigan), Hunt was a 3-star prospect with 21 scholarship offers.
Report: 49ers expect DeMeco Ryans to take Texans job this week
The Houston Texans are precipitously close to having DeMeco Ryans as their sixth full-time coach in franchise history. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the San Francisco 49ers expect their defensive coordinator to be as good as gone this week. Ryans, a former Houston 2006 second-round linebacker, played 86 career...
NBC Sports
Armstead fires back at Giants D-lineman for trolling 49ers
Arik Armstead wasn't in the mood to be the target of any unnecessary jabs after the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Shortly after the final whistle at Lincoln Financial Field, Armstead scrolled through Twitter and discovered a tweet from New York Giants defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux. Armstead roasted the rookie defensive end for his take that the Giants were a better team than the 49ers.
saturdaytradition.com
Dawand 'Big Thanos' Jones, Ohio State OL, breaks eye-popping Senior Bowl record
Dawand ‘Big Thanos’ Jones has already made an impression at the Senior Bowl. The Ohio State offensive lineman registered the longest wingspan ever at the Senior Bowl in the 74 years of the NFL scouting event. Jones is listed at 6-foot-8 1/8 and 375 pounds. An analyst on NFL+ noted that Jones was encouraged to keep playing basketball by Ohio State coaches in order to stay in shape.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Panthers
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo was not cleared to play ahead of the game against the Eagles and found himself watching from the bench as both QBs Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson went down with injuries. “I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State picks up 4-star OL on National Signing Day
Penn State earned a commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh on National Signing Day. He is the Nittany Lions’ lone signing day addition. He has already signed his National Letter of Intent to attend Penn State:. Onoh is a huge pickup for the Nittany Lions. He’s ranked as...
saturdaytradition.com
Bryce Baringer praised by former teammate Jayden Reed at Senior Bowl: 'He got a freaking moon boot on him'
Bryce Baringer, a former Michigan State punter, was surprisingly one of the more impressive names at the Senior Bowl practices Tuesday afternoon. Baringer was one of the best punters in the country last season and, according to Nick Baumgardner, a writer at The Athletic, held the longest punt of the day Tuesday at an impressive 74 yards.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue earns commitment from former Stanford transfer, UCF cornerback flip
Purdue is having a rollercoaster of a start to the day in the recruiting game. Just minutes after losing a commitment from 4-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert to Kentucky, the Boilermakers earned a commitment from former Stanford cornerback and UCF pledge Salim Turner-Muhammad. He originally committed to UCF after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 3.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana named finalist for 5-star guard in class of 2024
Indiana is 1 of 5 programs still in the race to sign 5-star guard Dylan Harper. On Tuesday afternoon, Harper announced a final 5 of Indiana, Duke, Auburn, Kansas and Rutgers. Harper is one of the top high school basketball prospects in the country, regardless of class. He’s ranked as the No. 4 overall player and the No. 1 combo guard in the nation, per 247Sports Composite rankings.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer makes clear declaration about coaching future
Urban Meyer has no intention to return to coaching, and he made it clear during an appearance on the “All Things Covered” podcast hosted by Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and former Steelers corner Bryant McFadden. Meyer reflected on his 13-game tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which ended with...
